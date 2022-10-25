Read full article on original website
The JURA Z10 Automatically Grinds and Brews 32 Hot or Cold Brew Specialties
JURA’s Z10 is a new kind of automatic coffee machine, for both hot and cold brew. It can make 32 different "specialties," including a wide range of espresso drinks, and contains a built-in coffee grinder called the "Product Recognizing Grinder" (P.R.G.). For each type of brew, the P.R.G. automatically adjusts its grind to ensure that every recipe is optimized from the start. Once the beans are ready, they’ll enter the machine’s "eighth-generation brewing unit." Utilizing JURA's unique, 3D brewing technology, the brewing unit flows precisely metered water evenly through your ground coffee multiple times. The result is an aromatic, best-in-class cup of coffee – every single time. The Z10 is uniquely designed to create “genuine cold brew specialties.” Its Cold Extraction Process starts with a more coarsely ground coffee that is then pulsed with high-pressure cold water to create a fruity, energizing brew. Z10's user-friendly touchscreen makes it easy to switch up your usual coffee routine on a whim. Coffee lovers with a curious streak, your dream machine has arrived in the JURA Z10.
Glenlivet Brings Fresh New Flavors to Its 21- and 25-Year-Old Scotch Whiskeys
For Americans, 21 years of age and 25 years of age are two important milestones in a person's life. At the former age, you can legally drink alcohol, smoke cigarettes, buy a handgun and (if you live in New York) pick up some whipped cream; at the latter age, you can rent a car. (That said, we strongly discourage driving if you've already done the first four items on that list today.)
