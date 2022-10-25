Read full article on original website
Related
10 Best Shearling Birkenstocks for Winter 2022 (Plus a Few Great Dupes!)
The Interwebs are in a fashion frenzy trying to score some Boston Birkenstocks, those classic Grandpa-looking slipper clogs that have become the most coveted shoe of fall. And now that winter is easing in, Birkenstock Shearlings are the latest trend on social media. Celebs like Reese Witherspoon (who is known to live in her shearling slides in all seasons) have long been hip to the sophisticated comfort of shearling. And Birkenstock has stocked it's collection this season with loads of smart shoe styles featuring the cozy lining. We rounded up our faves, plus some can't-tell-the-difference-dupes to save you some money this upcoming holiday season.
Amazon Shoppers Keep Buying This Cozy Long-Sleeve Top — and It's $26 Right Now
“This shirt is so soft and comfortable!” Now that fall is in full swing, Amazon shoppers are gravitating toward this cozy long-sleeve top. Right now, the Weeso Women's Long-Sleeve Top is ranking on Amazon's Best-Selling Women's Tops, Tees, and Blouses chart, which is updated hourly with top sellers. And it was recently on the site's competitive Movers and Shakers fashion chart. In other words, shoppers keep adding the wardrobe staple to their carts. Buy It! Weeso Women's Long-Sleeve Top, $25.99; amazon.com RELATED: Calling all shoppers! Sign...
Ugg! Barefoot Dreams! PJ Salvage! Shop 15 Comfy-Chic Finds on Sale at Nordstrom
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Our fashion philosophy is pretty simple: comfort first, style second. We’re serious! We prefer our clothing to feel like a second skin, soft to the touch and smooth like butter. Loungewear is our everyday uniform! And now that […]
You Can Get These Oprah-Approved Jeans On Major Discount, But Hurry—Deals Only Last for A New More Hours
Long before influencers curated gift guides and added swipe-up links to Instagram stories, there was one singular woman everyone looked to for recommendations on everything—and we still do. Oprah was the OG influencer, and if she says something is great chances are, it is. Usually, we have to wait until Christmas to get a deal on Oprah’s favorite things but this year, Oprah-approved jeans are on sale during Amazon Prime’s Early Access Sale Day. Get ready to shop NYDJ—one of her personal favorite denim brands. In case you missed it, Amazon’s yearly Prime Early Access Sale is happening, but only for...
Gear Patrol
These New Boots Are the Best Clarks Collab of All Time
While Wallabees work year-round — just look in Jamaica — they're fall footwear through and through, at least across the Northeastern US. And the best pairs are the ones you've worn for years, with their soft, worn-in suede moccasin-style upper and aged natural crepe outsole. They've earned a little something extra: texture.
Move Aside Miniskirts—It’s All About the Denim Maxi
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Miniskirts have dominated our style consciousness for several seasons, but designers have started to make a welcome move away from hitched hemlines. If images of a denim-clad Britney Spears or Jennifer Aniston come to mind at the mention of a denim maxi-skirt, you’re on the wrong track. This season is about chic, form-fitting styles that are made to flatter anybody and everybody—from 5ft to 6ft and beyond.
I’m a fashion expert – 5 Winter fashion mistakes that make you look old and dated & why knitted tights are a big NO
COLDER temperatures are here which means it's time to dig out the winter wardrobe - but some things should stay away for good. For autumn/ winter, little changes from year to year in terms of trends and staples you need to get you through the season. For example you can...
Say Goodbye to Your Skinnies—Dad Jeans Are Fall’s Biggest Denim Trend
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.For the past decade, skinny and straight-leg jeans have reigned supreme. Everyone and their moms wore second-skin bottoms with tapered or semi-tapered hems that weren’t exactly the most comfortable—or forgiving—bottom of choice. Well, the skinny jean trend eventually evolved and shifted into mom jeans (high-waisted denim with a more relaxed fit), which have now bowed down to a new denim trend: dad jeans.Dad jeans, in case you’re not familiar with them, are a little like mom jeans—but just different. Both have a more relaxed...
goodmorningamerica.com
'GMA' Deals & Steals on clothing and accessories
Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on clothing and accessories. You can score big savings on products from brands such as Softies, Accessory Concierge, Jambu & Co. and more. The deals start at just $7 and are up to 76% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals...
Vogue
Kitten Heels Are Back – Really This Time
Remember those kitten heels you hated so much as a teenager? Well we have news: they’re trending again in 2022 and now you won’t want to take them off. Low-heeled footwear has been slowly popping up in fashion shows and insiders’ wardrobes for years, but the trend has truly exploded this year, making an appearance on the runways at labels like The Row and Khaite. Moreover, the fact that most of our favourite stores have opted to add this type of shoe to their catalogues makes it clear: it is one of the key silhouettes for autumn 2022.
Tia Mowry Gets Comfy in Denim Jumpsuit & White Sneakers for Disneyland Adventure
Tia Mowry is going for denim. The actress took to Instagram to share her Disneyland adventures with her 11 million followers. Mowry uploaded a video to her account on the platform showcasing the various foods she ate and theme park activities she partook in. The post shows Mowry in a button-up denim jumpsuit with long sleeves, two oversize button flap pockets designed across its bodice, similarly arranged ones at the piece’s shorts area, and cutout loops on the lower arm. View this post on Instagram A post shared by TiaMowry (@tiamowry) Mowry slicked back her curly hair in a ponytail and glammed...
Give Your Jeans a Break and Try a Denim Midiskirt Instead
It’s fair to say that a pair of jeans read as casual and skirts have a dressier reputation. A denim midiskirt, however, can achieve a happy medium. With denim as the material, the garment will bring a sense of everyday ease to your look, and the knee- or ankle-length silhouette will lend some polish. Denim midi and maxis made appearances in fall collections from Dries Van Noten, Marni, Ami, and Khaite, all the while, denim labels such as Mother, Still Here, Frame, Slvrlake, and Citizens of Humanity also included the silhouette in their denim offerings.
Amazon Shoppers Have Walked Miles at Disney World in These 'Breathable' Under-$40 Slip-On Sneakers
"They are so light, you feel like you have nothing on your feet" We've all been there: that critical moment when a new pair of shoes just fails. The dreaded discomfort often hits at the most inopportune times and promptly afterward, the toe torturers are shoved into the back of the closet, never to be heard from again. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found a reliable pair of casual slip-ons that promise a level of comfort that will last. The Konhill Casual Walking Slip-On Shoes have racked up more...
Amazon's Running A Surprise Sale On Best-Selling Beauty
From now through November 6, Amazon is offering discounts on reader-favorite items like Revlon's One-Step Volumizer Plus, Olaplex’s Essentials Kit, R+Co’s dry shampoo, and much more.
Gear Patrol
Levi's Newest 501 Jeans Look Like They Time-Traveled Here from 1963
Although there is just one 501, the Levi's jean has changed a little each decade since it was debuted (which was, for the record, the 1870s). The general premise, however, has remained: a straight-fitting jean with no unnecessary adornments or function-inhibiting extras. It's a standard blue jean that looks good on almost anybody, no matter which iteration you favor: the Levi's 501 Original Shrink to Fit, 501 Slim Taper, 1937 501, 1947 501, 1954 501, 1955 501, 1966 501, 1980's 501, 501 '93...or the all-new 1963 501, a product from Levi's archive-referencing subline, Levi's Vintage Clothing.
Gear Patrol
Shop Top Picks from Brooks Running Gear at a Discount
Brooks Running rightly prides itself on its top-of-the-line running apparel, shoes and accessories. At Academy Sports, you can shop it all, from Brooks Runnings’ most popular men's and women’s running shoes to its innovative new collections. Pro tip: start with the company’s cutting-edge Glycerin collection and its coveted Ghost, Anthem and Adrenaline models. There's also plenty of new running apparel hitting the Academy Sports' shelves each season, so you'll be able to find cold or warm weather Brooks Running gear when it's time – in no time. You'll find a wide range of thermal styles, fun tops and performance running apparel, making it easy to find something for yourself and everyone on your gift list. Right now, receive 10 percent off your next purchase of up to $200 when you sign up for Academy Sports’ email program.
Gear Patrol
These Are the Best Watches Under $200
It’s easy to assume the most interesting watches lie in the realm of four, five and six figures, where exotic materials, complex hand-made movements and limited editions abound. But there’s something to be said about a cheap watch with character and a solid build. And the price point is lower than most think — you don’t need to spend thousands or even many hundreds for a quality affordable timepiece. Some dirt-cheap watches that sell for $200 or less have all the basic facets of a great timepiece.
Are Hunter's Famous Rain Boots Worth the Splurge? I Put the Shoes to the Test
I've been on the hunt for a good rain boot for years now, and as an Arizona native, I can't help but see the irony in a desert dweller adamantly looking for a quality pair of rain boots, of all things, to add to her closet. But with my travels often leading me to lusher, greener, and admittedly rainier climates, I discovered that I truly required a "go-anywhere" shoe that could provide consistency, even when the weather was anything but.
We Cross Our Hearts, You're Going to Love These Crossbody Bags That Are Everywhere This Fall
Crossbody bags are where fashion meets function in the very best way. Worn across the body for maximize comfort, the strappy silhouette epitomizes travel-chic style. Crossbodies are influencers and celebs grab-and-go fave, and even if you're just running your Saturday errands, crossbodies add the right amount of pop to elevate your everyday look. We found the cutest crossbody bags in every style, color, and price point so you can start your holiday shopping now!
Gear Patrol
This Puffer Jacket is Practically Indestructible and Cold Temps Literally Make it Even Tougher
Welcome to Talking Points, a series that looks at what makes certain products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios. Vollebak is known for releasing unconventional, technical garments often made with advanced materials and experimental fibers. As temperatures drop, it's the perfect time to dive into what exactly makes the brand’s Indestructible Puffer ($995) – indestructible.
Comments / 0