Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Meet Ollie, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week
MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Ollie, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Ollie is a five month old domestic short hair. He was taken to MHC by another local rescue that saves stray kittens from the community. This little guy has been in a...
Midland couple has been scaring kids every Halloween for 29 years, they're headlined by a 7-foot-tall clown
MIDLAND, Texas — "Halloween is just a holiday for the kids to get candy and enjoy themselves," homeowner Brian Ridgell said. On one day every October, children get to dress up and go door to door trick or treating. But what about the adults? What do they do for...
Floyd Gwin Park gets new amenities
ODESSA, Texas — Floyd Gwin Park certainly has a long history in Odessa and it’s come a long way since its inception. But the parks and rec department decided to acknowledge the progress was made with the renovations that have been done on it. Friday was the ribbon...
Halloween events happening around the Permian Basin
MIDLAND, Texas — Halloween is coming up on Monday, and communities, businesses and cities around the Permian Basin are celebrating. Many places will be holding events over the weekend to make sure young children can enjoy Halloween fun without staying up to late on a school night. Here is...
Good Samaritan search in Midland County
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Lisa Wilk-Heilesen is currently in Houston accompanying her daughter to rehab following a brutal car crash on Sept. 23rd at the intersection of Highway 158 and ECR 160. But she’s also on Facebook and hoping to find the people who saw her daughter’s crashed car and potentially saved her life. The […]
Kermit woman killed in Odessa crash
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Kermit woman killed earlier this week in an auto versus pedestrian crash has been identified as Pilar Moon. According to the Odessa Police Department, just after 1:00 a.m. on October 27, officers, along with Odessa Fire Rescue, responded to the scene of a pedestrian crash in the eastbound lanes of the […]
Midland boys become Sheriff's Deputies for a day
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Sheriff's Department got their ranks bolstered for a day with two new deputies Maverick and Mason Stokes. The unusual thing about these people are... they're six and three years old respectively. At the Horseshoe today, the boys got the chance to become honorary...
Don’t Miss The Free Car Show and Trunk Or Treat In Midland Tomorrow
Spectrum Of Solutions invites you to their annual Cruise for a Cause Car Show. Being their second, Spectrum wanted to make this year bigger and better, so they are combining the car show with Halloween!. This year’s event will be Saturday, October 29th, at the Midland County Horseshoe from 10...
Search for 19-year-old Caitlin Denison continues in Midland
MIDLAND, TX. (KPEJ/KMID) – The search for a missing 19-year-old is now entering its fifth year. Caitlin Denison was 19-years-old at the time of her disappearance and hasn’t been heard from since she arrived in Midland after boarding a plane from Nevada. “We didn’t have any idea that she was planning on leaving, nothing, and […]
Basin Buzz: The spooky path to Midland's Trail of Horrors
MIDLAND, Texas — If you're looking for a place that'll give you the jump scares this Halloween weekend, then look no further than Midland's Trail of Horrors. This was all started by a family who are big fans of Halloween, and every year they aim to be bigger and better.
Affidavit: Mom leaves child, 4, home alone while in ER with contractions
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland mom was arrested on a warrant this week following an investigation that began in September when her four-year-old daughter was allegedly left home alone and found walking outside by neighbors. Jelicia Cody, 27, has been charged with Abandoning/Endangering a Child. According to an affidavit, around 12:59 a.m. on September 14, […]
Midland Soup Kitchen asking for purse donations
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry is asking for donations from the community. Anyone who would like to give back to women in need is asked to bring a new or gently used purse that is filled with toiletries and feminine products. These purses will be given...
I Want Candy! More Hot Spots For Some Trick Or Treat Fun This Halloweekend!
Happy Halloweekend! Halloween lovers' time to shine has come. Time to throw on those elaborate Halloween costumes and head out for some trick-or-treating fun. I had a ton of fun at my first Halloween fall festival of the season a couple of days ago, and I had forgotten how much I love seeing the little ones in their costumes.
Being a Mascot: Where everyday is Halloween
MIDLAND, Texas — Monday is Halloween: the day where you can dress up as anything you want: a ghost, a clown, an alien, maybe even a ranger. If you’re lucky, you get to dress up like your favorite character every day, just like Rowdy and Roxy, the riotous mascots of the Greenwood Rangers.
Legacy High School holds safe driving contest with Safe2Drive
MIDLAND, Texas — Legacy High School recently completed a month-long safe driving competition in conjunction with the Safe2Drive organization. The school used an app called Safe2Save, which awards drivers with points for every mile they drive without touching their phones. Stacy Payne, a coordinator with Students in Philosophy, worked...
FREE MOVIES THIS SATURDAY AT HALLOWEEN DRIVE-IN MOVIE BASH IN MIDLAND!
It's Halloween! And, there's nothing like a great Halloween movie with the family! One of the best places to watch a movie HALLOWEEN weekend is at Big Sky Drive-In! And this year they are doing it again. • SATURDAY OCTOBER 29TH AT BIG SKY DRIVE-IN! GHOSTLY GREETINGS. For the third...
New Lucchese Store In Midland Invites Everyone To Their Grand Opening Party Tonight
The official grand opening party is today October 28th with a free performance by Texas Music artist Carson Jeffery, complimentary drinks from Lone River Ranch Water, and bites from MMC Half Acre. The party begins at 6 and everyone is welcome. The iconic Western wear brand quietly opened its doors...
Local agencies and police departments provide many resources for officers and their families
ODESSA, Texas — The Family Resiliency Center is a resource for our local police officers, who often face trauma and dangerous situations. "Law enforcement, first responders, all of them experience varied levels of trauma," said Chandra Coleman, Program Director at the Family Resiliency Center. This trauma makes them an...
Odessa, ECISD hold ribbon cutting for Casa Bella Park playground
ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa and ECISD came out Tuesday to celebrate the opening of the new playground of Casa Bella Park. Back in March, students at Dowling Elementary broke ground on the playground after working with the parks department to design the park. Students were there...
Man accused of cashing fraudulent checks at local business
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested Wednesday after investigators said he was allegedly caught cashing fraudulent checks at a local check cashing business. Gabriel Alday, 29, has been charged with Theft of Property, a state jail felony. According to court records, on October 26, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to Kwik […]
NewsWest 9
Odessa, TX
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Odessa and Midland local newshttps://www.newswest9.com/
Comments / 0