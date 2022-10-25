Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
Gun And Vehicle Stolen In Hopkinsville
A gun and a vehicle were stolen on Hunters Lane in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say a 2010 gray Ford Fusion along with a 9mm handgun were taken without the owner’s consent. They have a combined value of $3,200. No arrest has been made.
wkdzradio.com
Clarksville Man Charged With Attempting To Steal A Catalytic Converter
A Clarksville man was charged with theft after a report of a theft in progress on East 5th Street in Hopkinsville Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 46-year-old Ronald Bradford was seen under a vehicle by witnesses and attempted to flee the area before law enforcement arrived. He was located and...
whvoradio.com
Oak Grove Woman Dies After Herndon Head-On Crash
An Oak Grove woman died following a crash on Herndon Oak Grove Road in Herndon Wednesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a southbound SUV driven by Tonya Newberry crossed into the northbound lanes of traffic and hit a car driven by Carolyn Hamby, of Nashville, head-on, near the intersection of Kentucky 345.
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged With Receiving Stolen Property
A man was charged with receiving stolen property after a traffic stop on Canton Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 51-year-old Todd McTaggart was stopped at a gas station and found to be in possession of a stolen vehicle and marijuana. He was arrested and charged with receiving...
rewind943.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 vehicles, bicyclist crash near Dodge Store on Fort Campbell Boulevard
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Two vehicles and a bicyclist crashed this morning on Fort Campbell Boulevard near the Dodge Store. At about 6:31 a.m., the vehicles wrecked at 1504 Fort Campbell Boulevard, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien. LIVE VIDEO: Click here for Clarksville traffic cameras. The bicyclist...
whvoradio.com
Man Charged After Christian County High-Speed Pursuit
A pursuit that started on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County ended on Kentucky 117 Friday morning. Kentucky State Police say they attempted to stop a car for speeding and the driver 27-year-old Jhanti Gold of Clarksville fled at speeds of over 100 mph before turning onto Interstate 24 westbound. The...
kbsi23.com
Reckless driver complaint leads to arrest of Cadiz woman
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Cadiz woman faces several charges after the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office received a reckless driver complaint. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 5000 block of 139. Upon locating the vehicle and further investigation, Deputy Evan Head charged and arrested,. Shanna Spurlock,...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Claims Someone Hit Her With Vehicle
A Hopkinsville woman told police someone hit her with a vehicle on Cottage Street Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say the woman told them she was hit in the 100 block of Cottage Street, with the vehicle then fleeing the scene. The woman refused medical attention. The investigation is continuing.
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged With Snorting Drugs In Courthouse Parking Lot
A Hopkinsville man was charged with trafficking drugs in the Christian County Justice Center parking lot Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 32-year-old Tyler Allen was seen snorting a crushed-up M30 pill that is known to contain fentanyl in the parking lot. He was reportedly found to have several pills in...
wkdzradio.com
Three Injured In Herndon Head-On Crash
A wreck on Herndon Oak Grove Road in Herndon sent three people to the hospital one with severe injuries Wednesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a southbound SUV crossed into the northbound lanes of traffic and hit a car head-on near the intersection of Kentucky 345. A helicopter...
Stewart County fugitive taken into custody after 3 months
STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A wanted Stewart County man managed to avoid authorities for several months, but on Thursday morning, he was finally arrested, officials said. According to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office, deputies took 32-year-old Zachary Miller into custody at a home in the Tobacco Port community on Thursday, Oct. 27. Miller was […]
wkdzradio.com
Tenant Charged With Damaging Rental Property
A Hopkinsville man was charged Wednesday morning with causing over $9,000 in damages to a rental property. Hopkinsville Police say 30-year-old Thomas Kaneer caused $9,204 worth of damage to drywall, flooring, and the ceilings in a home he was renting. Kaneer reportedly disconnected a sink causing water damage to the home.
whopam.com
Two minors arrested after Clarksville car-jacking, pursuit
Two juveniles were arrested following a carjacking Wednesday afternoon outside the Clarksville PetSmart, with a pursuit that followed briefly coming into Kentucky. Clarksville police say the 80-year old male victim was hit in the head by the two males with a gun a few minutes after 3:30 p.m. and the minors then drove away with his 2013 Dodge Charger.
thunderboltradio.com
Additional officers at Henry County High School Friday after rumored threat
Extra officers will be at Henry County High School Friday after authorities were notified of a threat of a possible shooting. Sheriff Josh Frey says the threat was shared through social media and that Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Paris Police Department investigators have been conducting a follow-up investigation.
whopam.com
Clarksville PD investigating Fort Campbell Boulevard shooting
The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in getting information about a shooting that took place in the 1600 block of Fort Campbell Boulevard. According to a news release, the shooting happened Friday evening in the parking lot of Planet Fitness in Clarksville, when a silver car occupied by three unknown males fired shots at a dark colored SUV. Both vehicles fled the scene, and the SUV would later drop off a gunshot victim at an emergency medical center.
WSMV
Minor injuries reported in septic tank truck accident
CUNNINGHAM, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Montgomery County Fire Service responded Thursday to an accident involving a septic tank trucker. The accident happened at the intersection of Old Highway 48 and Mt. Herman Road. Minor injuries were reported. Proper agencies were notified to mitigate any environmental hazards.
wkdzradio.com
Man Wanted In November Fatal Shooting Arrested
A man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on East 8th Street in Hopkinsville on November 28th was taken into custody Wednesday. Hopkinsville Police say 28-year-old Jaquavian Spencer was wanted in connection to the shooting that took place after a party at the Princess Theater. During the investigation, 21-year-old Aniya Collins was found deceased in her vehicle from a gunshot wound. 21-year-old Zamarius Humphries and 30-year-old Gteria Acree were injured in the incident.
wkdzradio.com
Police Investigate Theft Of $15,000 In Hopkinsville
An Antioch, Tennessee, man reported a theft of money in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the man paid $15,000 in two checks for rental property payments after making a deal with two people. He reported the theft to police after finding a story about them scamming others out of...
mainstreetclarksville.com
Clarksville man charged in harboring runaway girl
Shane Cunningham, 19, of Clarksville has been arrested and charged with hiding a female juvenile runaway. Court records show that on Thursday, Oct. 20, police stopped the pickup truck Cunningham was driving and found the young girl hiding under a blanket in his back seat.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Robbery
A Hopkinsville man was charged with robbery after an altercation on Riverfront Drive in Hopkinsville Tuesday night. Hopkinsville Police say 56-year-old Timothy Bingham asked for money for drugs from a woman and when she wouldn’t give him the money he pushed her onto the couch and took her cell phone.
