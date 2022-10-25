Read full article on original website
WESH
Deputies identify 31-year-old man shot, killed in Orange County during alleged burglary
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office has identified the person killed in a shooting Thursday. The shooting happened Thursday on the 4200 block of Ponderosa Drive around 4 a.m. Deputies said a resident shot a man after a confrontation. The resident told detectives there was a...
WESH
Man arrested after deadly Winter Garden shooting, police say
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Winter Garden police are investigating a shooting that killed one person Saturday morning. According to a release, officers responded to the 1000 block of Mildred Dixon Way for shots fired around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Officers found a man lying on the ground with "possible...
fox35orlando.com
Suspect turns himself in following deadly shooting in Winter Garden, police say
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - One man is dead after a shooting in Winter Garden early Saturday morning. Deputies say a suspect has turned himself in. According to Winter Garden police, officers responded to a shots fired call on Mildred Dixon Way. When they arrived, they found a Black man laying on the ground who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he died.
6 people shot in early-morning shooting at Orange County nightclub
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early-morning shooting that left six people shot. The shooting happened at 2 a.m. Saturday at the Toxic Lounge at 8204 Crystal Clear Lane. Deputies said suspects fired at the building from a car, hitting six people.
Suspect still at large after man found dead from gunshot in Winter Garden, police say
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — A person is dead after a shooting Saturday morning, Winter Garden Police say. Officers responded to shots fired call at Mildred Dixon Way around 5:30 a.m. Once the police arrived, they found a black man lying on the ground with possible gunshot wounds. The man...
WESH
Nobody hurt in Melbourne domestic violence call turned officer-involved shooting
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Melbourne police arrested the shooting suspect without injury or incident after an early Saturday morning domestic violence call. According to a release, Melbourne police officers responded to a home on Millicent Circle around 1:55 a.m. Saturday for a domestic violence disturbance. The caller said her boyfriend, Anthony O. Rivera, was attempting to stab her tires. Once officers arrived and confronted Rivera, he fired several rounds from a handgun towards the officers.
WESH
1 dead in Winter Garden after shooting Saturday morning
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Winter Garden police are investigating a shooting that killed one person Saturday morning. According to a release, officers responded to the 1000 block of Mildred Dixon Way for shots fired around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Officers found a man lying on the ground with "possible gunshot injuries" at the scene. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from the injuries.
WESH
FHP: Man facing DUI charges after Lake County crash leaves 5-year-old boy, driver seriously injured
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said a driver is facing charges following a Lake County crash Saturday morning. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. near County Road 448 and Shirley Shores Road. Troopers said a BMW driving west on County Road 448 veered into the lane...
Deputies investigate thousands of dollars reportedly missing from Lake County art gallery
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of missing money at the Leesburg Center for the Arts. The gallery is located downtown on West Magnolia Street. New board members reported what they said were inconsistencies in some financial documents. The sheriff’s office said...
WESH
Man accused of firing shots at Melbourne police, officials say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Melbourne police arrested a shooting suspect after a Saturday morning domestic violence call. According to a release, Melbourne police officers responded to a home on Millicent Circle around 1:55 a.m. Saturday for a domestic violence disturbance. The caller said her boyfriend, Anthony O. Rivera, was...
WESH
'I miss my boys': Mom of brothers killed in Orange County hotel shooting speaks for first time
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orlando mother is speaking out for the first time after losing both of her sons to gunfire in separate shootings just minutes apart. Dylan Jimenez was shot after an argument with another man, then shortly after, his older brother Bryan Richardson was shot by a responding Orange County deputy.
Florida Sheriff Says Man Who Cut Off Ankle Monitor “Ran Like A Little Baby”
A Florida man who cut off his ankle monitoring bracelet “ran like a little baby” to a bondsman according to investigators. “Well, apparently Steven Sylvester didn’t want to be the “bite taken out of crime” as after being hunted and stalked by our Fugitive Unit
Deputies: Altercation led to deadly shooting outside Orange County home
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies said an altercation between a homeowner and another man led to a deadly shooting outside an Orange County home Thursday morning. According to deputies, the homeowner got into a fight with another man outside of his home on Ponderosa Drive just before 4 a.m.
WESH
18-year-old shot, killed in Orange County remembered at vigil
PINE HILLS, Fla. — Family and friends are remembering an 18-year-old who died after he was found shot in a crashed car. Detectives are still looking for the shooter who killed Jessiah Boyd in The Groves mobile home park in Pine Hills last week. Dozens gathered in Eagles Nest...
Police investigating early morning stabbing near downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department is investigating after one person was stabbed near downtown Orlando Thursday morning. According to police, officers were called to the area of Summerlin Avenue and Washington Street for a reported robbery and stabbing just before 2 a.m. See map of location below:
Police: Shooting victim dropped off at hospital for babies in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are working to figure out who shot a man before someone dropped him off at a hospital early Thursday. Officers responded to Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies on West Miller Street just before 2:30 a.m., after getting a report that a shooting victim was being treated there.
Man found dead in driveway of abandoned Orange County home, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was found dead Thursday morning in the driveway of an abandoned house in Orange County. Deputies found the man’s body in front of a home on 28th Street, just off Rio Lane. The man was found dead in a residential neighborhood filled...
Lakeland Police need your help
Detectives are hoping you can help identify the person shown in one of the photos posted. They would like to speak with the female driver related to a case they are investigating. We know the photo does not capture the entire face of the driver, but the vehicle is a black BMW X5 SUV.
WESH
Deputies: Man dies after shooting in Orlando
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies said they're investigating a shooting. Deputies responded Thursday morning around 8:26 a.m. to the 2700 block of Rio Lane. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, a man was found with gunshot wounds in a driveway of an abandoned residence. Deputies said...
Arrest made in fatal shooting of a 62-year-old Orange County woman
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — After searching for almost two months, deputies have arrested the man they believe shot Loleta Young to death Aug. 27 near the Holden Heights neighborhood. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tasmine Boatwright, 29, on Tuesday on...
