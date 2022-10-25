ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

WESH

fox35orlando.com

Suspect turns himself in following deadly shooting in Winter Garden, police say

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - One man is dead after a shooting in Winter Garden early Saturday morning. Deputies say a suspect has turned himself in. According to Winter Garden police, officers responded to a shots fired call on Mildred Dixon Way. When they arrived, they found a Black man laying on the ground who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he died.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
WESH

WESH

1 dead in Winter Garden after shooting Saturday morning

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Winter Garden police are investigating a shooting that killed one person Saturday morning. According to a release, officers responded to the 1000 block of Mildred Dixon Way for shots fired around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Officers found a man lying on the ground with "possible gunshot injuries" at the scene. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from the injuries.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
WESH

Man accused of firing shots at Melbourne police, officials say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Melbourne police arrested a shooting suspect after a Saturday morning domestic violence call. According to a release, Melbourne police officers responded to a home on Millicent Circle around 1:55 a.m. Saturday for a domestic violence disturbance. The caller said her boyfriend, Anthony O. Rivera, was...
MELBOURNE, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland Police need your help

Detectives are hoping you can help identify the person shown in one of the photos posted. They would like to speak with the female driver related to a case they are investigating. We know the photo does not capture the entire face of the driver, but the vehicle is a black BMW X5 SUV.
WESH

Deputies: Man dies after shooting in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies said they're investigating a shooting. Deputies responded Thursday morning around 8:26 a.m. to the 2700 block of Rio Lane. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, a man was found with gunshot wounds in a driveway of an abandoned residence. Deputies said...
ORLANDO, FL

