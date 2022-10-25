Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Pet Name for Pete Davidson
Aladdin and Jasmine forever! Though Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split in August after nine months together, the former pair's romance is still playing out on season 2 of The Kardashians. In Thursday's episode, viewers saw Pete's sweet white roses and card for his then-girlfriend while she was appearing alongside...
Lili Reinhart Talks 'Riverdale' Ending, Met Gala Comments and More (Exclusive)
Saying goodbye to Riverdale is bittersweet for Lili Reinhart. ET's Deidre Behar spoke to the 26-year-old actress at the Women in Film Honors Gala Thursday night where she dished on filming the show's last season, her Met Gala comments and more. "It does. It has a bittersweet feeling to it,"...
'90 Day Fiancé's Tania Wants to Date Women After Her Divorce From Syngin (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiancé star Tania is open to dating both men and women after her divorce from Syngin. In this exclusive clip from Monday's episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Tania meets a woman whom she's attracted to, but her plan to make a move doesn't go as planned.
Dax Shepard Shares Why He and Kristen Bell Decided to Have Another Kid After Initially Only Wanting One Child
Dax Shepard is a proud girl dad to his two daughters, Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, with Kristen Bell -- but he didn't always want to have two kids. In a recent appearance on The Endless Honeymoon podcast, the 47-year-old actor spoke with a caller who was trying to decide whether she and her husband should have a second child.
Blue Ivy Is Almost as Tall as Mom Beyoncé in New Pics
Beyoncé and JAY-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is all grown up! Queen Bey took to her Instagram on Wednesday evening to share another round of photos from the WACO Theater’s Wearable Art Gala. In the post -- which remained without a caption in true Beyoncé fashion -- the "Cuff It" singer leads with an image of her posing on the event’s red carpet in a custom Gucci gown.
La La Anthony Addresses Split From Carmelo Anthony, Says She 'Never' Turned a Blind Eye to Cheating
La La Anthony doesn't see herself ever getting married again. The BMF star reflected on her divorce from Carmelo Anthony during an appearance on The Breakfast Club on Thursday, declaring that getting hitched was a one-time deal for her. "I'm never getting married again," she pronounced. "It's one of those...
Spice Girls' Mel B Is Engaged to Hairstylist Rory McPhee
Mel B is getting married! In a Friday appearance on the U.K. talk show, Celebrity Gogglebox, the 47-year-old Spice Girls star revealed that her boyfriend of three years, hairstylist Rory McPhee, popped the question. Mel B, whose full name is Melanie Brown, divulged the details of the romantic moment after...
Valerie Bertinelli Seemingly Reacts to Matthew Perry's Claim They Made Out While She Was Still Married
Valerie Bertinelli is owning up to her mistakes. The 62-year-old actress took to TikTok on Wednesday posting a video of herself cringing and waving set to Taylor Swift's song, "Anti-Hero." She writes in the clip, "Anyone misbehave in their 20s and early 30s? Are you mortified?" as Swift sings the...
Lili Reinhart Does Not Think She'll Be Invited Back to Met Gala After Criticizing Kim Kardashian
Lili Reinhart's Met Gala days may be over -- at least that's what she thinks. In a new interview with W magazine, the 26-year-old Riverdale star admits, "After going again this year, I don’t think I’ll be invited back." Why? “I said a certain something," she adds, "about a certain person in a certain dress.”
Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Bare Baby Bump in Sweet New Pregnancy Snaps
Kaley Cuoco is loving her precious new accessory! The 36-year-old Flight Attendant star took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to show several sweet new pics of her growing baby bump. In one shot, Cuoco poses with her boyfriend, actor Tom Pelphrey, for a mirror selfie in a tan crop...
Christina Applegate Shares Look at Her Walking Sticks Ahead of First Public Event Since MS Diagnosis
Christina Applegate is preparing to reenter public life. The 50-year-old actress took to Twitter on Thursday to share a photo of the walking sticks she's planning to use at her first public event since her multiple sclerosis diagnosis last year. "I have a very important ceremony coming up. This will...
Everything New Coming to Paramount Plus in November 2022
Some exciting new content is coming to Paramount+ this month. Alongside classic movies and shows like Forest Gump and Licorice Pizza comes new titles including Tulsa King and Fantasy Football, all set to premiere on the platform this November. Sylvester Stallone is as a mobster in unfamiliar territory in a...
'Special Forces' Star Mark Billingham Recalls Being Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Bodyguard (Exclusive)
Special Forces star Mark "Billy" Billingham is gearing up to test celebs to their limits. In the new Fox series, Special Forces: The Ultimate Test, Jamie Lynn Spears, Kate Gosselin, Mel B and more celebs will be put through 10 days of rigorous military training, which will include physical, mental and emotional challenges. The goal? To survive 10 days at Billingham's bootcamp without quitting.
Sheryl Lee Ralph Details Rihanna Calling Her to Star in Savage x Fenty Fashion Show (Exclusive)
Sheryl Lee Ralph is going from the classroom to the runway! The Abbott Elementary star was recently revealed to be one of the stars featured in Rihanna's highly anticipated Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 show. The show will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide beginning Nov. 9.
Matthew Perry's Memoir Bombshells: 'Friends,' Drug Abuse, Julia Roberts, Keanu Reeves and More
Matthew Perry is getting candid about his life, career and struggles with addiction in an intense new memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. The 53-year-old Friends star opens up like never before in the book, detailing his tumultuous family life, his long-speculated ups and downs with drug and alcohol abuse, his relationships with stars like Julia Roberts and Valerie Bertinelli, and, strangely, a few nasty mentions of Keanu Reeves.
How to Watch Watch Matthew Perry's Exclusive Broadcast Interview with Diane Sawyer
Matthew Perry is sitting down with ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer ahead of the release of his new book, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir. In this emotional one-hour special, Perry and Sawyer will discuss never-before-shared details from behind the scenes of Friends, his struggles with addiction, and Perry’s near-death experience.
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren's 'Yellowstone' Prequel '1923' Gets Release Date on Paramount Plus
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren's Yellowstone prequel, 1923, has a premiere date. The upcoming series, which is the latest installment in the Yellowstone franchise, will kick off Sunday, Dec, 18 on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. It will premiere the following day on Monday, Dec. 19 on Paramount+ in the U.K. and Australia. Release dates for other international territories will be announced later.
Who Is Hosting 'Saturday Night Live?' A Guide to Season 48
Saturday Night Live's season 48 is in full swing, with three fun, star-studded episodes under its belt and a whole slew of A-listers and comedy icons gearing up to take the legendary Studio 8H stage. This year, the cast looks quite a bit different, with four fresh new faces after...
Henry Cavill Reveals the 3 Things He Wants From Superman Return (Exclusive)
Henry Cavill can't say much about his return as Superman in the DCEU -- but he's feeling the love!. ET's Rachel Smith spoke with the actor at the Enola Holmes 2 premiere in New York City on Thursday, where he dished a tiny bit on his recently confirmed return as the Man of Steel.
See Tim Allen Back in His Red Suit in 'The Santa Clauses' Trailer
Here comes Santa Claus! On Thursday fans were in for an early holiday treat as the first full trailer for the Disney+ original series, The Santa Clauses starring Tim Allen, premiered. Things are looking up -- or maybe down -- for Santa a.k.a Scott Calvin as he makes his way...
