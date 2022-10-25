Matthew Perry is getting candid about his life, career and struggles with addiction in an intense new memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. The 53-year-old Friends star opens up like never before in the book, detailing his tumultuous family life, his long-speculated ups and downs with drug and alcohol abuse, his relationships with stars like Julia Roberts and Valerie Bertinelli, and, strangely, a few nasty mentions of Keanu Reeves.

2 DAYS AGO