ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Pet Name for Pete Davidson

Aladdin and Jasmine forever! Though Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split in August after nine months together, the former pair's romance is still playing out on season 2 of The Kardashians. In Thursday's episode, viewers saw Pete's sweet white roses and card for his then-girlfriend while she was appearing alongside...
ETOnline.com

Lili Reinhart Talks 'Riverdale' Ending, Met Gala Comments and More (Exclusive)

Saying goodbye to Riverdale is bittersweet for Lili Reinhart. ET's Deidre Behar spoke to the 26-year-old actress at the Women in Film Honors Gala Thursday night where she dished on filming the show's last season, her Met Gala comments and more. "It does. It has a bittersweet feeling to it,"...
ETOnline.com

Blue Ivy Is Almost as Tall as Mom Beyoncé in New Pics

Beyoncé and JAY-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is all grown up! Queen Bey took to her Instagram on Wednesday evening to share another round of photos from the WACO Theater’s Wearable Art Gala. In the post -- which remained without a caption in true Beyoncé fashion -- the "Cuff It" singer leads with an image of her posing on the event’s red carpet in a custom Gucci gown.
ETOnline.com

Spice Girls' Mel B Is Engaged to Hairstylist Rory McPhee

Mel B is getting married! In a Friday appearance on the U.K. talk show, Celebrity Gogglebox, the 47-year-old Spice Girls star revealed that her boyfriend of three years, hairstylist Rory McPhee, popped the question. Mel B, whose full name is Melanie Brown, divulged the details of the romantic moment after...
ETOnline.com

Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Bare Baby Bump in Sweet New Pregnancy Snaps

Kaley Cuoco is loving her precious new accessory! The 36-year-old Flight Attendant star took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to show several sweet new pics of her growing baby bump. In one shot, Cuoco poses with her boyfriend, actor Tom Pelphrey, for a mirror selfie in a tan crop...
ETOnline.com

Everything New Coming to Paramount Plus in November 2022

Some exciting new content is coming to Paramount+ this month. Alongside classic movies and shows like Forest Gump and Licorice Pizza comes new titles including Tulsa King and Fantasy Football, all set to premiere on the platform this November. Sylvester Stallone is as a mobster in unfamiliar territory in a...
ETOnline.com

'Special Forces' Star Mark Billingham Recalls Being Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Bodyguard (Exclusive)

Special Forces star Mark "Billy" Billingham is gearing up to test celebs to their limits. In the new Fox series, Special Forces: The Ultimate Test, Jamie Lynn Spears, Kate Gosselin, Mel B and more celebs will be put through 10 days of rigorous military training, which will include physical, mental and emotional challenges. The goal? To survive 10 days at Billingham's bootcamp without quitting.
ETOnline.com

Matthew Perry's Memoir Bombshells: 'Friends,' Drug Abuse, Julia Roberts, Keanu Reeves and More

Matthew Perry is getting candid about his life, career and struggles with addiction in an intense new memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. The 53-year-old Friends star opens up like never before in the book, detailing his tumultuous family life, his long-speculated ups and downs with drug and alcohol abuse, his relationships with stars like Julia Roberts and Valerie Bertinelli, and, strangely, a few nasty mentions of Keanu Reeves.
ETOnline.com

How to Watch Watch Matthew Perry's Exclusive Broadcast Interview with Diane Sawyer

Matthew Perry is sitting down with ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer ahead of the release of his new book, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir. In this emotional one-hour special, Perry and Sawyer will discuss never-before-shared details from behind the scenes of Friends, his struggles with addiction, and Perry’s near-death experience.
ETOnline.com

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren's 'Yellowstone' Prequel '1923' Gets Release Date on Paramount Plus

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren's Yellowstone prequel, 1923, has a premiere date. The upcoming series, which is the latest installment in the Yellowstone franchise, will kick off Sunday, Dec, 18 on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. It will premiere the following day on Monday, Dec. 19 on Paramount+ in the U.K. and Australia. Release dates for other international territories will be announced later.
ETOnline.com

Who Is Hosting 'Saturday Night Live?' A Guide to Season 48

Saturday Night Live's season 48 is in full swing, with three fun, star-studded episodes under its belt and a whole slew of A-listers and comedy icons gearing up to take the legendary Studio 8H stage. This year, the cast looks quite a bit different, with four fresh new faces after...
ETOnline.com

See Tim Allen Back in His Red Suit in 'The Santa Clauses' Trailer

Here comes Santa Claus! On Thursday fans were in for an early holiday treat as the first full trailer for the Disney+ original series, The Santa Clauses starring Tim Allen, premiered. Things are looking up -- or maybe down -- for Santa a.k.a Scott Calvin as he makes his way...

Comments / 0

Community Policy