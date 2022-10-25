Green Bay Packers vs. Buffalo Bills picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 8 game?

The Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills play on Sunday Night Football in a game on the NFL Week 8 schedule .

Which team will get the victory?

Check out these NFL Week 8 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 5:20 p.m. MST on NBC.

The Bills are a 10.5-point favorite in the game.

The Arizona Republic : Bills 32, Packers 21

Jeremy Cluff writes: "Things are not going well in Green Bay. Buffalo will add to the Packers' troubles in this one."

Bookies.com : Take the Bills to cover vs. Packers

Bill Speros writes: "These are the types of games in which "great teams" both win and cover. The Packers have lost three straight after barely beating New England in overtime. Rodgers is seeing ghosts everywhere. They trail Minnesota by three games in the NFC North. Getting the Bills at home on a Sunday night is probably the worst possible matchup one could draw in trying to avert a four-game slide."

ESPN : Bills have an 82% chance to win the Week 8 game

The site's Football Power Index gives the Packers a 17.8% chance to get the victory.

Draft Kings : Go with the Packers with the points vs. Bills

It writes: "This might turn into a disaster of a pick, but this number is just a little too high. I won’t touch the game with actual money, but if you need to make a play, take the points. The Bills came into Week 7 as the No. 1 team in offensive, defensive, and total efficiency, while the Packers were 20th. The names suggest lay all the points, but this is a trap game."

Sports Betting Dime : Bills 25.9, Packers 6.3

The site's formula predicts that the Bills will win the Week 8 NFL game.

Fan Duel : Bet the Bills to cover vs. Packers

Tyler Maher writes: "ESPN's FPI and oddsmakers both expect the Bills to win pretty easily here, which isn't too surprising. The Packers have struggled to play consistently good football this year and Aaron Rodgers looks like a shell of himself without Davante Adams. Buffalo has been elite on both sides of the ball this year, scoring the second-most points per game while giving up the fewest. The Bills will also be well-rested coming off a bye, making it tough to see how the weary Packers will compete in this game. Buffalo could easily end up winning by double digits, so give me the Bills -8.5 (-112)."

