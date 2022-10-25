ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Green Bay Packers vs. Buffalo Bills picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 8 game?

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

The Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills play on Sunday Night Football in a game on the NFL Week 8 schedule .

Which team will get the victory?

Check out these NFL Week 8 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 5:20 p.m. MST on NBC.

The Bills are a 10.5-point favorite in the game.

For subscribers: NFL Week 8 picks, predictions: Who wins each Week 8 NFL game?

The Arizona Republic : Bills 32, Packers 21

Jeremy Cluff writes: "Things are not going well in Green Bay. Buffalo will add to the Packers' troubles in this one."

Bookies.com : Take the Bills to cover vs. Packers

Bill Speros writes: "These are the types of games in which "great teams" both win and cover. The Packers have lost three straight after barely beating New England in overtime. Rodgers is seeing ghosts everywhere. They trail Minnesota by three games in the NFC North. Getting the Bills at home on a Sunday night is probably the worst possible matchup one could draw in trying to avert a four-game slide."

NFL Week 8 odds :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nwKq8_0im0T15100

ESPN : Bills have an 82% chance to win the Week 8 game

The site's Football Power Index gives the Packers a 17.8% chance to get the victory.

Draft Kings : Go with the Packers with the points vs. Bills

It writes: "This might turn into a disaster of a pick, but this number is just a little too high. I won’t touch the game with actual money, but if you need to make a play, take the points. The Bills came into Week 7 as the No. 1 team in offensive, defensive, and total efficiency, while the Packers were 20th. The names suggest lay all the points, but this is a trap game."

How to watch: NFL Week 8 schedule, television information

Sports Betting Dime : Bills 25.9, Packers 6.3

The site's formula predicts that the Bills will win the Week 8 NFL game.

Fan Duel : Bet the Bills to cover vs. Packers

Tyler Maher writes: "ESPN's FPI and oddsmakers both expect the Bills to win pretty easily here, which isn't too surprising. The Packers have struggled to play consistently good football this year and Aaron Rodgers looks like a shell of himself without Davante Adams. Buffalo has been elite on both sides of the ball this year, scoring the second-most points per game while giving up the fewest. The Bills will also be well-rested coming off a bye, making it tough to see how the weary Packers will compete in this game. Buffalo could easily end up winning by double digits, so give me the Bills -8.5 (-112)."

NFL power rankings: Tampa Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, Denver Broncos plunge

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Green Bay Packers vs. Buffalo Bills picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 8 game?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Who do the Cardinals need to stop the most in Minnesota: Dalvin Cook or Justin Jefferson?

It’s a pick-your-poison scenario for the Cardinals when they meet the Vikings on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Arizona’s defense can focus all of its attention on trying to contain shifty running back Dalvin Cook or they could choose to assign extra defenders on star wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Whatever they decide, the Cardinals must limit one of them or they probably have no chance to even their record at 4-4.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Moore: Vance Joseph's defense has saved the Arizona Cardinals

How much fun has it been to watch this Cardinals defense under Vance Joseph?. It’s not something that’s going to show up in the stats. The Cardinals aren’t flying that high on too many traditional metrics like yards or points allowed per game, but from watching the games it becomes clear that the only reason this season hasn’t been a failure of Wilksian proportions has been VJ’s Juice Crew.
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Cardinals' 35th season Arizona: Former defensive end Bertrand Berry looks back on career

Bertrand Berry has become a Phoenix-area fixture since his NFL playing days ended after the 2009 season. The former Arizona Cardinals defensive end has had his own local sports radio show, opened a small business helping young football players who play defensive line get specialized training and watched his son, Bertrand, learn to play defensive end at Gilbert Highland High School.
PHOENIX, AZ
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona Cardinals' Hopkins and Simmons, two Clemson guys, have become close friends

One observation from the last time the Cardinals played a game, Oct. 20, was how close teammates DeAndre Hopkins and Isaiah Simmons are as friends. In a video the Cardinals shared on the team's Twitter account on Oct. 24, Hopkins has several moments with Simmons, a starter on defense who plays everywhere. Both were seen and heard, via Hopkins being hooked up to a wireless microphone, being supportive of one another, and both went on to have big games in the Cardinals' 42-34 win over the New Orleans Saints.
MINNESOTA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy