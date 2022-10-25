New York Giants vs. Seattle Seahawks picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 8 game?

The New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 8 schedule .

Which team will get the victory?

Check out these NFL Week 8 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 1:25 p.m. MST on Fox.

The Seahawks are a 2.5-point favorite in the game.

NFL Week 8 picks, predictions :

The Arizona Republic : Giants 24, Seahawks 20

Jeremy Cluff writes: "It hasn't been pretty but the Giants continue to find ways to win. We like them in a close game in Seattle in Week 8."

Bookies.com : Take the Giants with the points vs. Seahawks

Bill Speros writes: "Losing Russell Wilson has been the best thing for Seattle since the "Legion of Boom." Geno Smith is hitting all the right notes at QB. And the Seahawks are scaring their opponents with a punishing running game. Kenneth Walker III led the way in Week 7 with 168 yards rushing and 2 TDs on 23 carries. But the Giants offer the perfect antidote and will play the ground-control game. Whichever defense forces the most turnovers wins."

NFL Week 8 odds :

ESPN : Seahawks have a 57.7% chance to win the Week 8 game

The site's Football Power Index gives the Giants a 41.7% chance to get the victory.

Draft Kings : Go with the Giants with the points vs. Seahawks

It writes: "The numbers suggest fading the Giants win streak, and yet they’ve continued to find ways to win. This looks like a game that will come down to the wire, so when in doubt, take the points."

Sports Betting Dime : Giants 24.7, Seahawks 19.3

The site's formula predicts that the Giants will win the Week 8 NFL game.

Fan Duel : Bet Seahawks to cover vs. Giants

Tyler Maher writes: "Oddsmakers and ESPN's FPI both foresee the Seahawks winning a close game here, which makes sense. The Giants have overachieved thus far and are dealing with numerous injuries to key players, making Seattle the healthier team at the moment. Geno Smith has sneakily been one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL this year and rookie RB Kenneth Walker III has stepped up to lead the backfield in Rashaad Penny's absence. The Seahawks will benefit from home-field advantage and prevail, which is why I'm betting Seattle -2.5 (-105)."

