ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

New York Giants vs. Seattle Seahawks picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 8 game?

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

The New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 8 schedule .

Which team will get the victory?

Check out these NFL Week 8 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 1:25 p.m. MST on Fox.

The Seahawks are a 2.5-point favorite in the game.

For subscribers: NFL Week 8 picks, predictions: Who wins each Week 8 NFL game?

NFL Week 8 picks, predictions :

The Arizona Republic : Giants 24, Seahawks 20

Jeremy Cluff writes: "It hasn't been pretty but the Giants continue to find ways to win. We like them in a close game in Seattle in Week 8."

Bookies.com : Take the Giants with the points vs. Seahawks

Bill Speros writes: "Losing Russell Wilson has been the best thing for Seattle since the "Legion of Boom." Geno Smith is hitting all the right notes at QB. And the Seahawks are scaring their opponents with a punishing running game. Kenneth Walker III led the way in Week 7 with 168 yards rushing and 2 TDs on 23 carries. But the Giants offer the perfect antidote and will play the ground-control game.  Whichever defense forces the most turnovers wins."

NFL Week 8 odds :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vm0xC_0im0T0CI00

ESPN : Seahawks have a 57.7% chance to win the Week 8 game

The site's Football Power Index gives the Giants a 41.7% chance to get the victory.

Draft Kings : Go with the Giants with the points vs. Seahawks

It writes: "The numbers suggest fading the Giants win streak, and yet they’ve continued to find ways to win. This looks like a game that will come down to the wire, so when in doubt, take the points."

How to watch: NFL Week 8 schedule, television information

Sports Betting Dime : Giants 24.7, Seahawks 19.3

The site's formula predicts that the Giants will win the Week 8 NFL game.

Fan Duel : Bet Seahawks to cover vs. Giants

Tyler Maher writes: "Oddsmakers and ESPN's FPI both foresee the Seahawks winning a close game here, which makes sense. The Giants have overachieved thus far and are dealing with numerous injuries to key players, making Seattle the healthier team at the moment. Geno Smith has sneakily been one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL this year and rookie RB Kenneth Walker III has stepped up to lead the backfield in Rashaad Penny's absence. The Seahawks will benefit from home-field advantage and prevail, which is why I'm betting Seattle -2.5 (-105)."

NFL power rankings: Tampa Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, Denver Broncos plunge

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: New York Giants vs. Seattle Seahawks picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 8 game?

Comments / 0

Related
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Moore: Vance Joseph's defense has saved the Arizona Cardinals

How much fun has it been to watch this Cardinals defense under Vance Joseph?. It’s not something that’s going to show up in the stats. The Cardinals aren’t flying that high on too many traditional metrics like yards or points allowed per game, but from watching the games it becomes clear that the only reason this season hasn’t been a failure of Wilksian proportions has been VJ’s Juice Crew.
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Who do the Cardinals need to stop the most in Minnesota: Dalvin Cook or Justin Jefferson?

It’s a pick-your-poison scenario for the Cardinals when they meet the Vikings on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Arizona’s defense can focus all of its attention on trying to contain shifty running back Dalvin Cook or they could choose to assign extra defenders on star wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Whatever they decide, the Cardinals must limit one of them or they probably have no chance to even their record at 4-4.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
StyleCaster

Tom Brady’s Net Worth Reveals What He Could Lose or Gain in His Divorce From Gisele Bündchen

Since he won his first Super Bowl in 2002, NFL fans have wanted to know about Tom Brady’s net worth and how that could change after rumors he and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, are divorcing. Brady—the only son of four children from San Mateo, California—played college football at the University of Michigan from 1995 to 1999. After he graduated, Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots, and played with the team as their star quarterback for 20 seasons from 2000 to early 2020. In March 2020, the day before his contract with the Patriots expired, Brady announced that he would...
MONTANA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona Cardinals' Hopkins and Simmons, two Clemson guys, have become close friends

One observation from the last time the Cardinals played a game, Oct. 20, was how close teammates DeAndre Hopkins and Isaiah Simmons are as friends. In a video the Cardinals shared on the team's Twitter account on Oct. 24, Hopkins has several moments with Simmons, a starter on defense who plays everywhere. Both were seen and heard, via Hopkins being hooked up to a wireless microphone, being supportive of one another, and both went on to have big games in the Cardinals' 42-34 win over the New Orleans Saints.
MINNESOTA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy