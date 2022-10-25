Ellis Tech earns boys and girls soccer wins: Monday's top high school sports performances

The Ellis Tech boys and girls soccer teams rolled to victories, while the Norwich Tech girls volleyball team outlasted New London in a five-set marathon.

Here are Monday's top performances:

Boys soccer

Cody Cramer, Ellis Tech: Junior scored two goals and dished out one assist to lift the Golden Eagles (8-5-2) to a 3-1 non-league victory over Tourtellotte.

Cameron Fulone, Ellis Tech: Junior had a goal and an assist in a 3-1 win against Tourtellotte.

Mason Carney, Ellis Tech: Senior goalkeeper finished with seven saves in a 3-1 non-league win against Tourtellotte.

Girls soccer

Tori Iozzi, Ellis Tech: Junior scored four goals and had one assist to lead the Golden Eagles (10-4-1) to an 8-1 CTC victory against Prince Tech.

Girls volleyball

Caitlyn Flynn, Norwich Tech: Senior collected 14 digs and eight aces as the Warriors (9-6) outlasted New London, 3-2.

Kaylee Gray, Norwich Tech: Senior had 10 kills, 10 digs, and seven aces in a 25-19, 21-25, 25-23, 16-25, 19-17 non-league win against New London.

Autumn Hanks, Norwich Tech: Sophomore setter dished out 19 assists in a marathon five-set win over New London.

Kuranda Ruggiero, Griswold: Senior collected 22 assists, eight digs, four kills, and two blocks in leading the eight-ranked Wolverines (17-0) to a 3-0 non-league sweep over Old Lyme.

Emily Aviles, Griswold: Senior had 16 digs and four aces in a 26-16, 25-16, 25-13 sweep over Old Lyme.

Kierra Neilson, Griswold: Sophomore had 12 kills and four blocks in a three-set win against Old Lyme.

Gretta Dombkowski, Griswold: Junior contributed seven kills and three digs as the No. 8 Wolverines remained unbeaten with a win against Old Lyme.