Ventura County, CA

Truck breakdown delays Star deliveries; Tuesday's paper will be dropped Wednesday

By Staff reports
 4 days ago
Most Ventura County Star print customers will not receive Tuesday's paper because of the breakdown of a delivery truck.

Repairs to the truck took several hours delaying arrival of the newspapers and forcing carriers to postpone service. Tuesday's paper will be dropped together with Wednesday's paper.

The Star apologizes for the inconvenience.

"We know that getting the paper is a part of our customers' daily routine and understand how that disrupts the day," said News Director Stacie Galang. "We appreciate your patience under the circumstances."

In the future, if you have a delivery problem, please call our customer service line at 844-331-9990.

