RECIPE UNLIMITED COMPLETES GOING PRIVATE TRANSACTION WITH FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Recipe Unlimited Corporation ("Recipe" or the "Company") RECP is pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced statutory plan of arrangement (the "Transaction") pursuant to which, among other things, Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through 1000297337 Ontario Inc. (the "Purchaser"), acquired all of the issued and outstanding multiple voting shares ("MVS") and subordinate voting shares ("SVS", and together with MVS, the "Shares") in the capital of the Company (other than those Shares owned by FFHL and its affiliates (collectively "Fairfax") and 9,398,729 MVS owned by Cara Holdings Limited ("CHL")) at a price of $20.73 in cash per Share.
First Business Bank Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends
First Business Financial Services, Inc. (the "Company", the "Bank", or "First Business Bank") FBIZ announced its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.1975 per share which is equivalent to a dividend yield of 2.24% based on Thursday's market close price of $35.29. The quarterly dividend is the same as the quarterly dividend declared in July 2022, and based on third quarter 2022 earnings per share, represents a dividend payout ratio of 16%. This regular cash dividend is payable on November 17, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 7, 2022. The board of directors also declared a dividend on the Company's 7% Series A Preferred Stock of $17.50 per share, payable on December 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on November 30, 2022.
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, October 28, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made. ESSEX MINERALS INC. ("ESX") TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 21, 2022:. Number of Shares: 44,000,000 shares. Purchase Price:...
Gatos Silver Provides Bi-weekly Status Report
Gatos Silver, Inc. GATO ("Gatos Silver" or the "Company") is providing this bi-weekly default status report in accordance with National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"). In its March 18, 2022 news release (the "Notice"), the Company announced the delay in the filing of its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which includes its audited consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended December 31, 2021, together with the auditor's report thereon and the notes thereto, its management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021 relating to the audited annual financial statements, and the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer certificates relating to its annual filings by the filing deadline of March 31, 2022. In its May 13, 2022 news release, the Company announced the delay in the filing of its interim financial filings on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2022, which includes interim financial statements as at and for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2022, together with its management's discussion and analysis for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2022 relating to the interim financial statements, and the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer certificates relating to its interim filings by the filing deadline of May 16, 2022. In its August 5, 2022 news release, the Company announced the delay in filing its interim financial filings on Form 10-Q for the quarterly and year to date periods ended June 30, 2022, which includes interim financial statements as at June 30, 2022 and for the quarterly and year to date periods ended June 30, 2022, together with its management's discussion and analysis for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2022 relating to the interim financial statements, and the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer certificates relating to its interim filings by the filing deadline of August 15, 2022.
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from USD Partners USDP. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 12.35 cents per share. On Tuesday, USD Partners will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 12.35 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
