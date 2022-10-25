District 3 playoffs: Northern Lebanon, Palmyra playing for championships

Nine Lebanon County teams punched their tickets to the district playoffs, which started Monday.

Check back often to follow teams as they aim for district gold and state berths.

Boys' soccer

Monday's first round

Class 3A (top 4 advance to states)

Elco 2, York Suburban 2 (Elco wins 4-3 in PK's): The Raiders and Trojans played even through 110 minutes and had to go to penalty kicks to decide who would move onto the quarterfinals of the District 3 Class 3A tournament.

Less than a week after falling in penalty kicks in the L-L Championship game to Manheim Township, Elco was on the victorious side after the last York Suburban attempt went off the crossbar. The No. 7 seed Raiders (18-3-1) will face No. 2 seed Hershey in Thursday's quarterfinal round after Hershey beat Octorara, 2-0 in the first round.

The YAIAA champion and No. 10 seed Trojans (15-4-1) held leads of 1-0 in the first half and 2-1 in the second half.

Palmyra 8, Greencastle-Antrim 1: The Cougars led 6-1 at the half en route to a statement victory over the Blue Devils.

Greencastle-Antrim, the No. 14 seed, took a 1-0 lead just 4:31 into play before a Matt Bordner goal 10 minutes later tied the game.

Palmyra added five goals in the final 20 minutes of the half to finish the half in firm control.

Caleb Sitler, Bordner and Brayden Sunho each found the back of the net twice for the Cougars, who improved to 16-2-1 on the season. Greencastle-Antrim's season ends with a record of 12-6.

Palmyra will host Conrad Weiser in Thursday's quarterfinal round after the Scouts 2-1 victory in overtime against Donegal.

Thursday's quarterfinals

Palmyra 3, Conrad Weiser 2 (2OT): Caleb Sitler's goal late in double overtime, pushed the Cougars to a victory over the Scouts and into the semifinal round of the District 3 Class 3A tournament.

Palmyra (17-2-1) will travel to face rival Hershey in the semifinals on Monday. The Cougars won the season series against the Trojans this season. The teams met in the Class 3A title match last year, won by Hershey, 3-1.

After falling behind 1-0 in the first half, the Cougars rallied with a pair of goals in a span of 11 seconds by Rennie Paye and Matt Bordner just after the midway point of the second half. Conrad Weiser would go on to tie the game with 12:56 left to force overtime.

Hershey 3, Elco 1: The Raiders struck first on a Ben Macchione goal about 10 minutes in, but it was all Trojans after that as Hershey advanced to the semifinal round of the District 3 Class 3A tournament.

Elco's season comes to a close with a record of 18-4-1 while Hershey will host rival Palmyra in Monday's semifinal round.

Semifinals

Hershey 4, Palmyra 1: The Cougars fell in the semifinals.

Girls' soccer

Class 4A

Tuesday's first round

Ephrata 4, Cedar Crest 1: The Mounts advanced to Saturday's quarterfinal round with a decisive win over the Falcons.

Emily Weidner scored twice to lead the No. 7 seed Ephrata (14-4), while Abrielle Miller scored the lone goal for Cedar Crest (11-8).

Saturday's quarterfinal

Berks Catholic 1, Elco 0: The Saints first half goal proved to be the difference in the District 3 Class 2A quarterfinal match. The Raiders season ends with a record of 11-5-2.

Field hockey

Wednesday's first round

Class 2A

Palmyra 4, Spring Grove 0: Alicia Batistelli and Hadley Hoffsmith each scored a pair of first half goals to lead the Cougars to a victory over the Rockets in the first round of the District 3 Class 2A tournament.

Palmyra (14-2-2), the top-seed, will host Ephrata in a quarterfinal match on Saturday. Spring Grove's season comes to an end at 9-7-2.

Class 1A

Annville-Cleona 2, Lancaster Mennonite 0: Having split the first two meetings this season, fate would have the Little Dutchmen and Blazers facing off in the opening round of the District 3 Class 1A tournament. Annville-Cleona scored a goal in each of the first and third quarters to come away with the shutout to advance to Saturday's quarterfinal round.

Kendall Cooper opened the scoring in the first quarter and Josie Clay added an insurance tally in the third.

The seventh seeded Little Dutchmen (15-5) will travel to No. 2 seed Boiling Springs (19-0) in Saturday's quarterfinal round after the Bubblers knocked off Bermudian Springs 11-0.

Greenwood 7, Elco 1: The Wildcats scored five-second half goals, to pull away from the Raiders in the first round of the District 3 Class 1A tournament.

Elco's season ends with a record of 10-8-1 while Greenwood will host Newport in the quarterfinals.

Saturday's quarterfinals

Boiling Springs 8, Annville-Cleona 0: The Bubblers scored early and often, running away from the Little Dutchmen in the District 3 Class 1A quarterfinals Saturday.

Annville-Cleona still has an opportunity to reach the PIAA tournament as the top seven teams in Class 1A will reach the tournament. The Little Dutchmen will face Greenwood on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at West Perry with the winner clinching a spot in the state tournament and the loser having one more opportunity.

Palmyra 7, Ephrata 0: Keely Bowers scored three times, leading Palmyra field hockey to a 7-0 shutout victory over the Ephrata Mounts in the District 3 Class 2A quarterfinal round Saturday.

Top-seed Palmyra will host Mechanicsburg in Wednesday's semifinal round at 6:30 p.m. with the victory having clinched a spot in the PIAA tournament for the Cougars.

Palmyra 2, Mechanicsburg 1: Palmyra field hockey met Mechanicsburg in a District 3 Class 2A semifinal for the second straight year on Wednesday. Only this time, the end result went the Cougars' way.

A year after they were defeated by the Wildcats, Palmyra beat Mechanicsburg, 2-1, to advance to the 2A championship game.

Alicia Battistelli knocked in the Cougars' first goal in the second half, then Avery Russell followed up a few minutes later to give the squad a 2-0 lead they wouldn't relinquish.

The Cougars will face Hershey at 1 p.m. Saturday at Landis Field at Central Dauphin

Girls' volleyball

Class 4A

Tuesday's first round

Hempfield 3, Cedar Crest 0: After a close first set, the top-seeded Black Knights pulled away from the Falcons to pick up the victory in the first round of the District 3 Class 4A tournament, 25-20, 25-5, 25-9.

Hempfield will host Dallastown in Thursday's quarterfinal round while Cedar Crest's season comes to an end at 9-8.

Class 3A

Northern Lebanon 3, Big Spring 0: The Vikings picked up the program's first district tournament victory with a 25-18, 25-23, 25-18 sweep of the Bulldogs.

Sam White was the catalyst for Northern Lebanon, slamming home 21 kills while adding 15 digs, one ace and one block to lead the Vikings (15-1) into the quarterfinals.

Northern Lebanon, the tournament's No. 4 seed will host James Buchanan in Thursday's quarterfinal round after the Rockets victory over Middletown.

Thursday's quarterfinal

Northern Lebanon 3, James Buchanan 2: Days after winning their first ever District 3 contest, the Vikings doubled that win total with a thrilling 18-25, 25-21, 23-25, 27-25, 20-18 victory over the Rockets.

The win advances Northern Lebanon to the semifinal round of the Class 3A bracket where they will travel to No. 1 seed Greencastle-Antrim. The Blue Devils overcame a 2-0 deficit against Manheim Central to advance.

Tuesday's semifinal

Northern Lebanon 3, Greencastle-Antrim 1: The final score may look like Northern Lebanon handled its business, but this was an intense battle that could have gone either way.

The first sets could have gone to either side, as they both went beyond the 25-point mark, but it was the Vikings were able to do enough to walk out with a 2-0 lead, winning the sets 28-26 and 30-28.

A few days after Greencastle came back from 0-2 down to Manheim Central, the thought was there that it can do it again, especially after winning the third set 26-24.

But Northern Lebanon was too strong, holding off another late push, and winning the fourth and final set 25-21.

Northern Lebanon advanced to the district finals to take on Twin Valley on Thursday.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: District 3 playoffs: Northern Lebanon, Palmyra playing for championships