Theriault withdraws from LCSD1 Board of Trustees Area 3 race

CHEYENNE – A second candidate for Laramie County School District 1 board of trustees has withdrawn from the 2022 General Election after ballots were printed.

Melissa Theriault, a candidate for Area 3 representative, sent written notice of withdrawal to the County Clerk’s office late Monday, Oct. 24.

Joe Plowman, candidate for LCSD1 board member at-large, withdrew from the race on Sept. 21, two days before the start of early and absentee voting.

Since ballots have been printed, the Laramie County Clerk’s Office will include notice of the withdrawals with absentee mail ballots, and is posting notices on voting machines and at polling places.

Theriault is the sixth candidate to withdraw from Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees race since the start of candidate filing in August, according to the clerk's office.