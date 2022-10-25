Listen Now! Gators vs. Bulldogs has been lopsided of late; can Florida turn things around?

In the history of the Florida vs. Georgia series, aka the "World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party," only four times have the teams met where one team is ranked No. 1 and the other is not ranked at all.

This year’s edition will be the fifth.

In 1942, No. 1 Georgia won 75-0.

In 1996, the eventual national champion Gators won 47-7.

In 2009, No. 1 Florida won 41-17.

And in 2021, the eventual national champion Bulldogs won 34-7.

Each time, the No. 1 team handled the unranked opponent.

Previous podcasts and columns:

Can unranked Florida pull off the upset of No. 1 Georgia this Saturday, or are they doomed to follow the same pattern?

To help me break this down, I welcome in beat writers Kevin Brockway of the Gainesville Sun and Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald as guests on “The *State* of Florida Sports Podcast,” powered by the USA Today Network.

Kevin and Marc will help break down the teams in what hasn’t been a particularly close series over the past five years.

Georgia is 4-1 and averages almost 33 points per game over that five-year span, while Florida averaged just 12 points across the four losses. The Gators scored 44 points in their lone win in 2020.

This time around, Georgia opens is a 22.5-point favorite.

However, the Bulldogs will need to keep their focus on Florida and not look ahead to the following week’s matchup against unbeaten and No. 3 Tennessee.

The Bulldogs are averaging 41.7 points per game, which ranks 10th nationally, and 526.6 yards of total offense, which ranks fourth amongst all FBS teams.

That doesn’t bode well for the Gators.

Florida is ranked No. 106 nationally, allowing 429.3 yards per game.

It could make for a long day for Gators fans.

Your daily history lesson

Georgia leads the all-time series 54-44-2. Or is it 53-44-2? It really depends on who you ask.

The Florida vs. Georgia game traces its roots back to 1915 if you ask Florida fans. And 1904 if you ask Georgia fans.

The University of Georgia's athletic department considers a 52–0 victory in 1904 against a school known as the University of Florida to be part of the series. However, this was not the modern University of Florida in Gainesville, but one of its four predecessor institutions: a school based in Lake City that was known as Florida Agricultural College before 1903.

Florida's University Athletic Association does not include this game in the series record as it occurred before the modern university was established by the Florida Legislature with the Buckman Act of 1905 and before the new school in Gainesville fielded its first football team in 1906.

Got all that?

If you choose not to count that game, then 1915 is a game both schools recognize, with Georgia winning that one, too.

Florida and Georgia have played every season since 1926 except for a war-time interruption in 1943. It has been held in Jacksonville since 1933, with only two exceptions, making it one of the few remaining neutral-site rivalries in college football.

Georgia won the first seven (or six) times they played. Florida got its first win against the Bulldogs in 1928.

Until 1990, Georgia had dominated the rivalry, for the most part, with the exception of the mid-50s to the mid-60s.

When Steve Spurrier became Florida’s head coach, things quickly turned in the Gators’ favor.

From 1990-2010, Florida won 18 of 21 meetings.

