​​How elections work

Whether you’re the most hardened of political junkies or you only tune in every other November to vote, it’s always a good idea to brush up on some of the terms you hear thrown around during election season and remind yourself who is up for election and how CNN assesses these races. Here are the answers to some basic questions a lot of people might be asking.
House majority leader reflects on 20 years since first federal voting systems legislation enactment and how the fight over voting system legitimacy has shifted

The first piece of modern federal legislation to address the infrastructure of voting systems across the country, known as Help America Vote Act, celebrates its 20th anniversary on Saturday. HAVA was created on a bipartisan basis after the 2000 presidential election, which was decided by the Supreme Court after razor...
7 takeaways from the Colorado Senate debate

In a year when they are hoping for a red wave, Republicans have set their sights on defeating Colorado Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet in their quest to gain control of the Senate chamber. On Friday night, Bennet engaged in a fast-paced and testy final debate with moderate GOP rival Joe O’Dea, who has distanced himself from former president Donald Trump as he has blamed Democrats for inflation and an energy policy that “straps working Americans.”
Utah Rep. Owens, McDonald agree on little in only debate

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — Utah Republican U.S. Rep. Burgess Owens and Democratic challenger Darlene McDonald agreed on none of the issues addressed Friday in their only debate before the midterm elections. Each largely echoed their party’s talking points on inflation, abortion and infrastructure spending. The untelevised debate took place the basement of a suburban real estate office with an audience of only campaign staff and half a dozen reporters, Owens blamed Democrats and President Joe Biden for fentanyl being imported across the U.S.-Mexico border, racial divisiveness and inflation. He accused Democrats of pushing critical race theory. McDonald countered that Owens was spreading falsehoods to drum up fear.
Bennet, O’Dea spar on issues in final Colorado Senate debate

DENVER (AP) — Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet and Republican challenger Joe O’Dea have clashed repeatedly in their final debate. They sparred Friday over inflation, abortion and Bennet’s effectiveness in 13 years in Congress. O’Dea hammered Bennet for voting with President Joe Biden 98% of the time, blaming him for an inflationary spending spree. He also used a misleading statistic in declaring Bennet had only passed one bill in his 13 years in the Senate. Bennet snapped at his rival with the words: “You’re a liar, Joe.” The debate came as O’Dea sought to demonstrate a way for the GOP to win a state shifting toward Democrats.
A White House speechwriter on writing for Obama, Biden as Kool-Aid man and being a ‘full Swiftie’

The idea for Cody Keenan’s New York Times best-selling first book came from a viral tweet storm. It’s a genesis rich with irony for a man who rose to prominence as President Barack Obama’s chief speechwriter, toiling in a windowless West Wing office (the “speech cave,” as Obama’s wordsmiths called it) as he drafted tens of thousands of words for the 44th President.
Outgoing senators backing US recognition for 2 state tribes

MOUNT VERNON, Ala. (AP) — Native American groups in Alabama and North Carolina are hoping that two outgoing U.S. senators can help them achieve something that’s been elusive so far: federal recognition as tribes. Victories in Congress could mean millions in federal funding for both. Retiring Sen. Richard Shelby is handling a bill for the MOWA Band of Choctaw Indians in Alabama. And Sen. Richard Burr is sponsoring similar legislation for the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina. Both groups are state-recognized tribes, but the federal government has not acknowledged them. Some federally recognized tribes oppose the bills, saying the groups are trying to short-circuit the process.
Abortion foes seek ouster of 5 Kansas Supreme Court justices

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The most influential anti-abortion group in Kansas politics is urging voters in mailers to remove five of the seven justices on the state Supreme Court. Kansans for Life has criticized the court for a 2019 decision declaring that access to abortion is a fundamental right under the state constitution, and the group campaigned for a proposed amendment declaring that the state constitution doesn’t grant a right to abortion. Kansas voters decisively rejected that amendment in August, and abortion rights supporters have been expecting an ouster campaign. Two of the targeted justices voted to affirm abortion rights in the 2019 decision, and three are appointees of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly.
