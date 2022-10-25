Read full article on original website
How elections work
Whether you’re the most hardened of political junkies or you only tune in every other November to vote, it’s always a good idea to brush up on some of the terms you hear thrown around during election season and remind yourself who is up for election and how CNN assesses these races. Here are the answers to some basic questions a lot of people might be asking.
House majority leader reflects on 20 years since first federal voting systems legislation enactment and how the fight over voting system legitimacy has shifted
The first piece of modern federal legislation to address the infrastructure of voting systems across the country, known as Help America Vote Act, celebrates its 20th anniversary on Saturday. HAVA was created on a bipartisan basis after the 2000 presidential election, which was decided by the Supreme Court after razor...
Obama in Georgia lambasts Walker as ‘a celebrity that wants to be a politician’
Former President Barack Obama described Herschel Walker as “a celebrity that wants to be a politician” during a speech Friday night in Georgia, lauding the Republican Senate nominee as “one of the best running backs of all time,” but someone who is not equipped to be a United States senator.
Women powered a blue wave in 2018. Now the tables appear to have turned
Republicans are bullish that this could the year of the “security mom” — the moment when women who abandoned the GOP during Donald Trump‘s presidency gravitate back toward Republican nominees who are speaking to their worries about the economic and physical security of their families. But...
Liz Cheney’s PAC airs ad urging Arizona voters to reject GOP candidates Kari Lake and Mark Finchem
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney is putting money behind her vow to do everything she can to prevent election deniers from winning in November, as her political action committee announced Friday that it is spending $500,000 on an ad urging Arizona voters to reject GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake and Republican Secretary of State nominee Mark Finchem.
7 takeaways from the Colorado Senate debate
In a year when they are hoping for a red wave, Republicans have set their sights on defeating Colorado Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet in their quest to gain control of the Senate chamber. On Friday night, Bennet engaged in a fast-paced and testy final debate with moderate GOP rival Joe O’Dea, who has distanced himself from former president Donald Trump as he has blamed Democrats for inflation and an energy policy that “straps working Americans.”
With his own midterm ‘shellacking’ in mind, Obama returns to campaign trail to boost Democrats
Midterm elections were never Barack Obama‘s strong suit. During his time in the White House, the campaign seasons of 2010 and 2014 were among the lowest points of his presidency, as Democratic control of first the House and then the Senate washed away in some of the most humbling defeats of his time in office.
Schumer: Georgia Senate race ‘going downhill’ but Pennsylvania debate ‘didn’t hurt us too much’
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was caught on a hot mic Thursday expressing some concern over Democratic prospects in Georgia in the final weeks before the midterm elections, but he remained hopeful about Pennsylvania after their nominee’s recent debate performance. “The state where we’re going downhill is Georgia. It’s...
Utah Rep. Owens, McDonald agree on little in only debate
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — Utah Republican U.S. Rep. Burgess Owens and Democratic challenger Darlene McDonald agreed on none of the issues addressed Friday in their only debate before the midterm elections. Each largely echoed their party’s talking points on inflation, abortion and infrastructure spending. The untelevised debate took place the basement of a suburban real estate office with an audience of only campaign staff and half a dozen reporters, Owens blamed Democrats and President Joe Biden for fentanyl being imported across the U.S.-Mexico border, racial divisiveness and inflation. He accused Democrats of pushing critical race theory. McDonald countered that Owens was spreading falsehoods to drum up fear.
How to tell if the GOP is heading for a landslide in the House
The conditions are ripe for Republicans to win the US House of Representatives next month. So while Senate control is still up for grabs, the discussion on the House side has shifted to just how large a possible new GOP majority could be. Republicans only need a net gain of...
University of Florida faculty passes symbolic vote against possible selection of Sen. Ben Sasse as president
The University of Florida Faculty Senate approved a no-confidence resolution Thursday on the selection process to appoint US Sen. Ben Sasse as the next president, officials said. The 67 to 15 vote comes after Sasse, a Republican senator from Nebraska, became the only person considered for the high-ranking position at...
Bill Clinton goes to bat for endangered chair of House Democrats’ campaign arm
Bill Clinton made his case here Saturday for New York Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, the endangered chair of the House Democratic campaign arm, in a nearly half-hour speech in which the former president attacked Republicans over plans to slash social services and the increasing vitriol of right-wing political rhetoric. Clinton’s...
Bennet, O’Dea spar on issues in final Colorado Senate debate
DENVER (AP) — Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet and Republican challenger Joe O’Dea have clashed repeatedly in their final debate. They sparred Friday over inflation, abortion and Bennet’s effectiveness in 13 years in Congress. O’Dea hammered Bennet for voting with President Joe Biden 98% of the time, blaming him for an inflationary spending spree. He also used a misleading statistic in declaring Bennet had only passed one bill in his 13 years in the Senate. Bennet snapped at his rival with the words: “You’re a liar, Joe.” The debate came as O’Dea sought to demonstrate a way for the GOP to win a state shifting toward Democrats.
Georgia prosecutor urges Supreme Court to clear way for Lindsey Graham testimony
The Georgia prosecutor leading an investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election urged the Supreme Court on Thursday to clear the way for the testimony of Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham. “The Fulton County Special Purpose Grand Jury seeks to question Senator...
A White House speechwriter on writing for Obama, Biden as Kool-Aid man and being a ‘full Swiftie’
The idea for Cody Keenan’s New York Times best-selling first book came from a viral tweet storm. It’s a genesis rich with irony for a man who rose to prominence as President Barack Obama’s chief speechwriter, toiling in a windowless West Wing office (the “speech cave,” as Obama’s wordsmiths called it) as he drafted tens of thousands of words for the 44th President.
Outgoing senators backing US recognition for 2 state tribes
MOUNT VERNON, Ala. (AP) — Native American groups in Alabama and North Carolina are hoping that two outgoing U.S. senators can help them achieve something that’s been elusive so far: federal recognition as tribes. Victories in Congress could mean millions in federal funding for both. Retiring Sen. Richard Shelby is handling a bill for the MOWA Band of Choctaw Indians in Alabama. And Sen. Richard Burr is sponsoring similar legislation for the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina. Both groups are state-recognized tribes, but the federal government has not acknowledged them. Some federally recognized tribes oppose the bills, saying the groups are trying to short-circuit the process.
GOP New Hampshire Senate nominee repeats hoax that kids are using litter boxes in schools
The Republican Senate nominee in New Hampshire shared at a Thursday event the hoax claim that children are being told they can identify as anthropomorphic cats and use litter boxes in schools. Don Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general who is challenging Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan, made the comments while...
Abortion foes seek ouster of 5 Kansas Supreme Court justices
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The most influential anti-abortion group in Kansas politics is urging voters in mailers to remove five of the seven justices on the state Supreme Court. Kansans for Life has criticized the court for a 2019 decision declaring that access to abortion is a fundamental right under the state constitution, and the group campaigned for a proposed amendment declaring that the state constitution doesn’t grant a right to abortion. Kansas voters decisively rejected that amendment in August, and abortion rights supporters have been expecting an ouster campaign. Two of the targeted justices voted to affirm abortion rights in the 2019 decision, and three are appointees of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly.
Pelosi says children, grandchildren are ‘heartbroken and traumatized’ in first comments since attack
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says that while her husband, Paul, continues to improve following Friday’s violent attack in their San Francisco home, their children and grandchildren “are heartbroken and traumatized.”. “Yesterday morning, a violent man broke into our family home, demanded to confront me and brutally attacked my...
Frustrated lawmakers want protection for their families as threats increase
The increase in threats to US lawmakers over the last two years has also extended to family members, according to federal law enforcement officials, but a lack of federal protection for families is frustrating some members of Congress. After the attack on Paul Pelosi, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Illinois...
