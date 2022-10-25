Read full article on original website
Earnings Preview For Sterling Bancorp
Sterling Bancorp SBT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Sterling Bancorp will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04. Sterling Bancorp bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Visteon: Q3 Earnings Insights
Visteon VC reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Visteon beat estimated earnings by 27.42%, reporting an EPS of $1.58 versus an estimate of $1.24. Revenue was up $395.00 million from the same period last...
Short Volatility Alert: AgroFresh Solutions, Inc.
On Thursday, shares of AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. AGFS experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went up +71.34% to $2.69. The overall sentiment for AGFS has been Bullish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Increase Short Exposure. The volatility...
Why Gilead Sciences Stock Is Rising After Hours
Gilead Sciences Inc GILD shares are trading higher in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and raised its full-year outlook. Gilead said third-quarter revenue decreased 5% year-over-year to $7.04 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $6.12 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly...
Timken Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data, Timken TKR posted Q3 earnings of $90.40 million, an increase from Q2 of 14.39%. Sales dropped to $1.14 billion, a 1.56% decrease between quarters. In Q2, Timken earned $105.60 million, and total sales reached $1.15 billion. Why Is ROCE Significant?. Earnings data without context is...
Apple To $184? These Analysts Revise Price Targets On iPhone Maker Following Q4 Results
Apple, Inc. AAPL reported stronger-than-expected earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Apple reported fourth-quarter EPS of $1.29 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.27. The bottom-line results also beat the year-ago quarter’s $1.24 and the previous quarter’s $1.20. Revenue rose 8% year-over-year from $83.36 billion to $90.1 billion. Analysts, on average, had modeled revenue of $88.9 billion for the quarter.
How To Profit From Amazon Stock's Historic Collapse On Earnings? Hint: It's An ETF
Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares AMZD gapped up over 11% on Friday after a big bullish day on Thursday caused the ETF to rally 4%. AMZD is an inverse single stock ETF that provides daily returns of 100% of the inverse performance of Amazon.com, Inc AMZN. Although the fund tracks the movement of Amazon inversely, high volatility in Amazon can affect AMZD returns more than in Amazon.
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Meta, Apple, Microsoft, And Why Developments At Twitter Could Be Good News For Dogecoin
Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied on Friday, finishing the week 5.37% higher and closing out its fourth straight week of gains, despite some disappointing big tech earnings reports.
Jim Cramer Apologizes For Recommending Meta Platforms Stock At Higher Levels: 'I Failed To Help People, And I Own That'
Jim Cramer has been a buyer of Meta Platforms Inc META shares since the stock fell below $200 earlier this year. With the stock trading around $100 following weak earnings results, the "Mad Money" host is jumping ship, citing poor management. "I made a mistake here. I was wrong. I...
Dow Jumps 600 Points; Crude Oil Down Over 1%
U.S. stocks extended gains midway through trading, with the Dow Jones surging more than 600 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 1.92% to 32,648.16 while the NASDAQ rose 1.74% to 10,979.98. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.60% to 3,868.26. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Information technology shares climbed 4%...
Jeff Bezos Receives Backlash For Backing A Company Buying Up Single-Family Homes
Jeff Bezos has received his fair share of criticism over the years – for everything from Amazon.com Inc.’s AMZN business practices to his large investments in space and, more recently, his investments in a real estate startup that’s been purchasing single-family homes in several states across the country.
US Stocks Mostly Higher; Dow Jumps Over 400 Points
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones climbing more than 400 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 1.52% to 32,323.58 while the NASDAQ fell 0.07% to 10,963.36. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.54% to 3,851.43. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Industrials shares climbed 2.1% on...
US GDP Might Increase By This Much In Third Quarter, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Thursday
U.S. stocks closed mostly lower on Wednesday with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 200 points amid gains in Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. Data on durable goods orders for September will be released...
Congresswoman's Spouse Purchases 2 Dividend Stocks, Sells Amazon And Comcast Shares
Democratic Congresswoman Kathy Manning has filed over 450 trades in the past three years, according to Capitol Trades. Congress members, in general, have made thousands of trades over the past three years. Benzinga continues to keep track of these events. Here are two dividend stocks Manning's spouse traded. AbbVie Inc....
7 Analysts Have This to Say About Tradeweb Markets
Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Tradeweb Markets TW stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Where Cullen/Frost Bankers Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Cullen/Frost Bankers CFR has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Cullen/Frost Bankers. The company has an average price target of $152.0 with a high of $165.00 and a low of $140.00.
Nasdaq Climbs 275 Points; S&P 500 Rises Over 2%
U.S. stocks extended gains toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite surging more than 200 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 2.44% to 32,814.96 while the NASDAQ rose 2.56% to 11,068.96. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 2.24% to 3,892.40. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Information technology shares...
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About XPeng
Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on XPeng XPEV stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Buy Shiba Inu Or Dogecoin?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: If you had $1,000 right now,...
Where Pioneer Natural Resources Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 15 analysts have published their opinion on Pioneer Natural Resources PXD stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
