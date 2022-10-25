Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This North Carolina Mountain Coaster is an Epic Fall DestinationTravel MavenScaly Mountain, NC
4 Amazing Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
The abandoned Ghost Town in the Sky - then and now.Rooted ExpeditionsMaggie Valley, NC
Related
WLOS.com
Commission proposes $20.6 million in upgrades, repairs for Buncombe County Schools
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Millions of dollars in technology, security and infrastructure upgrades and repairs are recommended for Buncombe County Schools. The recommendations, made by the Buncombe County School Capital Fund Commission, are set to go before county commissioners at their meeting Tuesday, Nov. 1. View the recommendations HERE.
1 dead, 1 injured in overnight crash in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died and another person was injured Saturday in an overnight crash in Greenville. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:20 a.m. on Highway 124. Troopers said a Toyota Camry was traveling west when it went left of center and hit a motorcyclist head-on. The […]
FOX Carolina
1 dead, 1 injured after ATV overturns in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office announced that one person died and another was injured during an ATV crash on Friday night. Officials said crews responded to the scene at around 11:00 p.m. last night. According to the Coroner’s Office, it appears that the...
WYFF4.com
Anderson man dies after ATV overturns, coroner says
ANDERSON, S.C. — A man from Anderson has died after an ATV he was driving overturns, according to Greg L. Shore with the Anderson County Coroner's Office. Shore said Zachary A. Sears, 31, of Anderson was driving an ATV-Razor with a passenger in an open field on his property Friday night.
WYFF4.com
Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash in Greenville County, troopers say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol said a motorcycle driver has died in a crash in Greenville County. Troopers said it happened early Saturday morning around 2:20 on SC-124, about 4 miles west of Greenville. According to troopers, a motorcycle was traveling west on highway 124, crossed the...
3 arrested in fatal shooting at South Carolina bar
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Three men were arrested in reference to a fatal shooting at a local bar in Spartanburg County. 7NEWS previously reported that on Oct. 16, a shooting happened near Twerkerz Southside Bar and Grill on South Church Street. 29-year-old Georgio Shavonte Littlejohn, of Greenville, was pronounced dead at the scene. On […]
I-40 to see months of traffic jams again near Asheville as crews replace old bridges with ones that also help wildlife
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Heads up if you are traveling to or from Asheville during winter or spring anytime in the next year and a half: Traffic on Interstate 40 is about to be a mess again on busy weekends and holidays in the Pigeon River Gorge. The North Carolina...
WLOS.com
Ira B. Jones Elementary becomes 24th of 40 county buildings to get solar panels
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The installation of solar panels is nearly complete at Ira B. Jones Elementary School in Asheville, as Buncombe County moves toward its goal of 100% renewable energy. The effort began with the county commission's approval of more than $10 million in funding to put solar...
WLOS.com
Active Aging Center would be 'one-stop-shop' for seniors, but commissioners have concerns
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Commissioners are considering a proposal for a state-of-the-art senior center in Asheville. The proposed Active Aging Center would be a place that offered multiple services that benefit seniors throughout the area. Stoney Blevins, the director of the county's health and human services...
WLOS.com
WCU, officials celebrate opening of new $33 million steam plant with ribbon cutting
CULLOWHEE, N.C>(WLOS) — Western Carolina University celebrated the ribbon cutting of its brand new $33 million steam plant last week. The new two-story, state-of-the-art steam plant replaces the now-decommissioned steam plant that provided electricity, heat and hot water to the entire campus for more than 100 years. On Friday,...
Woman charged with practicing medicine without a license at South Carolina living facilities
A woman has been charged with practicing medicine without a license at seven assisted living facilities in the Upstate.
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim from overnight shooting in Mauldin
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that killed one person on Saturday morning in Mauldin. Officers said they responded to Lions Gate Apartments along Old Mill Road after someone reported gun shots. When Officers arrived, they found a man who’d been shot at least once lying in the breezeway of the apartment building.
Grass fire destroys building near NC/SC border
A fire destroyed a building near the border between North Carolina and South Carolina.
WLOS.com
One-handed traditional tattoo artist who uses unique technique almost missed his calling
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — William Addy creates traditional tattoos from Columbia, South Carolina, to Asheville -- and the artist almost missed his calling. He took a risk after being told he wouldn't be able to become a tattoo artist -- due to only having one hand. William was born...
WLOS.com
Some Asheville residents see unusually high water bills after transmitter failures
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Some Asheville residents say they have received unusually high water bills after a couple of abnormally low ones. Amy Mitchell contacted News 13 about the issue. She said when she had received the lower bills earlier, she thought her family was just doing better with their consumption. But once she received the larger bills, she knew something was wrong.
Deputies hold press conference in reference to Spartanburg Co. homicide
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference Friday afternoon in reference to a fatal shooting. 7NEWS previously reported that on October 16th, a shooting happened near Twerkerz Southside Bar and Grill on South Church Street. 29-year-old Georgio Shavonte Littlejohn, of Greenville, was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
WLOS.com
Veterans Services of the Carolinas
Veterans Services of the Carolinas (VSC) is a division of Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry (ABCCM) that supports our nation’s veterans and their families by implementing assistance programs across North Carolina. Through housing, employment, outreach and call center service coordination, we collaborate with community partners and faith communities to engage with veterans and meet their critical needs. For more information, please visit https://www.abccm-vsc.org/
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for Greenville Co. woman missing for 3 weeks
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who was last seen on Oct. 5. Ashley Colditz, 33, was last seen in the Cherrydale area in Greenville County, according to deputies. She was reportedly accompanied by a man named Dustin Bell, who goes by the name “Trouble”.
WYFF4.com
Bibles thrown around, pumpkins smashed inside North Carolina church, pictures show
YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina church is cleaning up and trying to figure out who vandalized its sanctuary. The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office says the Halls Chapel Baptist Church was vandalized Monday night. Pictures of the damage show a pumpkin smashed in a doorway, Bibles and...
WYFF4.com
Anderson County Sheriffs Office launches traffic safety unit, Piedmont community excited
PIEDMONT, S.C. — A new initiative with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to make the roads in one upstate community a lot safer. Community members in Piedmont, South Carolina say the city is growing and with that, more and more cars are on the roads. This has people getting more and more worried about traffic concerns.
Comments / 0