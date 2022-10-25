ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylva, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WSPA 7News

1 dead, 1 injured in overnight crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died and another person was injured Saturday in an overnight crash in Greenville. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:20 a.m. on Highway 124. Troopers said a Toyota Camry was traveling west when it went left of center and hit a motorcyclist head-on. The […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

1 dead, 1 injured after ATV overturns in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office announced that one person died and another was injured during an ATV crash on Friday night. Officials said crews responded to the scene at around 11:00 p.m. last night. According to the Coroner’s Office, it appears that the...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Anderson man dies after ATV overturns, coroner says

ANDERSON, S.C. — A man from Anderson has died after an ATV he was driving overturns, according to Greg L. Shore with the Anderson County Coroner's Office. Shore said Zachary A. Sears, 31, of Anderson was driving an ATV-Razor with a passenger in an open field on his property Friday night.
ANDERSON, SC
WBTW News13

3 arrested in fatal shooting at South Carolina bar

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Three men were arrested in reference to a fatal shooting at a local bar in Spartanburg County. 7NEWS previously reported that on Oct. 16, a shooting happened near Twerkerz Southside Bar and Grill on South Church Street. 29-year-old Georgio Shavonte Littlejohn, of Greenville, was pronounced dead at the scene. On […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim from overnight shooting in Mauldin

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that killed one person on Saturday morning in Mauldin. Officers said they responded to Lions Gate Apartments along Old Mill Road after someone reported gun shots. When Officers arrived, they found a man who’d been shot at least once lying in the breezeway of the apartment building.
MAULDIN, SC
WLOS.com

Some Asheville residents see unusually high water bills after transmitter failures

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Some Asheville residents say they have received unusually high water bills after a couple of abnormally low ones. Amy Mitchell contacted News 13 about the issue. She said when she had received the lower bills earlier, she thought her family was just doing better with their consumption. But once she received the larger bills, she knew something was wrong.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Deputies hold press conference in reference to Spartanburg Co. homicide

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference Friday afternoon in reference to a fatal shooting. 7NEWS previously reported that on October 16th, a shooting happened near Twerkerz Southside Bar and Grill on South Church Street. 29-year-old Georgio Shavonte Littlejohn, of Greenville, was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WLOS.com

Veterans Services of the Carolinas

Veterans Services of the Carolinas (VSC) is a division of Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry (ABCCM) that supports our nation’s veterans and their families by implementing assistance programs across North Carolina. Through housing, employment, outreach and call center service coordination, we collaborate with community partners and faith communities to engage with veterans and meet their critical needs. For more information, please visit https://www.abccm-vsc.org/
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for Greenville Co. woman missing for 3 weeks

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who was last seen on Oct. 5. Ashley Colditz, 33, was last seen in the Cherrydale area in Greenville County, according to deputies. She was reportedly accompanied by a man named Dustin Bell, who goes by the name “Trouble”.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

