Benzinga

CrowdStrike Holdings Unusual Options Activity For October 27

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Leggett & Platt's Earnings: A Preview

Leggett & Platt LEG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Leggett & Platt will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49. Leggett & Platt bulls will hope to hear the company...
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Apple To $184? These Analysts Revise Price Targets On iPhone Maker Following Q4 Results

Apple, Inc. AAPL reported stronger-than-expected earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Apple reported fourth-quarter EPS of $1.29 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.27. The bottom-line results also beat the year-ago quarter’s $1.24 and the previous quarter’s $1.20. Revenue rose 8% year-over-year from $83.36 billion to $90.1 billion. Analysts, on average, had modeled revenue of $88.9 billion for the quarter.
How To Profit From Amazon Stock's Historic Collapse On Earnings? Hint: It's An ETF

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares AMZD gapped up over 11% on Friday after a big bullish day on Thursday caused the ETF to rally 4%. AMZD is an inverse single stock ETF that provides daily returns of 100% of the inverse performance of Amazon.com, Inc AMZN. Although the fund tracks the movement of Amazon inversely, high volatility in Amazon can affect AMZD returns more than in Amazon.
If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Buy Shiba Inu Or Dogecoin?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: If you had $1,000 right now,...
Why Dogecoin Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is Up 16% Over The Past Week

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is trading higher by some 16.10% to $0.00001151 over the trailing seven days. The timing of the push higher in the meme crypto appears to be highly correlated to Elon Musk's Twitter buyout, and is possibly a sympathy play to rival cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE/USD. So What's Happening?
US Stocks Mostly Higher; Dow Jumps Over 400 Points

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones climbing more than 400 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 1.52% to 32,323.58 while the NASDAQ fell 0.07% to 10,963.36. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.54% to 3,851.43. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Industrials shares climbed 2.1% on...
Silicom's Earnings: A Preview

Silicom SILC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Silicom will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70. Silicom bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Where Pioneer Natural Resources Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 15 analysts have published their opinion on Pioneer Natural Resources PXD stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
7 Analysts Have This to Say About Tradeweb Markets

Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Tradeweb Markets TW stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
RECIPE UNLIMITED COMPLETES GOING PRIVATE TRANSACTION WITH FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Recipe Unlimited Corporation ("Recipe" or the "Company") RECP is pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced statutory plan of arrangement (the "Transaction") pursuant to which, among other things, Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through 1000297337 Ontario Inc. (the "Purchaser"), acquired all of the issued and outstanding multiple voting shares ("MVS") and subordinate voting shares ("SVS", and together with MVS, the "Shares") in the capital of the Company (other than those Shares owned by FFHL and its affiliates (collectively "Fairfax") and 9,398,729 MVS owned by Cara Holdings Limited ("CHL")) at a price of $20.73 in cash per Share.
Dow Jumps 600 Points; Crude Oil Down Over 1%

U.S. stocks extended gains midway through trading, with the Dow Jones surging more than 600 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 1.92% to 32,648.16 while the NASDAQ rose 1.74% to 10,979.98. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.60% to 3,868.26. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Information technology shares climbed 4%...
Where Cullen/Frost Bankers Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Cullen/Frost Bankers CFR has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Cullen/Frost Bankers. The company has an average price target of $152.0 with a high of $165.00 and a low of $140.00.
Nasdaq Climbs 275 Points; S&P 500 Rises Over 2%

U.S. stocks extended gains toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite surging more than 200 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 2.44% to 32,814.96 while the NASDAQ rose 2.56% to 11,068.96. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 2.24% to 3,892.40. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Information technology shares...
