ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, SD

No injuries, but garage destroyed, home damaged in Monday night fire in Aberdeen

By American News
American News
American News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GBb9v_0im0RXvM00

A detached garage was destroyed and an adjoining house was damaged during a Monday night fire in the southeastern part of town, according to a news release from Aberdeen Fire & Rescue.

The department was called to a fire in the 900 block of Eighth Avenue Southeast about 8 Monday night, per the release.

"When fire crews arrived, a detached garage was found to be engulfed in flames. Fire personnel were able to control the fire, however, the adjacent home did suffer fire damage. Neighboring residences were temporarily evacuated. Fire crews were able to save much of the residence, but there is significant damage to the rear of home and a vehicle," according to the release.

There were no injuries and the fire is under investigation, per the release. The Red Cross is assisting residents of the home with temporary housing.

The Aberdeen Police Department, Brown County 911, the Aberdeen Public Works Department, Brown County Emergency Management, NorthWestern Energy and the state fire marshal's office also responded to the call. Crews were on the scene for about four hours.

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Crews battle garage fire in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO)-Investigators in Aberdeen are looking into what sparked a fire near Northern State University. Firefighters were called to the 900 block of 8th Avenue Southeast around 8 o’clock Monday night. Crews arriving on scene found a garage engulfed in flames. Neighbors were evacuated. There was major damage...
ABERDEEN, SD
hubcityradio.com

Public service sump pump discharge announcement

ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release)- Effective November 1, 2022, Aberdeen residents are authorized to begin discharging water from their sump pumps into the sanitary sewer system for the winter season. Residents will be notified in the spring when discharge should be re-directed to the curb and gutter outside the property. All sump pumps, drain tile and groundwater being diverted to the sanitary sewer system must meet all applicable city plumbing and building codes. Call 605-626-7010 for more information.
ABERDEEN, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Aberdeen Area Humane Society proposes changes to animal ordinance

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Aberdeen City Council discussed proposed changes to the animal ordinance at their meeting Monday night, and the changes could help the Aberdeen Area Humane Society foster out more pets in the community. The current animal ordinance in Aberdeen states that residents can have...
ABERDEEN, SD
American News

American News

695
Followers
1K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Aberdeen, SD from Aberdeen News.

 http://aberdeennews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy