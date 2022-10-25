Read full article on original website
NFL Head Coach Reportedly 'Lost Team' After First Game
It hasn't been an easy season for the Denver Broncos. They had so much hype coming into this season after they made a coaching change and then traded for Russell Wilson, but it hasn't worked out so far. They've lost five of their first seven games and look to be...
Broncos Announce Russell Wilson's Week 8 Status
After watching the Denver Broncos' Week Seven loss to the New York Jets from the sideline, quarterback Russell Wilson is going to be back on the field Sunday. Broncos' head coach Nathaniel Hackett announced that Wilson will start when his team faces the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Wilson missed ...
What will be Kadarius Toney’s role in the Chiefs Offense?￼
The Kansas City Chiefs traded for former Giants standout receiver Kadarius Toney Thursday afternoon. How will Kadarius Toney fit in with the Chiefs’ offense?. Toney was a promising rookie receiver for the New York Giants last year but has struggled with injuries since last year. Toney’s lingering health issues prompted the 6-1 Giants to trade the promising youngster.
Philadelphia Eagles Player Spotlight: Robert Quinn
The Eagles just strengthened their Super Bowl odds by making a trade with the Chicago Bears for Robert Quinn. Furthermore, the Bears received a fourth-round draft out of this trade. However, it could be for a short period of time. The Eagles and Quinn agreed to cut off two years of his contract, which would make him a free agent after this year. As for now, this is another great addition to this Eagles’ defense which is already good. This article will give everything you need to about the Philadelphia Eagles’ newest edge rusher Robert Quinn.
Shaq Barrett Suffers Achilles Injury in Week 8
Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett suffered an Achilles injury in Week 8’s loss against the Baltimore Ravens. The timeline for return from the torn Achilles tendon is listed as 7-9 months as of now, which means Barrett’s season is over. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the news via...
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day
Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Jemele Hill: ‘I care and I’m passionate, but I’m not bothered by people’s opinions of me’
Jemele Hill knew the moment she hit send to tweet about President Trump, she’d get some backlash. On 11 September 2017, in the middle of a 12-tweet debate with Twitter followers, Hill posted: “Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists.”
Mel Tucker Takes Backhanded Swing At Idiotic Michigan Fan
MSU head coach Mel Tucker got drawn into the post-game hostilities in Ann Arbor as well...
Astros' Maldonado forced to change bats from outdated model
Houston Astros catcher Martín Maldonado was forced to switch bats for Game 2 of the World Series after it was determined the model he swung in the opener was no longer allowed in the majors
Panthers Rule Out Hubbard for Week 8, Mayfield Serves as Backup
The Carolina Panthers have ruled out a key player for Week 8’s divisional matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. Running back Chubba Hubbard is out with an ankle injury, leaving running back duties to Dont’a Foreman after Christian McCaffrey wad traded. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the news...
Top 10 LCS Players to Watch: 2022 Offseason Edition
The LCS offseason has started. While moves are trickling down in terms of teams actually announcing them, rumors are already swirling. Teams are making their moves in the dark, for now, and fans are wondering who will be going where. With that, here are the Top 10 LCS Players to Watch heading into the 2022 offseason.
2022 World Series Preview: What you need to know
The World Series gets underway on Friday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros will square off against one another in the 118th Fall Classic. The Phillies have torn through the National League, stringing together multiple series’ wins as underdogs and going on an improbable run to earn a spot in the World Series. The Astros have been even more dominant, sweeping the Mariners and Yankees en route to their second consecutive World Series appearance and their fourth in six years.
No Visible Signs of LoL Worlds 2022 in Atlanta
Atlanta, Georgia is hosting the 2022 League of Legends World Championship Semifinals at State Farm Arena October 29-30. This is a massive esports competition, with teams, sponsorships, media and more descending on the city for the tournament. However, while walking through downtown Atlanta, there are no visible signs advertising Worlds 2022.
