The Eagles just strengthened their Super Bowl odds by making a trade with the Chicago Bears for Robert Quinn. Furthermore, the Bears received a fourth-round draft out of this trade. However, it could be for a short period of time. The Eagles and Quinn agreed to cut off two years of his contract, which would make him a free agent after this year. As for now, this is another great addition to this Eagles’ defense which is already good. This article will give everything you need to about the Philadelphia Eagles’ newest edge rusher Robert Quinn.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO