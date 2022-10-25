Read full article on original website
Andy Kline to chair the United Way of Southeast Alaska's 2022 annual giving campaign
Andy Kline, 2022 Campaign Chair (Photo courtesy of Wayne Stevens, who is the president and CEO of United Way of Southeast Alaska.) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Thursday afternoon was the weekly Chamber of Commerce luncheon where Kline was announced to be the campaign chair of 2022, as well as a full presentation given on United Way.
$112 million announced for Alaska Ports and Ferry Terminals
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan announced that four Alaska coastal communities will receive a total of $112 million in investments this year for critical port-related infrastructure and ferry terminal projects. This marks the first wave of these types of investments attributable to the Infrastructure...
Alaska ranks highest in the nation for teen suicide
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A new health report from The United Health Foundation finds teen suicide is highest in Alaska. America's Health Rankings: 2022 Health of Women and Children, ranks Alaska 31st in the country for women and children's health. Specifically, teen suicide is the highest with 40.4 deaths per...
939 Alaska high school students designated for $12,000 UA Scholars Award
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - High school seniors from nearly 250 high schools across Alaska have been identified as this year's class of UA Scholars, qualifying each of them for a $12,000 scholarship to use at any University of Alaska location. In order to be eligible, students must be ranked within...
LifeMed Alaska announces new CEO
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - LifeMed Alaska, an Alaska-based ground and air ambulance service, announced Wednesday that Grace K. Greene will be joining the company as Chief Executive Officer. Grace K. Greene is due to join on November 2nd. LifeMed Alaska has regional base locations in Anchorage, Bethel, Dutch Harbor, Fairbanks,...
Alaska makes biggest Boeing aircraft order in its 90-year history
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska Airlines is exercising options to purchase 52 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft for delivery between 2024 and 2027. The Alaska Airlines purchase would grow their confirmed 737 MAX fleet from 94 to 146. Alaska Airlines is adding 52 Boeing aircraft, setting up long-term growth. Alaska Airlines...
