Brooklyn, NY

NBC New York

Former NYC Transit Boss Sucker Punched Near Subway Stop

The previous head of New York City Transit became the latest victim in the city's growing list of random attacks when a stranger sucker punched the woman last week, police said. According to the NYPD, the unprovoked assault occurred the afternoon of Oct. 20, at the intersection of Avenue of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

NYPD investigating after another person shoved on subway tracks

NEW YORK, NY – Another subway rider in New York City was thrown onto the tracks on Monday. This comes as the city launches a public information blitz showing an increase in officers inside the subway system. On Monday, a man was pushed by an unknown suspect onto the tracks at the ‘6’ train platform at East 77th Street and Lexington in Manhattan. He was rescued by nearby good Samaritans before the train arrived at the station and suffered only minor scratches and bruises. The suspect, described as a black male in his 30s, about 5’7″ tall, who was bald The post NYPD investigating after another person shoved on subway tracks appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Missing Queens woman found ‘weak and dizzy’ in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The daughter of Queens woman Juana Colon Pichardo notified PIX11 News Friday that her mother was “found in a store on First Avenue ‘weak and dizzy,’ and a generous person called 911.” Colon Pichardo, who is 71 and has dementia, was last seen Monday morning walking on 102nd Street and 42nd […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

NYPD investigating stabbing at subway train station

NEW YORK, NY – A man was stabbed in the back while walking along the subway platform at the 125th Street and Saint Nicholas Avenue station on Friday. The attack happened at around 4:24 am when a suspect, in a menacing manner, possibly suffering from mental health issues, approached the male passenger and stabbed him in the back. Police say the attack was unprovoked. The suspect began to engage the man, shouting random nonsense before attacking the man, who tried to ignore the suspect. View this post on Instagram A post shared by NYPD Crime Stoppers (@nypdtips) The post NYPD investigating stabbing at subway train station appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Brooklyn Paper Let’s Talk About the NYPD’s Stats

Above is the crimestats for the 68th Precinct for 10/17 – 10/23. The Brooklyn Paper doesn’t think crime is up. The editor of the paper is from our area. Petit larceny is up 85.4% – last year at this time there were 831 cases of petit larceny. This year there are 1541….and that’s people who reported the crimes – many people don’t.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

New York City bus hijacked at gunpoint, the driver jumped out

The New York City Police Department has announced a hijacked MTA bus in Queens has been stopped after being taken at gunpoint earlier this morning. Law enforcement officials said the gunman entered the bus at the area of 199th Street and Linden Boulevard. He ordered the driver to drive, but the driver ended up jumping off the bus. The suspect drove a few blocks away before crashing into a telephone pole near 232nd Street. The bus crashed into a nearby telephone pole at 234th Street. The NYPD said the hijacker was taken into custody. At this time, there are no The post New York City bus hijacked at gunpoint, the driver jumped out appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
californiaexaminer.net

Man Arrested In Queens Teen’s Death In Vacant Brooklyn Apartment

Authorities say they have detained a suspect in the shooting death of a 17-year-old girl who was found in a vacant apartment in a large Brooklyn complex. On Wednesday, local resident Javone Duncan was charged with murder and weapon possession in connection with the October 10 death of Raelynn Cameron, police said. Duncan, who is 22 years old, has not yet been linked to an attorney.
BROOKLYN, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Law and Order is Filming in Bay Ridge 10/27

Streets they are filming in Bay Ridge on Thursday, October 27th:. There’s orange No Parking Film Shoot signs all over that area of Bay Ridge. The show is Law and Order – Organized Crime series with Christopher Meloni has been filming in Bay Ridge, Coney Island and other parts of Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY

