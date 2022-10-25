Read full article on original website
NBC New York
Former NYC Transit Boss Sucker Punched Near Subway Stop
The previous head of New York City Transit became the latest victim in the city's growing list of random attacks when a stranger sucker punched the woman last week, police said. According to the NYPD, the unprovoked assault occurred the afternoon of Oct. 20, at the intersection of Avenue of...
Former NYC Transit President Sarah Feinburg assaulted in Manhattan: Reports
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Sarah Feinburg, former NYC Transit president, was assaulted on a New York City street last Thursday. The attack was random and unprovoked, police said. The incident occurred on the corner of W. 21st Street and Sixth Avenue in Chelsea at 1:15 p.m. last Thursday while she was waiting to cross the street.
NYPD investigating after another person shoved on subway tracks
NEW YORK, NY – Another subway rider in New York City was thrown onto the tracks on Monday. This comes as the city launches a public information blitz showing an increase in officers inside the subway system. On Monday, a man was pushed by an unknown suspect onto the tracks at the ‘6’ train platform at East 77th Street and Lexington in Manhattan. He was rescued by nearby good Samaritans before the train arrived at the station and suffered only minor scratches and bruises. The suspect, described as a black male in his 30s, about 5’7″ tall, who was bald The post NYPD investigating after another person shoved on subway tracks appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man, 78, beaten on Manhattan train amid subway crime spate: NYPD says
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A duo beat a 78-year-old man aboard a Manhattan subway train Thursday after he asked them to lower the volume of their music, according to the NYPD. The assault was one of at least three violent crimes in the city’s transit system spanning just over 14 hours Thursday into Friday, along […]
bkreader.com
BK Landlord Required to Pay $82,500 in Penalties, Correct Multiple Lead Paint Violations
The New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development announced it has reached a settlement agreement with a major landlord to correct multiple lead paint violations involving buildings located in Brooklyn. In total, there were 80 lead-based paint violations found across six Brooklyn buildings. This impacted 285 homes of...
Missing Queens woman found ‘weak and dizzy’ in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The daughter of Queens woman Juana Colon Pichardo notified PIX11 News Friday that her mother was “found in a store on First Avenue ‘weak and dizzy,’ and a generous person called 911.” Colon Pichardo, who is 71 and has dementia, was last seen Monday morning walking on 102nd Street and 42nd […]
Man stabbed in back during fight on Harlem subway station platform
A man was stabbed in the back during a fight on a Harlem subway station platform
NYPD investigating stabbing at subway train station
NEW YORK, NY – A man was stabbed in the back while walking along the subway platform at the 125th Street and Saint Nicholas Avenue station on Friday. The attack happened at around 4:24 am when a suspect, in a menacing manner, possibly suffering from mental health issues, approached the male passenger and stabbed him in the back. Police say the attack was unprovoked. The suspect began to engage the man, shouting random nonsense before attacking the man, who tried to ignore the suspect. View this post on Instagram A post shared by NYPD Crime Stoppers (@nypdtips) The post NYPD investigating stabbing at subway train station appeared first on Shore News Network.
Knife fight at Times Square subway station leaves two hospitalized
A knife fight in the Times Square subway station left two men hospitalized early Saturday morning, according to police. A 22-year-old and 23-year-old were arguing in the pedestrian tunnel between the shuttle and the Times Square-42nd Street subway.
Man stabs commuter who ignored him when he tried to pick fight in subway
Police are searching for a man who stabbed a commuter in a Harlem subway station early Friday morning when the victim ignored his provocations, according to police.
NBC New York
NYC on Edge: Woman Flung Down Subway Stairs, Rider Shoved to Tracks in Latest Random Attacks
People shoved in front of trains. Good Samaritans stabbed. Sucker punches to the head. A samurai Sword. Random attacks -- and homicides -- in New York City's transit system have New Yorkers on edge in recent weeks, despite assurances from the mayor and governor that subways are safe. More unprovoked...
NYPD officers quitting in record numbers amid growing issue over New York City crime
More than 1,400 NYPD officers have quit their jobs this year, according to the NYPD's Police Benevolent Association.
queenoftheclick.com
Brooklyn Paper Let’s Talk About the NYPD’s Stats
Above is the crimestats for the 68th Precinct for 10/17 – 10/23. The Brooklyn Paper doesn’t think crime is up. The editor of the paper is from our area. Petit larceny is up 85.4% – last year at this time there were 831 cases of petit larceny. This year there are 1541….and that’s people who reported the crimes – many people don’t.
NBC New York
NYC College Student Followed Out of Train, Suffers Head Injury in Another Random Transit Attack
Gustavo Velasques got a frantic phone call from his son Thursday, after the 18-year-old became yet another victim of random violence in the New York City subway system. Moments before the call, a stranger had followed the teen and delivered a devastating blow to the back of his head at the East 138th Street and Alexander subway station.
Suspect caught on video after shoving man onto Upper East Side subway tracks
Police released video of the latest subway shoving suspect, who pushed a man onto the tracks on the Upper East Side. The victim was luckily saved by bystanders.
Shooting at Brownsville restaurant leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded
It happened on Strauss Street just before 9 a.m.
New York City bus hijacked at gunpoint, the driver jumped out
The New York City Police Department has announced a hijacked MTA bus in Queens has been stopped after being taken at gunpoint earlier this morning. Law enforcement officials said the gunman entered the bus at the area of 199th Street and Linden Boulevard. He ordered the driver to drive, but the driver ended up jumping off the bus. The suspect drove a few blocks away before crashing into a telephone pole near 232nd Street. The bus crashed into a nearby telephone pole at 234th Street. The NYPD said the hijacker was taken into custody. At this time, there are no The post New York City bus hijacked at gunpoint, the driver jumped out appeared first on Shore News Network.
californiaexaminer.net
Man Arrested In Queens Teen’s Death In Vacant Brooklyn Apartment
Authorities say they have detained a suspect in the shooting death of a 17-year-old girl who was found in a vacant apartment in a large Brooklyn complex. On Wednesday, local resident Javone Duncan was charged with murder and weapon possession in connection with the October 10 death of Raelynn Cameron, police said. Duncan, who is 22 years old, has not yet been linked to an attorney.
queenoftheclick.com
Law and Order is Filming in Bay Ridge 10/27
Streets they are filming in Bay Ridge on Thursday, October 27th:. There’s orange No Parking Film Shoot signs all over that area of Bay Ridge. The show is Law and Order – Organized Crime series with Christopher Meloni has been filming in Bay Ridge, Coney Island and other parts of Brooklyn.
Woman punched, hurled down subway stairs in random, back-fracturing Queens attack
A man punched a woman and pushed her down a flight of stairs in an unprovoked attack at a Queens subway station this week, police said Thursday as they released video of the suspect they’re searching for.
