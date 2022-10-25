Bloody ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Halloween decorations have neighborhood parents worried

A Sydney, Australia home decorated in time for Halloween has sparked outrage, with its decorations deemed by some people to be too confronting for kids trying to enjoy the holiday.

The front of the house depicts characters from Hulu series “The Handmaid’s Tale” in a rather disturbing way.

The dystopian fictional series, based on Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel of the same name, follows the life of a concubine woman forced into sexual slavery and stars Elizabeth Moss as the leading character.

Outside the Sydney residence, the decorations depict a woman , in the show’s iconic red dress and white bonnet, while a male character is dressed in blue.

The house displays a fake Latin phrase from “The Handmaid’s Tale” that translates to “Don’t let the bastards grind you down.” Facebook

They are both hanging by their necks on the porch, portraying how those who disobeyed the regimen in the show would die, with fake blood smeared on the walls behind.

The faux-Latin phrase “Nolite te bastardes carborundorum” is also painted on the wall, translating to “Don’t let the bastards grind you down.”

The phrase is used throughout both the series and the book as a feminist rallying cry.

As images of the scene appeared online, the internet became divided , with some condemning the house resident’s actions.

“Imagine children seeing this walking past,” one comment read.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” depicts a dystopian society where women are forced into sexual slavery. Hulu via AP

“Not good; totally inappropriate.”

“That’s horrible! Kids will be scared,” another wrote.

But others defended the decorator, applauding the scene and quoting parts of the show in support.

“Kids costumes are worse than this and parents allow it, so to me, this is nothing,” one person wrote.

“OMG it’s Halloween, get over it, some of y’all need to lighten up ,” said another. “Love this!”

“While we’re on the topic – how freckin good is Handmaid’s this season,” another fan wrote.

“Every episode has been tremendous.”