ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, OH

Rhoden family killings: Wagner IV’s brother testifies against him

By Jonathan Jackson, Sarah Szilagy
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SJKTm_0im0QbOl00

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — The brother of accused murderer George Wagner IV testified against him Monday, admitting in detail the family’s plan to kill eight members of the Rhoden family in 2016.

As a witness for the prosecution in court Monday, Jake Wagner — who pled guilty to the murders in April 2021 — admitted to the jurors the steps the Wagner family took ahead of the killings, including falsifying custody documents, purchase guns and create makeshift silencers. Jake Wagner also described what he said were Wagner IV’s and George Wagner III’s specific roles in the murders.

Ohio shooter of 5 family members claims he ‘had no choice’

Jake Wagner’s testimony was not filmed or recorded per the judge’s order that witnesses may opt out of having their face shown or voice recorded.

In addition to buying guns, Jake Wagner testified that his family bought ski masks, dark clothing and boots to conceal their identities during the crimes. He also described how the family modified the bed of the truck in order to hide him and Wagner IV in the back while Wagner III drove to the Rhoden’s trailers.

Remember the Equifax breach? You might have payout options in your email

Eight members of the Rhoden family were found dead in Pike County on April 22, 2016. Prosecutors claimed the murders stemmed from a custody dispute over the daughter of Jake Wagner and Hanna May Rhoden, one of the victims. The other victims were Christopher Rhoden Sr., Dana Rhoden, Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, Christopher Rhoden Jr., Hannah Gilley, Gary Rhoden and Kenneth Rhoden.

On the stand, Jake Wagner said his family falsified custody documents to get Jake’s daughter from Hannah May Rhoden — admitting that his mother Angela signed Hannah May’s name without her permission. He also told jurors that Wagner IV hesitated before pulling the trigger at one point, and that Wagner III expressed remorse for killing Christopher Rhoden Sr. — who he said was Wagner III’s friend.

Student athlete dies after accident at Ohio cross-country meet

In September 2021, Wagner family matriarch Angela pled guilty to charges including conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated burglary and tampering with evidence — but not to the eight murder charges against her. George “Billy” Wagner III, Jake and Wagner IV’s father, still awaits trial.

Testimony in Wagner IV’s trial will continue Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Law & Crime

‘An Answer from God’: Jake Wagner Details Why He Confessed to Pike County Massacre, Faces Cross-Examination at Brother’s Trial

Jake Wagner testified that he confessed to planning and carrying out the murders of eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley families after he felt he’d received “an answer from God” in December 2019 when his grandmother admitted lying to prosecutors about forging custody documents related to the case and agreed to cooperate.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

DAY 30: Jake Wagner walks jury through how he disposed of murder weapons

WAVERLY, Ohio — Jake Wagner testified on Tuesday about how he and his family carried out the mass murder of eight members of the Rhoden family in 2016. In the trial of his brother, George Wagner IV, Jake said that their father, Billy, planned the killings and how they disposed of the evidence, including the murder weapons. Jake Wagner said he “cut” the murder weapons in half and that George helped him, describing his brother as “strong as a bull ox.” Jake Wagner went on to say that he, himself, melted the firing pins to the weapons using a torch to prevent tracing any fired shell casings back to him.
WAVERLY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Two former Pike Co. deputies indicted by federal grand jury

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Two men were charged with civil rights crimes related to the use of excessive force during their employment with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. Last week, a federal grand jury indicted Jeremy C. Mooney, 47, of Piketon, and William Stansberry, Jr., 46, of Chillicothe. That indictment was unsealed today at the defendants’ initial appearances in federal court.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross Co. grand jury returns 18 indictments

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County grand jury returned 18 indictments today. Caleb Simmons of County Road 550 in Frankfort was charged with one count of assault, and two counts of harassment with a bodily substance. If convicted, Simmons could spend the next year behind bars. Cameron Henry...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
Oxygen

‘Make A Choice And Make It Now:’ Texts Between Couple Revealed In Pike County Family Massacre Trial

Prosecutors say a series of texts can help explain how bitter custody battle between two young people led to a massacre that left eight people dead in rural Ohio. George Wagner IV, 30, is standing trial for the 2016 shooting deaths of eight people: seven members of the Rhoden family as well as the fiancée of one victim. The defendant is one of four members of the Wagner family, who have been accused of killing the extended Rhoden clan execution-style as they slept in what’s been commonly referred to as the “Pike County Murders.”
PIKE COUNTY, OH
Portsmouth Times

Murder suspect apprehended in Lucasville

On Wednesday, October 26, Ironton officers received a call at 8:05 a.m. from the city sanitation department that an unknown male had attempted to discard several suspicious bags in their garbage truck. Once officers arrived on the scene, they found what appeared to be bloody clothing in the bags. Detectives...
LUCASVILLE, OH
WDTN

Pike County Sheriff’s officers indicted for excessive force

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — Two former officers were indicted last week on federal charges for using excessive force against a person in custody. Jeremy Mooney, 47, and William Stansberry Jr., 46, have been charged with civil rights crimes for their treatment of a suspect in custody of the Pike County Sheriff’s Office in November 2019, […]
PIKE COUNTY, OH
WHSV

Man accused of killing grandfather; body found wrapped in rug

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man has been charged after the Ironton Police Department says he allegedly killed a man, hid evidence and led police on a chase. Officers say Kace Pleasant, 22, has been charged with murder, failure to comply with a police officer and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of Harold Pleasant, 73.
IRONTON, OH
sciotopost.com

Man Arrested after Barricaded in West Portsmouth

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman stated on October 28, 2022 at 4:32 pm his Office received a call that a male subject at 67 Cave Lick Road, West Portsmouth would not let her mother leave. The caller advised that the male, her father, had a gun. Deputies were dispatched to...
WEST PORTSMOUTH, OH
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: No shooting victim in Huntington

UPDATE (4:07 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28): Huntington Police say that no shooting occurred at this location on Friday. Cabell County dispatch was told that there was a shooting, but a shooting did not happen. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—One person was injured in a shooting in Huntington on Friday afternoon. Cabell County dispatchers say that the […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

One arrested in Scioto County in connection with Ironton investigation

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ironton police are investigating a crime that led to the suspect being arrested in Scioto County. Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner told WSAZ the investigation is taking place on 9th Street. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is also on scene. Meanwhile, Scioto County sheriff David...
IRONTON, OH
peakofohio.com

Kentucky man arrested on numerous felony charges

A Kentucky man was arrested early Friday morning, just after 1 o’clock, on numerous felony charges. Bellefontaine Police responded to the Super 8 Motel regarding a possible overdose. The caller stated she had started CPR. Upon arrival, officers observed the lips and fingertips of George West, 43, of Catlettsburg,...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County – Man Sentenced to Prison After Attempting to Drop Drugs at Prison

PICKAWAY – Two Suspects in January were caught attempting to drop drugs in the Pickaway Corrections facility in Orient Ohio. Ohio state highway patrol along with the Pickaway sheriff’s department surrounded the area to look for the suspects after the prison contacted authorities when two men were on the grounds attempting to drop contraband, (drugs) into Pickaway correctional institution.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Cottrell receives 2 life sentences

Following a three-day trial, it took the jury only 30 minutes to find Jeremy B. Cottrell guilty of the brutal murder of Annette Lowery and their unborn child. The 37-year-old Washington C.H. man was sentenced Friday morning to two consecutive terms of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Man killed in Gallia County, Ohio crash

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man has died after a vehicle crash in Gallia County, Ohio. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle crash happened at approximately 12:43 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, on County Road 29, which is about 0.3 mile south of Township Highway 451. Troopers say the vehicle was […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Fist Fight Occurs in Walmart after Fat Comment

Chillicothe – Police are investigating a fistfight that occurred in the middle of the Walmarts Electronics area. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called to the superstore around 7:30 pm on 10/25/22. They met with a 14-year-old female and her 16-year-old boyfriend that said they were in an altercation with two other people.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WDTN

WDTN

32K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy