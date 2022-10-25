ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iMessage is down for many iPhone owners right now

By Jacob Siegal
 4 days ago
Apple’s iMessage service seems to be down for thousands of iPhone owners on Tuesday at around noon Eastern Time. Apple’s official system status page doesn’t show any issues with any of the company’s services, but countless tweets would suggest otherwise. It is not clear what’s causing the iMessage outage or how widespread it is.

According to Downdetector, reports started coming in around 11:44 a.m. ET, which also lines up with when tweets started to pile up on Twitter. As of 11:59 a.m., more than 11,000 users had flocked to the site to add outage reports of their own.

Oddly, this iMessage outage comes just hours after WhatsApp suffered a global outage of its own. There’s no indication that the two are related.

UPDATE 1: Moments after the avalanche of tweets and outage reports, iMessage seemed to come back online for most users. If and when we hear anything about the cause of the huge outage, we will be sure to update this article with more details.

UPDATE 2: Apple’s system status dashboard now shows that the company recently resolved issues affecting iMessage, FaceTime, Apple Messages for Business, HomeKit, Screen Time, and Walkie-Talkie, but doesn’t provide any further details.

