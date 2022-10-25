I tried Hailey Bieber’s iconic hairstyle — now I’m balding

Beauty is pain, or in this case, hair loss.

A TikToker issued a warning to other fans of the slicked-back bun hairstyle — which Hailey Bieber often wears — saying it caused her to lose her hair.

“To all my girlies who rocked the Hailey Bieber tight slick back bun all summer and now has hair loss and a receding hairline… wya,” the user, @melbellles, wrote on a clip with more than 109,000 views.

The beauty and lifestyle content creator with 73,000 followers claimed her “baby hairs” are “nonexistent” after flaunting the sleek up-do all summer long.

“I can only do it once a week now,” one user commented in agreement.

In the viral clip, the TikToker claimed her hairline was receding due to the slicked-back bun hairstyle. TikTok/ melbellles

“I do bi-weekly oil and rosemary treatment so things are good,” another advised.

“And the bald patch from the claw clips all summer,” complained someone else.

Other users chimed in with a chorus of agreement, saying they, too, are experiencing hair loss due to the acclaimed look of the summer.

The user was a regular bun-wearer throughout the summer, but now she’s paying the price. TikTok/ melbellles

“Girlll I noticed like a week ago that my middle part in the front is like balding and I remembered how much I did this haorstyle,” wrote one user.

“How does she not lose hair!!” someone else questioned Bieber’s seemingly full head of lush locks.

“Lol right? My theory is that’s why she has been wearing it down so much but it will forever look so good,” @melbellles responded.

The hairstyle, made viral by Bieber, was dubbed an integral part of the “ clean girl aesthetic ” this summer. Complete with classic gold hoops, minimal makeup and fashionable basics, the sleek bun was the cherry on top of the influencer-touted look.

Model Hailey Bieber made the bun — and the “clean girl aesthetic” — popular this summer. GC Images

Bieber’s other claim to fame — alongside her iconic chrome nails — was her “ glazed donut ” skin.

“I don’t want to go to bed at night unless I look like a freshly glazed donut,” Bieber dished on YouTube to wellness guru Gwyneth Paltrow.