‘It Feels Like We’re Being Punished for Something’: Life Inside Wisconsin’s Most Polarized and Predictive County
The residents of Sauk County, Wisconsin’s premier bellwether, aren’t crazy partisans, but Republicans and Democrats treat them that way.
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in Madison, WI
One of the best parts of any trip is taking in food options along the way. Every city has a lot to offer, and Madison, WI, is no different. Madison is a city with an isthmus, as two giant lakes – Lake Mendota and Lake Monona, frame either side of the state capitol.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Watertown music teacher killed in bicycling crash left lasting impact on students, friends
Former Watertown High School band director Tom Heninger at Riverside Park in Watertown in June. Heninger died Thursday when his bicycle collided with a truck on John Nolen Drive. DIANE GRAF, WATERTOWN DAILY TIMES. On Thursday morning, Tom Heninger was on his way to do something he loved. A lifelong...
Daily Cardinal
Abortion hypocrisy strikes Tim Michels campaign
New leak reveals the Republican candidate for governor is not immune from widespread GOP abortion hypocrisy. All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. A recent leak out of the Wisconsin...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Hartland school board member's comment sparks controversy
HARTLAND, Wis. - The use of one word by a Hartland-Lakeside School Board member is prompting lots of angry words from parents. At an Oct. 17 board meeting, the conversation among board members revolved around a social emotional learning curriculum and diversity. The comment from one board member left some parents speechless.
Beloit man receives year of probation for role in tearing down of Hans Christian Heg statue on Capitol grounds
MADISON, Wis. — A Beloit man charged in the 2020 vandalism of the Col. Hans Christian Heg statue on the Wisconsin State Capitol grounds was sentenced Wednesday to one year of probation, online court records show. Rodney Clendening, 36, had faced a misdemeanor charge of theft as a party to a crime stemming from the protest on June 23, 2020,...
PolitiFact Wisconsin: Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes on ending cash bail claim
Ending cash bail has come up again and again in TV ads against Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes.
beckersspine.com
SSM Health seeking 10 orthopedic physicians in Madison amid resignations
Several orthopedic surgeons at SSM Health Dean Medical Group in Madison, Wis. have resigned, and the health system is actively recruiting to fill their spots. The surgeons gave 90-day notices in September, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Oct. 25. While The Journal didn't say how many orthopedic surgeons resigned, SSM...
WISN
GOP candidate for governor Tim Michels rallies with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Thirteen days from Election Day, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin rallied with Wisconsin's Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels in Waukesha and Green Bay. Youngkin, who flipped the Virginia governor's mansion in a notable victory for Republicans last year, is now on the campaign trail in key...
fox47.com
LIST: Trick-or-treating hours across southern Wisconsin
Trick-or-treating hours are from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Baraboo. Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on...
earnthenecklace.com
Chris Reece Leaving WISC-TV: Where Is the Wisconsin Meteorologist Going?
Chris Reece has been responsible for the weather updates in Madison for almost five years. Now he’s leaving the city for a new opportunity. Chris Reece announced he is leaving WISC-TV in November 2022. News 3 Now viewers want to know where the meteorologist is going next. They especially want to know if they will see him on broadcast news again. Find out what Chris Reece said about leaving WISC-TV here.
nbc15.com
Green burials gain interest in Dane Co., reviving thousands of years of human tradition
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An alternative burial method is gaining interest in Dane County, with one green cemetery saying it’s on a fast track to run out of space as another hopes to open next year. Supporters of green burials say their way follows tradition, in the way humans...
WSPY NEWS
Three people from Wisconsin charged after police chase that crossed state lines
The Illinois State Police says three people from Wisconsin are facing a bevy a charges after chase that started in LaSalle County and ended across the border in Wisconsin Thursday night. 43-year-old Heather N. Hyatt of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, 41-year-old Michael D. Winch of Brooklyn, Wisconsin, and 38-year-old Michael B,...
Surprised? Illinois Residents Dog Their State. Say Wisconsin More ‘User Friendly’
After 12 years, I’m moving back to Illinois and making the transition from Billings, Montana where I’ve been since 2018. When people hear I’m leaving Big Sky Country for Rockford, many of them will immediately ask “why?”. They see the beauty of the landscape on the...
nbc15.com
Att. robbery at Culver’s drive-thru like the ones elsewhere, BPD says
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A string of robbery attempts at Culver’s drive-thru windows in multiple southern Wisconsin cities has now reached Beloit. On Thursday morning, the city’s police department reported on an attempted robbery the night before at the restaurant chain’s location in the 2600 block of Cranston Road. BPD officers were called to the Culver’s around 7:44 p.m., the statement continued, but it did not provide many specific details about this incident.
sunflowerstateradio.com
Wisconsin men, company banned from doing business, fined for roofing and consumer protection act violations
TOPEKA – (October 27, 2022) – Two Wisconsin men and their company have been banned from doing business in Kansas and ordered to pay $230,000 in penalties for alleged violations of state roofing and consumer protection laws, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today. Benjamin Thayer, of Cambridge,...
wpr.org
Dane County judge rejects request to let clerks count absentee ballots with incomplete witness addresses
A Dane County judge rejected an emergency request to allow election clerks to count absentee ballots with incomplete witness address information. The request came from the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, which asked Dane County Circuit Court Judge Nia Trammell for an emergency injunction Oct. 13. The group filed...
Police: Man flees officers at more than 100 mph+ on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison arrested a 29-year-old man who they say fled officers driving more than 100 mph on East Washington Avenue before crashing in a construction zone Friday morning. In an incident report, police said officers saw the man nearly hit two pedestrians near Gilman and State streets just before 12:30 a.m. When the officers tried to...
See the Reaction as Darrell Brooks is Found Guilty of 76 Counts in Wisconsin Parade Trial
Darrell Brooks put his head in hands as a judge read the jury's verdict aloud during his trial Wednesday. Guilty, the judge said -- 76 times. Brooks, accused of killing six people and injuring many others by driving an SUV into a Christmas parade in Waukesha last year, was found guilty of 76 charges, including six for first-degree intentional homicide in the carnage last November in the Milwaukee suburb. The homicide charges each carry a mandatory life sentence.
Darrell Brooks trial: Former judge weighs in on length, handling
A former Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge says the Waukesha parade attack trial was long for a homicide case, but certain steps had to be taken even though they delayed proceedings.
