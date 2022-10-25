ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
16 Best Restaurants in Madison, WI

One of the best parts of any trip is taking in food options along the way. Every city has a lot to offer, and Madison, WI, is no different. Madison is a city with an isthmus, as two giant lakes – Lake Mendota and Lake Monona, frame either side of the state capitol.
Abortion hypocrisy strikes Tim Michels campaign

New leak reveals the Republican candidate for governor is not immune from widespread GOP abortion hypocrisy. All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. A recent leak out of the Wisconsin...
Hartland school board member's comment sparks controversy

HARTLAND, Wis. - The use of one word by a Hartland-Lakeside School Board member is prompting lots of angry words from parents. At an Oct. 17 board meeting, the conversation among board members revolved around a social emotional learning curriculum and diversity. The comment from one board member left some parents speechless.
Beloit man receives year of probation for role in tearing down of Hans Christian Heg statue on Capitol grounds

MADISON, Wis. — A Beloit man charged in the 2020 vandalism of the Col. Hans Christian Heg statue on the Wisconsin State Capitol grounds was sentenced Wednesday to one year of probation, online court records show. Rodney Clendening, 36, had faced a misdemeanor charge of theft as a party to a crime stemming from the protest on June 23, 2020,...
SSM Health seeking 10 orthopedic physicians in Madison amid resignations

Several orthopedic surgeons at SSM Health Dean Medical Group in Madison, Wis. have resigned, and the health system is actively recruiting to fill their spots. The surgeons gave 90-day notices in September, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Oct. 25. While The Journal didn't say how many orthopedic surgeons resigned, SSM...
LIST: Trick-or-treating hours across southern Wisconsin

Trick-or-treating hours are from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Baraboo. Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on...
Chris Reece Leaving WISC-TV: Where Is the Wisconsin Meteorologist Going?

Chris Reece has been responsible for the weather updates in Madison for almost five years. Now he’s leaving the city for a new opportunity. Chris Reece announced he is leaving WISC-TV in November 2022. News 3 Now viewers want to know where the meteorologist is going next. They especially want to know if they will see him on broadcast news again. Find out what Chris Reece said about leaving WISC-TV here.
Att. robbery at Culver’s drive-thru like the ones elsewhere, BPD says

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A string of robbery attempts at Culver’s drive-thru windows in multiple southern Wisconsin cities has now reached Beloit. On Thursday morning, the city’s police department reported on an attempted robbery the night before at the restaurant chain’s location in the 2600 block of Cranston Road. BPD officers were called to the Culver’s around 7:44 p.m., the statement continued, but it did not provide many specific details about this incident.
See the Reaction as Darrell Brooks is Found Guilty of 76 Counts in Wisconsin Parade Trial

Darrell Brooks put his head in hands as a judge read the jury's verdict aloud during his trial Wednesday. Guilty, the judge said -- 76 times. Brooks, accused of killing six people and injuring many others by driving an SUV into a Christmas parade in Waukesha last year, was found guilty of 76 charges, including six for first-degree intentional homicide in the carnage last November in the Milwaukee suburb. The homicide charges each carry a mandatory life sentence.
