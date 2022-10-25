Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Massive Construction Project on Highway-52 To Open New Lanes Soon
That massive three-year construction project on Highway 52 is taking another step forward and will open new lanes of traffic soon. If you've driven between Rochester and the Twin Cities on Highway 52 anytime in the last year and a half, you know that the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has been working on a huge construction project from north of Zumbrota to just south of Cannon Falls.
KEYC
Highway 22 construction to begin Monday
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT wants drivers to be prepared for multiple projects beginning next week. Drivers on Hwy 22 connecting Mankato and St. Peter will see two projects starting Oct. 31. Rip-rap will be installed to prevent erosion on the road and install overflows on Minnesota River Bridge. MnDOT...
WATCH: Former Minnesota Coal-Fired Power Plant Get Demolished
A former coal-fueled power plant in Minnesota that was in operation dating back to the 1930s was demolished in a controlled implosion. According to the West Central Tribune, the power facility was located in Granite Falls and was a landmark in the Minnesota River Valley for more than half a century.
willmarradio.com
Two area counties among those declare drought disaster areas
(St. Paul, MN) -- The U-S-D-A is designating seven Minnesota counties as primary natural disaster areas. Farmers in Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Le Sueur, Ramsey, Scott and Sibley counties are now eligible for emergency loans due to severe drought conditions. The federal funding can be used to replace equipment or livestock, to reorganize a farming operation or refinance certain debt. Contiguous counties are also eligible for aid. The list includes Anoka, Blue Earth, Goodhue, McCleod, Nicollet, Renville, Sherburne, Waseca, Washington and Wright counties. There's more info at farmers-dot-gov.
Body recovered from Lake Minnetonka, investigation underway
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn – An investigation is underway after a body was found in Lake Minnetonka.According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to reports of a body in Lafayette Bay on Lake Minnetonka around 11am Monday.The body of an adult female was recovered by the Mound Fire Department. The original report was made by someone in a fishing boat.The Hennepin County Sheriff's office is currently investigating.
Costco to open its 8th Twin Cities store
Warehouse retail giant Costco is set to open its 8th Twin Cities store – and its 11th statewide – next fall. It was confirmed Friday that Costco is pushing ahead with plans to open a store off of Hwy. 41 and Oakridge Drive in Chaska, close to Hazeltine Golf Club.
Hit-and-run results in 100+ mph police pursuit in western Wisconsin
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. -- Authorities in western Wisconsin say three people were injured in a hit-and-run on Interstate 94 early Friday afternoon.Wisconsin State Patrol says they received a report of a hit-and-run crash on eastbound I-94 near mile marker 33. The report says a blue BMW with front-end damage left the crash scene.Deputies from the Dunn County Sheriff's Department say they located the BMW and attempted to stop it. The pursuit reached speeds over 100 mph.Police in Eau Claire spotted the BMW on Highway 37 where the two occupants fled on foot.Both suspects, a man and a woman, were taken into custody and are being treated at the hospital for minor injuries.The incident is under investigation.
Minnesota DNR Sets Winter Walleye Bag Limit on Upper Red Lake
RED LAKE (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has set the bag limit for walleye on Upper Red Lake this winter. There will be a three-walleye bag limit with only one fish over 17 inches. The fall fisheries assessment on the Red Lakes found the walleye population...
KEYC
St. Peter advances to section final with 3-0 win over Worthington
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The St. Peter Saints volleyball team won in straight sets over Worthington to advance to the section championship game. The Saints will face top seed Marshall next Thursday at 7 p.m.
Southwestern Minnesota man killed in rollover crash
CHANARAMBIE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A southwestern Minnesota man was killed in a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon.The Minnesota State Patrol said 40-year-old Eric Dalle was heading south on Highway 91 near Chanarambie Township when his truck left the roadway and rolled into the ditch. It happened around 4:45 p.m.Dalle died at the scene. No other vehicles were involved, per the patrol.
Hy-Vee trials 'scan and go' mobile checkout at 11 Minnesota stores
Iowa-based grocery chain Hy-Vee has rolled out a "scan and go" option at 11 Minnesota stores, allowing customers to pay for their shopping without having to go to a register. The new method of shopping sees customers download the Hy-Vee app and then use their phone's camera to scan items – include produce which they weigh themselves.
Minnesota Fish & Wildlife Issue Warning Ahead Of Hibernation Season
Here's something I certainly have never thought of before! Minnesota Fish & Wildlife just issued a warning to Minnesota motorists about black bears. It's not just deer you have to look out for this time of the year. There have been some strange animal related stories in the headlines lately....
Minnesota City Bans Edible Pot Even With MN Legalization
Something some people have been waiting for for year! The legalization of marijuana. It happened...sort of. Some states have had it legal for quite a few years with Washington and Colorado being the first ones to jump on that ship. Then quite a few other states followed along. If you have been to Las Vegas anytime in the recent history you will smell that scent almost everywhere you walk.
Minnesota mine developers plan to move processing plant to N.D.
TAMARACK, Minn. — Developers of a proposed nickel mine in northern Minnesota plan to move construction of its processing plant to North Dakota because of environmental concerns.Talon Metals has been under pressure from environmental groups and the Sandy Lake Band of Mississippi Chippewa about a plan to build the processing plant in Tamarack, about 50 miles west of Duluth."Removing the processing facilities from the Tamarack mine site in Minnesota significantly reduces land disturbance and the scope of environmental review and permitting," Talon said in a statement.Todd Malan, a Talon executive, said relocating the battery-minerals processing plant to North Dakota means...
Restaurants in the St. Cloud Area that Closed in 2022
Every year there is a wave of restaurant who announced they are either closing or opening. Here is a list of the restaurants that have closed in 2022.
Best Places in Minnesota to Buy Chocolate
Today is National Chocolate Day and as someone who literally lives for chocolate, I wanted to share about the best places to buy chocolate in Minnesota! This includes stores in Minnesota that make their own chocolate, and best places for the most delicious chocolate treats, which are in no particular order.
740thefan.com
Minnesota DNR certifies a state record hybrid sunfish
An angler caught a one pound 12-ounce hybrid sunfish from Green Lake in Kandiyohi County that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has certified as tying the weight-based state record. The record fish’s weight ties that of a hybrid sunfish caught from the Zumbro River in 1994. Aaron Ardoff...
740thefan.com
Minnesota DNR Conservation Officer Reports -Oct 25, 2022
CO Corey Sura (Baudette East) started some winter prep by getting snowmobiles out and ready for some seasonal preventive maintenance. He also started to get boats prepared for winterization. Duck hunters were checked and success over the weekend appeared slightly down from recent weeks. Activity on the Rainy River was high over the weekend and the bite is starting to pick up on the river and Lake of the Woods. Violations encountered included fishing with extra lines, duck hunting with no state duck stamp, unplugged shotgun while duck hunting, and no wearable PFDs on a watercraft while duck hunting. A wolf depredation was also investigated.
Why did recent rains result in dirty cars?
MINNEAPOLIS -- Waking up to rain overnight was a welcomed sight for so many of us. But what wasn't welcomed was seeing how dirty our cars were after the storm. So why was everything dirtier after it rained? Good Question.The dust was actually from the central plains, where they've had strong winds just like us the past couple of days.Luigi Romolo is a Minnesota State Climatologist. He explained the phenomenon to WCCO's Heather Brown."When it rains, dust get kicked up by the wind that precedes the rainfall, especially when you have a thunderstorm," Romolo said.That dust then mixes with rain."It...
voiceofalexandria.com
Victim identified in fatal workplace shooting in central Minnesota
(St. Cloud, MN)--A central Minnesota man is accused of shooting a woman to death outside their workplace after she repeatedly rejected his advances. Michael Carpenter, 36, of St. Cloud, is charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of 28-year-old Nicole Hammond. Authorities responded Monday morning to a textile business on the northeast side of St. Cloud on a report of a gunshot. Police reportedly found Hammond lying near in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the neck. Carpenter was arrested several hours later at an apartment in Sauk Rapids.
Comments / 0