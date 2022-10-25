ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WTOP

Secret Alexandria pool hall attracts world’s top players

It looks like a typical office building along South Whiting Street in Alexandria, Virginia, but inside is a secret pool hall where the world’s top players come to practice. Street Lights Billiards Academy, which is billed as “the first and only private billiards academy on the East Coast,” has attracted some of the most famous and highest-ranked pool players in the U.S. as well as top players from Russia, Poland, Germany and the Philippines.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
ggwash.org

These three DC neighborhoods almost became freeway-oriented suburbia

We first published this post on December 2, 2015. We love looking back at the District’s history, wanted to share this piece again. Planners in the 1950s wanted to replace large swaths of central Washington with freeways. Canceling those plans saved the city not just from the freeways themselves, but also from an equally stunning plan to demolish thousands more blocks alongside said freeways and “renew” them with a suburban landscape of strip malls, office campuses, and apartment towers.
WASHINGTON, DC
hotelnewsresource.com

Pendry Washington DC - The Wharf Hotel Opens

Pendry Hotels & Resorts today announced the opening of Pendry Washington DC – The Wharfl. Located along The Wharf, a mile-long waterfront destination set on the Potomac River, Pendry Washington DC features 131 guestrooms and suites; three signature dining and bar concepts, including a pool terrace and rooftop cocktail lounge with panoramic views; Spa Pendry; a state-of-the-art fitness center; curated art collection and 7,500 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

DMV high school football rankings (Oct. 25, 2022)

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. 1. DeMatha (7-1) – Last week: 1 […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Vanilla Beane, D.C.’s ‘Hat Lady,’ Dies At 103

Vanilla Beane, 90, is seen in her shop, Bene’, in Washington Saturday, May 29, 2010. Vanilla Beane, a milliner whose hats topped the heads of poet Maya Angelou, civil rights activist Dorothy Height, and countless numbers of Black women in the District over the past several decades, has died at age 103.
WASHINGTON, DC
Hilltop

Photo Essay: Once a Bison, Always a Bison.

Howard University hosted its first in-person homecoming since the pandemic, with the hopes of reminding those in attendance of who the real HU is. And as usual, Howard alum sought to show up and show out. Once a bison, always a bison.
WASHINGTON, DC
readjunk.com

ZZ Top @ MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill, Maryland

Dusty Gibbons has been gone since last July, and thus the question has been paramount if his surviving brother and bandmate Billy Gibbons could keep ZZ Top and its Texas tunes rolling on. Judging by the stellar show put on by Gibbons alongside drummer Frank Beard and guitarist Elwood Francis backing him up this weekend, the answer is a resounding yes!
OXON HILL, MD
WUSA9

DC icon Vanilla Beane dies at the age of 103

WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The above video is from 2019. A D.C. icon has passed away. Affectionately known as D.C.'s Hat Lady, Vanilla Beane has died. There is no information about when she died or how she died. Beane owned Bené Millinery & Bridal Supplies on 3rd Street in...
WASHINGTON, DC
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best BBQ in Maryland

You must consider a few factors when finding the best BBQ in Maryland. These include the climate, the type of meat, and the food quality. If you are visiting Maryland, trying authentic BBQ is a must. It is one of the most enjoyable activities you can do here. Wagon Wheel...
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

Raze permit filed for RFK Stadium

WASHINGTON — The Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, commonly known as RFK Stadium, is one step closer to demolition. This week, D.C. officials filed an application for a raze permit for the closed stadium. The request for a raze permit was submitted on July 22 but wasn't filed until Oct. 24, records show.
WASHINGTON, DC
AdWeek

Ted Oberg Leaving KTRK in Houston for WRC in Washington, D.C.

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Ted Oberg is joining Washington, D.C. NBC owned station WRC as a reporter in December. Oberg will work on the News4 I-Team....
WASHINGTON, DC
Washingtonian.com

Which Ghost Stories Do DC-Area Tour Guides Actually Believe?

Ghost lore in the Washington, DC, area seems to stand out better than in other US cities—blame our famously transient population or the relative novelty of many of our buildings, but few people in this area have the embedded memory of, say, your typical New Orleans resident, nor has Washington had enough time to develop the freaky history of Massachusetts, for example. So while our legends may be fewer, they’re perhaps a bit more memorable.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

$700 million Powerball drawing offers lottery ticket holders 1 in 24 odds of winning something

BALTIMORE -- By Thursday morning, someone could be $700 million richer from a Powerball drawing that takes place on Wednesday night.That $700 million Powerball has some Marylanders dreaming big.A lot of people have said that they would donate a portion of the proceeds to charity. After that, they might buy a house or travel the world.It has been exactly 12 weeks since someone with a Powerball ticket that they purchased in Pennsylvania won the last grand prize.Since then, the jackpot has grown to 700 million, making it the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and the eighth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot in history.Doug Lloyd, who...
MARYLAND STATE

