FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WTOP
Secret Alexandria pool hall attracts world’s top players
It looks like a typical office building along South Whiting Street in Alexandria, Virginia, but inside is a secret pool hall where the world’s top players come to practice. Street Lights Billiards Academy, which is billed as “the first and only private billiards academy on the East Coast,” has attracted some of the most famous and highest-ranked pool players in the U.S. as well as top players from Russia, Poland, Germany and the Philippines.
ggwash.org
These three DC neighborhoods almost became freeway-oriented suburbia
We first published this post on December 2, 2015. We love looking back at the District’s history, wanted to share this piece again. Planners in the 1950s wanted to replace large swaths of central Washington with freeways. Canceling those plans saved the city not just from the freeways themselves, but also from an equally stunning plan to demolish thousands more blocks alongside said freeways and “renew” them with a suburban landscape of strip malls, office campuses, and apartment towers.
Dunbar High School student finishes race carrying bike after crash | Get Uplifted
WASHINGTON — A video posted to social media is showing us all the meaning of the words grit, determination and resiliency. The athletics department at Dunbar High School in D.C. shared the video. It shows a student-athlete running uphill while carrying his bicycle. The athletics department said in a...
hotelnewsresource.com
Pendry Washington DC - The Wharf Hotel Opens
Pendry Hotels & Resorts today announced the opening of Pendry Washington DC – The Wharfl. Located along The Wharf, a mile-long waterfront destination set on the Potomac River, Pendry Washington DC features 131 guestrooms and suites; three signature dining and bar concepts, including a pool terrace and rooftop cocktail lounge with panoramic views; Spa Pendry; a state-of-the-art fitness center; curated art collection and 7,500 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space.
WJLA
Dusty Hernandez fight date set; 1st boxing match since father's fatal DC shooting
WASHINGTON (7News) — Dusty Hernandez, son of the late great boxing coach Arthur "Buddy" Harrison, is set to fight next month for the first time since his father's passing. Harrison was tragically gunned down outside of his home on Saturday, Sept. 24. in the 2700 block of 30th Street in southeast D.C., police said.
DMV high school football rankings (Oct. 25, 2022)
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. 1. DeMatha (7-1) – Last week: 1 […]
Vanilla Beane, D.C.’s ‘Hat Lady,’ Dies At 103
Vanilla Beane, 90, is seen in her shop, Bene’, in Washington Saturday, May 29, 2010. Vanilla Beane, a milliner whose hats topped the heads of poet Maya Angelou, civil rights activist Dorothy Height, and countless numbers of Black women in the District over the past several decades, has died at age 103.
Hilltop
Photo Essay: Once a Bison, Always a Bison.
Howard University hosted its first in-person homecoming since the pandemic, with the hopes of reminding those in attendance of who the real HU is. And as usual, Howard alum sought to show up and show out. Once a bison, always a bison.
readjunk.com
ZZ Top @ MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill, Maryland
Dusty Gibbons has been gone since last July, and thus the question has been paramount if his surviving brother and bandmate Billy Gibbons could keep ZZ Top and its Texas tunes rolling on. Judging by the stellar show put on by Gibbons alongside drummer Frank Beard and guitarist Elwood Francis backing him up this weekend, the answer is a resounding yes!
DC icon Vanilla Beane dies at the age of 103
WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The above video is from 2019. A D.C. icon has passed away. Affectionately known as D.C.'s Hat Lady, Vanilla Beane has died. There is no information about when she died or how she died. Beane owned Bené Millinery & Bridal Supplies on 3rd Street in...
Firefighters fight blaze at historic Blues Alley Club in Georgetown
WASHINGTON — Firefighters responded to the Blues Alley Club Tuesday evening for the report of a fire. Officials confirm that the fire broke out at 1073 Wisconsin Avenue NW just before 7 p.m. It started on the roof, but has since been extinguished. No injuries were reported. Two firefighters...
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best BBQ in Maryland
You must consider a few factors when finding the best BBQ in Maryland. These include the climate, the type of meat, and the food quality. If you are visiting Maryland, trying authentic BBQ is a must. It is one of the most enjoyable activities you can do here. Wagon Wheel...
$50K Powerball Ticket Sold at Silver Spring 7-Eleven
A 7-Eleven convenience store in downtown Silver Spring has sold a winning Powerball ticket that has not been claimed, according to Maryland Lottery. There was a $50,000 ticket sold for Saturday’s drawing at 7-Eleven at 8101 Fenton St. The ticket has not yet been claimed as of October 24.
Local Audubon Group Picks New Name, Seeking Distance From Racist Namesake
The word “Audubon” has long connoted birds, nature, and conservation. But in recent years, there’s been more attention to the man behind the name – John James Audubon – and his racist views and actions. Now, the local nonprofit formerly known as the Audubon Naturalist...
Raze permit filed for RFK Stadium
WASHINGTON — The Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, commonly known as RFK Stadium, is one step closer to demolition. This week, D.C. officials filed an application for a raze permit for the closed stadium. The request for a raze permit was submitted on July 22 but wasn't filed until Oct. 24, records show.
Maryland man killed in broad daylight outside of Nationals Park in Washington, DC
Police are now offering a $25,000 reward for information following the killing of a 31-year-old Maryland man outside of Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. on Sunday.
AdWeek
Ted Oberg Leaving KTRK in Houston for WRC in Washington, D.C.
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Ted Oberg is joining Washington, D.C. NBC owned station WRC as a reporter in December. Oberg will work on the News4 I-Team....
Washingtonian.com
Which Ghost Stories Do DC-Area Tour Guides Actually Believe?
Ghost lore in the Washington, DC, area seems to stand out better than in other US cities—blame our famously transient population or the relative novelty of many of our buildings, but few people in this area have the embedded memory of, say, your typical New Orleans resident, nor has Washington had enough time to develop the freaky history of Massachusetts, for example. So while our legends may be fewer, they’re perhaps a bit more memorable.
$700 million Powerball drawing offers lottery ticket holders 1 in 24 odds of winning something
BALTIMORE -- By Thursday morning, someone could be $700 million richer from a Powerball drawing that takes place on Wednesday night.That $700 million Powerball has some Marylanders dreaming big.A lot of people have said that they would donate a portion of the proceeds to charity. After that, they might buy a house or travel the world.It has been exactly 12 weeks since someone with a Powerball ticket that they purchased in Pennsylvania won the last grand prize.Since then, the jackpot has grown to 700 million, making it the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and the eighth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot in history.Doug Lloyd, who...
Wells Fargo robbed in Northwest DC
A Wells Fargo Bank was robbed in the 1900 Block of 7th Street Northwest early Wednesday morning, October 26.
