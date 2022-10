The October meeting of the South Side Planning Forum included updates on the Parking Enhancement District (PED), East Carson Street construction, holiday banners and more. City of Pittsburgh Nighttime Economy Manager Allison Harnden reported revenue from the PED for September totaled $15,350.56. The PED revenue is generated from after on-street parking meters in South Side after regular hours. The 2022 PED revenue to date is $144,031.03 and total since inception is $976,651.88.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO