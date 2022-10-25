Read full article on original website
Tennessee man accused of beating brother-in-law to death, hiding body in freezer
FAIRVIEW, Tenn. — A middle Tennessee man is accused of beating his brother-in-law to death and hiding his body in a freezer, authorities said. Michael Charles Lee, of Fairview, was arrested and charged with criminal homicide in the death of his brother-in-law, Sean Carr, WSMV-TV reported. His wife, Angeline Lee, and their son, Dennis Lee, are both charged with accessory after the fact, according to WKRN-TV.
3 arrested after allegedly torturing man at Tennessee hotel for 10 hours
Three people were arrested and charged with kidnapping, robbery and extortion after a man was held hostage and tortured at a Murfreesboro hotel.
WSMV
Drunk man arrested for attempting to take toddler from parents in downtown Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man on Wednesday night after he allegedly approached a mother and her 2-year-old daughter downtown and began behaving weirdly toward the toddler. According to the arrest affidavit, the woman was standing with her little girl outside of the Dollar General on...
WSMV
Man exposing himself to gas station patrons leave customers on edge
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s a situation that has some East Nashville gas station customers on edge. Police said a man exposed himself to a woman and officers are now looking for him. Police said the woman was standing at one of the gas pumps at the Mapco on...
How one Nashville senior was scammed out of $230K
Wire fraud and other forms of elder financial abuse continue to impact high rates of seniors across Tennessee. In 2021 alone, seniors lost more than $32.5 million to financial scams, according to the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference.
WSMV
Police investigating shooting threat toward Nashville high school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department and school administrators are investigating a shooting threat made Wednesday on social media toward Hunters Lane High School in Nashville. The threat, shared with WSMV 4 by a parent, says “Hunterslane [sic] high school getting shot (the expletive) up tomorrow. Don’t...
Man charged with attempting to kidnap child in downtown Nashville
Metro police reported a mother and her 2-year-old daughter were standing outside a store on Third Avenue South when a man approached them and began looking at the girl's eyes.
WSMV
Police investigating after 1 injured in I-24 shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro officers are investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting on Interstate 24. Police said the shooting happened at I-24 East at Harding Place. The driver of a Ford Escape was wounded in the hip by a passenger in a “beaten-up” black Nissan sedan containing four people, police said.
WSMV
Missing Columbia girl found safe, police say
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - UPDATE: Police say Auna Hardin was found safe. Original story: The Columbia Police Department (CPD) is asking for help locating a 15-year-old girl who went missing on Wednesday. According to CPD, Auna Nicole Hardin was last seen wearing gray jogger pants, a white t-shirt and a...
fox17.com
Shooting in Antioch leaves juvenile in critical condition
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A juvenile is in critical condition after a shooting in Antioch Tuesday night. The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. on the 2700 block of Murfreesboro Pike. Metro Nashville Police say that there is no suspect in custody at this time. This is a breaking...
3 charged after body found in Fairview home's freezer
Three people have been charged after a man was found dead inside a freezer at a home in Fairview Sunday afternoon.
WSMV
Former Metro officer convicted of manslaughter released from jail
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A former Nashville police officer who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a man while on duty in 2018 has been released from jail. Andrew Delke, who accepted a plea deal last year agreeing to a three-year jail sentence for voluntary manslaughter in the death of Daniel Hambrick, was released Thursday morning from the Downtown Detention Center. The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said last month Delke was getting credit for good behavior in jail, which means less time jailtime.
Teen critically injured in drive-by shooting in Antioch
A teenager is facing serious injuries following a drive-by shooting that occurred in Antioch late Tuesday night.
Robbery suspect arrested after chase enters multiple counties
In the back of a police cruiser, 38-year-old Joshua Bottoms can be heard on body camera footage telling Sumner County deputies, "The car was running, so I jumped in it.'"
Dangerous Nashville intersection scares some pedestrians
There's a sense of fear among some pedestrians at the intersection of Nolensville Road and Wallace Road.
‘I’ve died slowly’: Nashville mother desperate for answers after losing 2 sons to gun violence
Jerrilyn Collier lost not just one, but both of her sons, Reginald and Avery, to gun violence 10 years apart.
Fairview family behind bars following Saturday murder
A family is behind bars after Fairview police said one person was beaten to death Saturday.
WSMV
Metro Nashville police work to identify man exposing himself at gas station
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police Department detectives with the special victims unit are asking for the community’s help in identifying a man who was accused of exposing himself and demanding a sex act from a woman at a gas pump. The man was exposing himself at a...
WSMV
Officials offer $5,000 reward after dozens of guns stolen at pawn shop
DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - There is now a $5,000 reward for anyone with information about a massive gun burglary at a Dickson pawn shop. ATF said dozens of guns were stolen, and the store owners said they are worried about them being on the streets. “I am angry and scared,”...
WSMV
Video shows burglars attempting to enter house
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man said you need to keep your doors locked even while you’re at home. Joshua Anthony showed WSMV4 video of what could have been a dangerous situation. Anthony said he was home with all of his lights on at his house on 35th Avenue...
