NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A former Nashville police officer who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a man while on duty in 2018 has been released from jail. Andrew Delke, who accepted a plea deal last year agreeing to a three-year jail sentence for voluntary manslaughter in the death of Daniel Hambrick, was released Thursday morning from the Downtown Detention Center. The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said last month Delke was getting credit for good behavior in jail, which means less time jailtime.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 4 HOURS AGO