MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department is searching for a 24-year-old woman who has been missing for three days. According to MPD, Breyanna Warran left a family member’s home after a dispute, and returned to her home located in the 3000 block on Thomas St. MPD said no one has seen or heard from her since.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO