Cape Gazette

Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame inductees honored

The Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame Committee and the Office of Women’s Advancement and Advocacy, with support from the Delaware Department of Human Resources, inducted seven outstanding women into the Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame in a ceremony held Oct. 12. Having made significant contributions to the...
DELAWARE STATE
sframpage.org

Reigner retires, says farewell to Spring-Ford

After three decades in public education, Spring-Ford High School House Principal Douglas Reigner called it a career last month. For Reigner, it has been a journey. After working as a teacher, counselor, and assistant principal outside of Spring-Ford for over a decade, Reigner came to Royersford in 2007 after accepting a position as an 8th Grade Center House Principal.
ROYERSFORD, PA
Delaware LIVE News

Who’s running? Nov. 8 Delaware general election

Jump to: Statewide candidates State Senate candidates State House candidates County candidates The general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8. The 151st General Assembly comes to an end the same day, meaning all 21 state Senate seats and 41 state House seats are up for grabs. The deadline to file for election has passed. Three of the state’s executive ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE

