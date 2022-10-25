Read full article on original website
Related
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware Sports Museum & Hall of Fame opening on Saturdays, induction nominees being accepted
Delawareans who want to learn about the state's rich sports history will get some additional chances to visit the past. The Delaware Sports Museum & Hall of Fame, located at Frawley Stadium, will be open on Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for the first time. The museum, which is accessible...
Finally! Wegmans opens Delaware store Wednesday
Sallie Groff Reissman arrived at Barley Mill Wegmans at 8:45 a.m., hoping to be one of the first let in. She was amazed to see the line of excited customers waiting in the misty weather already moving into the store. “I thought it was at 9, but they started letting...
Cape Gazette
Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame inductees honored
The Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame Committee and the Office of Women’s Advancement and Advocacy, with support from the Delaware Department of Human Resources, inducted seven outstanding women into the Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame in a ceremony held Oct. 12. Having made significant contributions to the...
sframpage.org
Reigner retires, says farewell to Spring-Ford
After three decades in public education, Spring-Ford High School House Principal Douglas Reigner called it a career last month. For Reigner, it has been a journey. After working as a teacher, counselor, and assistant principal outside of Spring-Ford for over a decade, Reigner came to Royersford in 2007 after accepting a position as an 8th Grade Center House Principal.
Who’s running? Nov. 8 Delaware general election
Jump to: Statewide candidates State Senate candidates State House candidates County candidates The general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8. The 151st General Assembly comes to an end the same day, meaning all 21 state Senate seats and 41 state House seats are up for grabs. The deadline to file for election has passed. Three of the state’s executive ... Read More
Delco Home to Pair of the Safest ‘Cities’ in Pennsylvania
Two townships in Delaware County are among the 25 Safest Cities in Pennsylvania, according to a new report by SafeHome.org. Cities/townships had to have at least 39,000 residents to qualify. SafeHome.org used various factors to calculate a Safety Score for major cities in the nation. These included the FBI’s latest...
How one Delaware school district provides medical, behavioral care for K-5 students
When Marlee Zettlemoyer’s family moved from Florida to northern Delaware in September 2021, her parents couldn’t schedule her for a physical required to start kindergarten. “We were calling locally all over basically the state of Delaware, and there were no doctors that were available,” recalled Marlee’s mother Amanda,...
‘I feel the weightiness of the moment’: Pa.’s Shapiro says as governor race enters its final days
Pa. Dems are putting a lot on Josh Shapiro's shoulders. Is he up to it? The post ‘I feel the weightiness of the moment’: Pa.’s Shapiro says as governor race enters its final days appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
aroundambler.com
Mermaid Lake gets $1 million grant towards infrastructure improvements
Pennsylvania’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program has released details on its latest round of grants and it includes a $1 million grant towards Whitpain Township’s plan to create a park and camp at Mermaid Lake. The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program is a grant program of the commonwealth administered by...
Philadelphia Inquirer staff shredded for saying Fetterman won debate with Oz: ‘Clown world in action'
Conservatives on Twitter ripped the The Philadelphia Inquirer's opinion section for declaring Democratic candidate John Fetterman the winner of Tuesday's Senate debate.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
How to watch Pa.’s highly anticipated Senate debate between Fetterman, Oz
Pennsylvania’s hotly contested U.S. Senate race will have its only televised debate Tuesday in a highly anticipated event that could play an important role in deciding the outcome. Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz will square off for an hour starting at 8 p.m. in a live...
Race to watch: Delaware’s U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester faces GOP challenger Lee Murphy, for a third time
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Delaware voters will have a familiar choice at the top of the ballot this midterm election. Republican Lee Murphy, for a third time, is running to replace Lisa Blunt Rochester as Delaware’s lone representative in the U.S. House.
delawarepublic.org
Artesian water reimbursed $10 million from Sand and Gravel landfill, customers will receive bill credits
Artesian customers will receive about a $27 credit on their next bill thanks to a $10 million reimbursement agreement with the Delaware Sand & Gravel Trust. 85,000 Artesian Water customers will be reimbursed over the next four years for projects connected to a Superfund site during the last decade. Since...
Comments / 0