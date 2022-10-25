Celebrities go through relationships like newborn babies go through clothes, and it’s difficult to keep up with every single person a celebrity dates. Did you know, for instance, that Jennifer Grey and Johnny Depp had a relationship? The Dirty Dancing star and Captain Jack Sparrow were intimately involved with one another at one point in time, and many of us had no idea. However, the actress who blames her nose job for her lack of a successful career in Hollywood – she is not wrong – also has a new book that tells the world all about Jennifer Grey and Johnny Depp and the romance that might have been. What does she have to say?

12 DAYS AGO