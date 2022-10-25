ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TVOvermind

The Untold Story of Jennifer Grey and Johnny Depp’s Engagement

Celebrities go through relationships like newborn babies go through clothes, and it’s difficult to keep up with every single person a celebrity dates. Did you know, for instance, that Jennifer Grey and Johnny Depp had a relationship? The Dirty Dancing star and Captain Jack Sparrow were intimately involved with one another at one point in time, and many of us had no idea. However, the actress who blames her nose job for her lack of a successful career in Hollywood – she is not wrong – also has a new book that tells the world all about Jennifer Grey and Johnny Depp and the romance that might have been. What does she have to say?
The Independent

Tom Felton reveals Rupert Grint was ‘fined’ £2,500 for giggling during Harry Potter scenes

Tom Felton revealed the way director Chris Columbus kept the numerous young cast members under control on the set of Harry Potter.Columbus directed the first two film adaptations of JK Rowling’s famous fantasy saga: Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.In his new memoir, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, Draco Malfoy star Felton recalled a scene that took place in Professor McGonagall’s (Maggie Smith) classroom involving “a rather ill-mannered baboon”.The scene involved a number of animals in cages and, according to the actor, the baboon...
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp Has Another Lawsuit In The Works, And This Time Amber Heard Isn’t Involved

Johnny Depp has spent far more time in the public eye in court rooms than on film screens in recent years and it does not appear that’s set to change anytime soon. While his fight with ex-wife Amber Heard is not over yet, Depp’s newest legal battle doesn’t involve her at all, as the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, along with guitarist Jeff Beck, who recorded an album and went on tour together, are now suing a professor who accused the duo of plagiarism.
ComicBook

Harry Potter Star Robbie Coltrane's Cause of Death Revealed

Earlier this month, Robbie Coltrane, the Scottish actor beloved for his role as Hagrid in the Harry Potter film franchise, died at the age of 72 and now, his cause of death has been revealed. According to a report from TMZ, Coltrane died from multiple organ failure attributed to several health issues. The report cites Coltrane's death certificate which notes that the actor was dealing with heart issues as well as sepsis, a lower respiratory infection, and had previously been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. Coltrane had dealt with health issues for some time and had utilized a wheelchair since 1999 due to osteoarthritis and pain.
disneydining.com

Filmmaker Tim Burton Says Johnny Depp is “Suburban White Trash”

Veteran filmmaker Tim Burton recently spoke about Johnny Depp, strangely comparing himself to Depp by saying that they are both “suburban white trash.”. Tim Burton is known for his, well, “interesting” take on filmmaking. His is a style that can only be described as “Burtonesque.” Far Out Magazine describes Burton’s style in this way:
Deadline

Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
ComicBook

Beloved Dwayne Johnson Movie Lands on Netflix Top 10

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on any kind of charts should come as no surprise at this point. The WWE legend-turned-Hollywood megastar has cemented himself as one of the most popular actors in the eyes of fans. He's proven to be especially popular on Netflix, where several of his films have leaped onto the streamer's Top 10 lists soon after arriving. That goes for new original films as well as some of Johnson's past adventures.
EW.com

Jamie Lee Curtis says her Haunted Mansion Disney movie is 'yummy'

Disney has succeeded in keeping its upcoming Haunted Mansion film a top-secret enterprise, but EW has succeeded in getting Jamie Lee Curtis to spill the beans about it after the actress finished running through the many highlights of her career for our Role Call feature. Well, a couple of beans, anyway.
disneydining.com

Iconic Director Says That He Is Done With Disney, Calls Company “Horrible Big Circus”

For 40 years, legendary director and producer Tim Burton has been a part of the Walt Disney family. Beginning in 1981, Burton worked as an animator on several Disney hits, including The Fox and the Hound and TRON. Over the years, Burton worked his way up and became one of Hollywood’s most in-demand directors and producers. Burton came and went from Disney and, over the years, was responsible for hits like The Nightmare Before Christmas, Frankenweenie, Alice in Wonderland, Alice Through the Looking Glass, and most recently, Dumbo.

