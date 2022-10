Registered voters can cast their ballots for the Nov. 8 state election early in person or by mail if they don’t want to or can’t get to the polls on election day. Early in-person voting takes place at Morse Institute Library (14 E. Central St.) through Nov. 4. (see days & hours). Nov. 8 voting will take place at the usual polling locations from 7am-8pm. (see election warrant and polling locations).

NATICK, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO