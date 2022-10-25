Read full article on original website
Related
WAFB.com
State Fair lands in Ascension Parish
A New SUV For Seniors Is Cheaper Than You Might ImagineSenior Offers | Search Ads|. Play Now In Your BrowserMore than internet games have to offer. Transcend your expectations with Hero Wars!Hero Wars|. Here Are 50 of the Coolest Gifts for This 202250 Insanely Cool Gadgets You'll Regret Not Getting...
theadvocate.com
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair kicks off with rides, food, long lines and racing pigs
In addition to giving fairgoers an opportunity to just pig out, the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair this year is offering an opportunity to watch pigs race. The fair opened Thursday in a new location — the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center near Gonzales — because its longtime home at BREC's Airline Highway Park is undergoing a major reconstruction.
brproud.com
Where to drop off old, unused medications in Ascension Parish
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking residents who have unused or expired prescription drugs to drop them off on Saturday. Ochsner says that studies show teenagers often get high on prescription drugs from their parent’s medicine cabinets. In Gonzales, the sheriff’s office...
KPLC TV
School bus overturns in East Baton Rouge Parish crash
PORT HUDSON, La. (WAFB) - Emergency responders said they were called to the scene of a crash involving an overturned school bus in East Baton Rouge Parish on Friday, Oct. 28. It happened on Samuels Road at Plains-Port Hudson Road in Port Hudson around 5 p.m. First responders said they...
wbrz.com
East Baton Rouge Parish announce Trick-or-Treat Hours ahead of Halloween
BATON ROUGE - Parish officials announced Trick-or-Treat hours ahead of Halloween this Monday. Times will be between 6pm and 8pm. Never allow children to trick-or-treat without adult supervision. Always stay in groups. Use sidewalks and stay out of the street whenever possible. Wear reflective clothing or bright costumes. Trick-or-treat only...
One injured in shooting at Choctaw Dr. and North 38th St., officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials say they responded to a shooting that happened around 9:20 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. The shooting happened at the intersection of Choctaw Drive and North 38th Street in Baton Rouge, according to emergency officials. They added that one person was taken to a...
brproud.com
$59M for pedestrian improvements, rapid transit project in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge will be receiving $59 million for several projects for pedestrian improvements and the rapid transit project. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced the funds Friday. She said the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant will support the Airline Highway North Expansion, Florida Boulevard Corridor Enhancement, and the Scotlandville Parkway Mobility Network.
theadvocate.com
After fraternity shooting, is Baton Rouge EMS prepared for more 'mass casualty' events?
As soon as they got the call alerting them that several people were hurt following a mass shooting at a fraternity house party just off Southern University’s campus last Friday, paramedics with East Baton Rouge EMS sprang into action. Without yet knowing how many people were in need of...
brproud.com
Where to get rid of old medications on Saturday in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, and the Baton Rouge Health District are asking Louisianians who have unused or expired prescription drugs to drop them off on Saturday. Fall 2022 Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is a semi-annual event...
wbrz.com
Daughter of infamous BR drug runner Barry Seal frustrated that her father's killer could soon walk free
BATON ROUGE - Barry Seal was a Baton Rouge native who worked as a drug runner for the cartel, smuggling hundreds of thousands of dollars of cocaine into the United States. Nowadays, he is a huge figure in pop culture, even being portrayed by Tom Cruise in a movie. His...
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair delays Saturday, Oct. 29 opening due to rain
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials have decided to delay the opening of the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair on Saturday, Oct. 29. Officials say the fair will open its doors at 1 p.m. instead of at noon due to the rainy weather forecast. General admission tickets for the 2022...
wbrz.com
Person hurt after vehicle crashed through wall of Baton Rouge insurance building Saturday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt after a vehicle crashed through the wall of an insurance building on Old Hammond Highway Saturday afternoon. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. at the Allstate Insurance Co. building on Old Hammond Highway, not far from Boulevard De Province, police say. Officials said...
brproud.com
Local groups spread domestic violence awareness with march in North Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Local groups are spreading domestic violence awareness by holding a march on Saturday in North Baton Rouge. The “Totally Free” Domestic Violence Awareness March begins at 10 a.m. on the corner of Plank Road. 411 for Women, The H2O Experience, Heavenly H.O.P.E. Ministries, and other local groups have partnered together to host the march. Therapists will be available if anyone wants to seek help or have someone to talk to.
Man robs Regions Bank branch in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said deputies are trying to find the man who robbed a Regions Bank in Baton Rouge on Friday, Oct. 28. Investigators said it happened at the branch on Bluebonnet Boulevard at 3:45 p.m. According to EBRSO, the robber...
WAFB.com
Ascension Parish school briefly goes into lockdown for nearby vehicle pursuit; police release details
An adult was killed and at least five others were injured following a crash involving a school bus on Wednesday, Oct. 26, according to officials. Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon says the search continues for a 19-year-old who escaped from the parish detention center Tuesday, Oct. 25. LDH to hold...
Person hit, killed in crash on Nicholson Dr.; victim identified
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened late Thursday, Oct. 27. A spokesman with BRPD said the victim was identified as Daniel Eme, 21. He said the crash happened on Nicholson Drive near the intersection of Brightside Drive and West...
brproud.com
1 injured in Choctaw Drive shooting Saturday morning
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Shots were reportedly fired on Choctaw Drive Saturday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department says they are responding to the area of Choctaw Drive and 38th Street regarding a reported shooting. Police say one person was injured. This is a developing story.
brproud.com
Threatening letter forces increased patrol at local middle school
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baker Middle School had an increased police presence Thursday due to a threatening letter. According to Baker Chief of Police Carl Dunn, police were informed of the letter by the Louisiana State Police on Wednesday. The middle school did have an increased patrol, but...
wbrz.com
Man struck and killed overnight while crossing Nicholson Drive near Tigerland
BATON ROUGE - A man died after he was hit by a car while trying to cross a street near Tigerland late Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the crash happened after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Nicholson Drive and East Boyd Drive, near LSU's campus. Police...
brproud.com
East Baton Rouge School System sees success in ‘social-emotional learning’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — School leaders from across the state spent the afternoon at Wedgewood Elementary School learning about social-emotional learning. Social-emotional learning is a concept that has dropped discipline rates at Wedgewood by five percent compared to this time last year. “We’re able to identify what the...
Comments / 0