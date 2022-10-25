BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Local groups are spreading domestic violence awareness by holding a march on Saturday in North Baton Rouge. The “Totally Free” Domestic Violence Awareness March begins at 10 a.m. on the corner of Plank Road. 411 for Women, The H2O Experience, Heavenly H.O.P.E. Ministries, and other local groups have partnered together to host the march. Therapists will be available if anyone wants to seek help or have someone to talk to.

