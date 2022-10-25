ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

WAFB.com

State Fair lands in Ascension Parish

brproud.com

Where to drop off old, unused medications in Ascension Parish

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking residents who have unused or expired prescription drugs to drop them off on Saturday. Ochsner says that studies show teenagers often get high on prescription drugs from their parent’s medicine cabinets. In Gonzales, the sheriff’s office...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

$59M for pedestrian improvements, rapid transit project in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge will be receiving $59 million for several projects for pedestrian improvements and the rapid transit project. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced the funds Friday. She said the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant will support the Airline Highway North Expansion, Florida Boulevard Corridor Enhancement, and the Scotlandville Parkway Mobility Network.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Where to get rid of old medications on Saturday in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, and the Baton Rouge Health District are asking Louisianians who have unused or expired prescription drugs to drop them off on Saturday. Fall 2022 Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is a semi-annual event...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Local groups spread domestic violence awareness with march in North Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Local groups are spreading domestic violence awareness by holding a march on Saturday in North Baton Rouge. The “Totally Free” Domestic Violence Awareness March begins at 10 a.m. on the corner of Plank Road. 411 for Women, The H2O Experience, Heavenly H.O.P.E. Ministries, and other local groups have partnered together to host the march. Therapists will be available if anyone wants to seek help or have someone to talk to.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Man robs Regions Bank branch in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said deputies are trying to find the man who robbed a Regions Bank in Baton Rouge on Friday, Oct. 28. Investigators said it happened at the branch on Bluebonnet Boulevard at 3:45 p.m. According to EBRSO, the robber...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

1 injured in Choctaw Drive shooting Saturday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Shots were reportedly fired on Choctaw Drive Saturday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department says they are responding to the area of Choctaw Drive and 38th Street regarding a reported shooting. Police say one person was injured. This is a developing story.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Threatening letter forces increased patrol at local middle school

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baker Middle School had an increased police presence Thursday due to a threatening letter. According to Baker Chief of Police Carl Dunn, police were informed of the letter by the Louisiana State Police on Wednesday. The middle school did have an increased patrol, but...
BAKER, LA
brproud.com

East Baton Rouge School System sees success in ‘social-emotional learning’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — School leaders from across the state spent the afternoon at Wedgewood Elementary School learning about social-emotional learning. Social-emotional learning is a concept that has dropped discipline rates at Wedgewood by five percent compared to this time last year. “We’re able to identify what the...
BATON ROUGE, LA

