Bridgeport, PA

COUNCILMEMBER JOHNSON COMMITS $320,000 IN CAPITAL FUNDS FOR NEW SAFETY INFRASTRUCTURE ON WASHINGTON AVENUE

PHILADELPHIA, PA (October 25, 2022) – City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson (2nd District) announced that he has committed $320,000 in capital funds to the City of Philadelphia’s Office of Transportation, Infrastructure, and Sustainability (OTIS) in order to install speed humps and other safety measures on Washington Avenue, west of Broad Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Philly Review

Speed slots are coming to Washington Avenue

Speed cushions and other safety measures are coming to Washington Avenue. City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson announced on Oct. 25 that $320,000 in capital funds were secured for safety infrastructure which will include speed cushions along Washington Avenue on the west side of Broad Street. The safety measures will be installed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

What to Do With the Philadelphia Roundhouse

Growing up in West Philly, Carlo Campbell remembers being afraid of the Philadelphia Roundhouse. For almost six decades, the massive concrete headquarters of the Philadelphia Police Department loomed over 7th and Race streets as a physical manifestation of police brutality in Philly. As a Black man living in the city, Campbell was warned about racist policing tactics his friends had experienced in the 70s and 80s — the legacy of which continue today.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Best Philly Sports Bars to Watch the Phillies World Series Run

- There are many options for where to watch the World Series in Philadelphia. This article will provide information about several options, including XFINITY Live!, Chickie's & Pete's, For Pete's Sake, SouthHouse, and more. XFINITY Live!. The Philadelphia Phillies clinched a trip to the 2022 World Series by winning the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Male Wearing Lucky Hat Caught On Camera Trying To Break Into Philly Restaurant

In Philadelphia, police are looking to arrest a male on a distinctive bicycle, that looks to have pink or off red pedals. It is not a common bicycle and possibly someone has seen it. On October 20,2022 at 5:47 AM the male rolls up to the Italian Express located at 2641 Girard Avenue. He gets off his bike and tries to break into the business. You can see him try to twist and break the lock. He failed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Delco DA: Man charged with murder in Philly airport shooting

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) --  A Philadelphia man has been charged in the murder of a 51-year-old man at the Cargo City area of the Philadelphia International Airport earlier this month. Delaware County DA Jack Stollsteimer charged Keith Lamont Blount, 59, with criminal homicide, murder of the first and third degree, and other related charges in the Oct. 7 crime. "Every homicide is a tragedy, but it is particularly shocking when this level of violence occurs in a place that we want to believe is safe – our workplaces, our schools, our houses of worship," Stollsteimer said. Stollsteimer says the victim was an employee...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Double shooting in Kensington leaves man, woman hospitalized

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A double shooting happened in Kensington Monday night. More than a dozen evidence markers filled the scene at Clearfield and F Streets.Police say a man and a woman were shot around 11 p.m. Monday.They were taken to the hospital.Their condition is unknown.There's no word on a motive and no arrests in the case, at this time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
dsp.delaware.gov

Trespassing Complaint Leads to Weapon and Drug Arrest

Delaware State Police have arrested Angelo Fields-Sanchez, 31, of Wilmington, DE on firearm and drug charges following an investigation that began early Monday morning in the Claymont area. On October 24, 2022, at approximately 1:15 a.m., troopers responded to the Tri State Mall located at 333 Naamans Road, Claymont regarding...
WILMINGTON, DE
WHYY

HUD awards Philadelphia $8.7M in an effort to reduce youth homelessness

The federal government has awarded the City of Philadelphia $8.7 million for youth homelessness prevention efforts. According to a release, the money can be used for rapid rehousing, permanent supportive housing, and transitional housing. The action will allow Philadelphia’s homeless services providers to pilot programs for young adults between the ages of 18 to 24.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

San Diego mayor pays up after Phillies eliminate Padres

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies are busy getting ready for the World Series to start Friday, but they weren't the only big winners on Sunday. The Phillies' victory over the Padres means Mayor Jim Kenney won his friendly wager with San Diego's mayor.To settle up, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria will make a donation to Philabundance.Kenney says he's still going to donate to the YMCA in San Diego.The Philadelphia mayor hasn't said if he'll place another wager with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner for the Phils to win it all.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

