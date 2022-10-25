In Philadelphia, police are looking to arrest a male on a distinctive bicycle, that looks to have pink or off red pedals. It is not a common bicycle and possibly someone has seen it. On October 20,2022 at 5:47 AM the male rolls up to the Italian Express located at 2641 Girard Avenue. He gets off his bike and tries to break into the business. You can see him try to twist and break the lock. He failed.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO