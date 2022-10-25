Read full article on original website
Remembering Delaware County’s Black Baseball Players
The Delaware Cunty Negro League team of the Hilldale GiantsImage via NBC 10. The Eden Cemetery in Collingdale is the final resting place for about 17 ball players from the Negro Leagues.
94WIP unveils new morning show with DeCamara and Ritchie
DeCamara and Ritchie will take over for Angelo Cataldi, who is retiring after this Eagles’ season. Rhea Hughes will remain a part of the show, while James Seltzer will be the new morning show producer.
phlcouncil.com
COUNCILMEMBER JOHNSON COMMITS $320,000 IN CAPITAL FUNDS FOR NEW SAFETY INFRASTRUCTURE ON WASHINGTON AVENUE
PHILADELPHIA, PA (October 25, 2022) – City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson (2nd District) announced that he has committed $320,000 in capital funds to the City of Philadelphia’s Office of Transportation, Infrastructure, and Sustainability (OTIS) in order to install speed humps and other safety measures on Washington Avenue, west of Broad Street.
Armed Robberies Force Wawa Early Closing Times In Philadelphia
In a growing sign of the current violent times, Wawa has been forced to close stores in Philadelphia and Lower Bucks County, Pennsylvania. This proves that the increase in theft and violence in America is not just an urban problem … but, it is also a suburban one. A...
Speed slots are coming to Washington Avenue
Speed cushions and other safety measures are coming to Washington Avenue. City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson announced on Oct. 25 that $320,000 in capital funds were secured for safety infrastructure which will include speed cushions along Washington Avenue on the west side of Broad Street. The safety measures will be installed...
Philadelphia man in custody, charged with killing 2 teens in Pottstown
A Philadelphia man is in custody for his alleged involvement in the killing of two people in Montgomery County. Officials say Deonte Kelly, 23, turned himself in Tuesday.
The Philadelphia Citizen
What to Do With the Philadelphia Roundhouse
Growing up in West Philly, Carlo Campbell remembers being afraid of the Philadelphia Roundhouse. For almost six decades, the massive concrete headquarters of the Philadelphia Police Department loomed over 7th and Race streets as a physical manifestation of police brutality in Philly. As a Black man living in the city, Campbell was warned about racist policing tactics his friends had experienced in the 70s and 80s — the legacy of which continue today.
PhillyBite
Best Philly Sports Bars to Watch the Phillies World Series Run
- There are many options for where to watch the World Series in Philadelphia. This article will provide information about several options, including XFINITY Live!, Chickie's & Pete's, For Pete's Sake, SouthHouse, and more. XFINITY Live!. The Philadelphia Phillies clinched a trip to the 2022 World Series by winning the...
delawarevalleynews.com
Male Wearing Lucky Hat Caught On Camera Trying To Break Into Philly Restaurant
In Philadelphia, police are looking to arrest a male on a distinctive bicycle, that looks to have pink or off red pedals. It is not a common bicycle and possibly someone has seen it. On October 20,2022 at 5:47 AM the male rolls up to the Italian Express located at 2641 Girard Avenue. He gets off his bike and tries to break into the business. You can see him try to twist and break the lock. He failed.
Philadelphia, PA, Man Pleads Guilty to Distribution of Cocaine, Eluding Police at 124 MPH on Atlantic City Expressway
A man from Philadelphia has pleaded guilty to charges of eluding stemming from when he fled from police on the Atlantic City Expressway in 2018 at speeds that reached 124 MPH and cocaine distribution the year prior. 30-year-old Tyree Bey entered a guilty plea Wednesday to second-degree eluding in exchange...
Philadelphia businesses told to prepare for large crowds with possible World Series clinch Sunday
If the Phillies win Sunday, and clinch a spot in the World Series, the city could get wild with lots of celebrations.
Man shot in the leg, hit by car in Olde Kensington: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot in the leg and hit by a car in Olde Kensington. Philadelphia police say it happened just after midnight Monday on the 2600 block of East Hagert Street.Authorities believe the suspect took off from the scene in a white sedan.The victim was taken to a local hospital. There is no word on his condition.
Delco DA: Man charged with murder in Philly airport shooting
MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) -- A Philadelphia man has been charged in the murder of a 51-year-old man at the Cargo City area of the Philadelphia International Airport earlier this month. Delaware County DA Jack Stollsteimer charged Keith Lamont Blount, 59, with criminal homicide, murder of the first and third degree, and other related charges in the Oct. 7 crime. "Every homicide is a tragedy, but it is particularly shocking when this level of violence occurs in a place that we want to believe is safe – our workplaces, our schools, our houses of worship," Stollsteimer said. Stollsteimer says the victim was an employee...
fox29.com
Police: Double shooting leaves teen boy, man shot in North Philadelphia residence
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left a teen and a man injured on Monday night. Authorities say the shooting occurred on the 2300 block o Diamond Street around 10:31 p.m. According to police, a 16-year-old boy was found inside the second-floor front bedroom...
Double shooting in Kensington leaves man, woman hospitalized
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A double shooting happened in Kensington Monday night. More than a dozen evidence markers filled the scene at Clearfield and F Streets.Police say a man and a woman were shot around 11 p.m. Monday.They were taken to the hospital.Their condition is unknown.There's no word on a motive and no arrests in the case, at this time.
Man arrested, charged in armed carjacking at Devon Square Shopping Center
Police say the teen was buying milk at the Devon Square Shopping Center when two suspects jumped into his car, police said.
dsp.delaware.gov
Trespassing Complaint Leads to Weapon and Drug Arrest
Delaware State Police have arrested Angelo Fields-Sanchez, 31, of Wilmington, DE on firearm and drug charges following an investigation that began early Monday morning in the Claymont area. On October 24, 2022, at approximately 1:15 a.m., troopers responded to the Tri State Mall located at 333 Naamans Road, Claymont regarding...
AT&T store customer robs employee at gunpoint during argument
A 20-year-old man shopping at an AT&T store in Gloucester Township on Monday night stole an employee’s cell phone at gunpoint after the two got into an argument, authorities said. Nathan Jones, of Philadelphia, was arrested following a search of the area shortly after fleeing the store on Blackwood...
HUD awards Philadelphia $8.7M in an effort to reduce youth homelessness
The federal government has awarded the City of Philadelphia $8.7 million for youth homelessness prevention efforts. According to a release, the money can be used for rapid rehousing, permanent supportive housing, and transitional housing. The action will allow Philadelphia’s homeless services providers to pilot programs for young adults between the ages of 18 to 24.
San Diego mayor pays up after Phillies eliminate Padres
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies are busy getting ready for the World Series to start Friday, but they weren't the only big winners on Sunday. The Phillies' victory over the Padres means Mayor Jim Kenney won his friendly wager with San Diego's mayor.To settle up, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria will make a donation to Philabundance.Kenney says he's still going to donate to the YMCA in San Diego.The Philadelphia mayor hasn't said if he'll place another wager with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner for the Phils to win it all.
