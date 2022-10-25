Read full article on original website
Pedestrian Killed, Driver Arrested in Fatal Early Morning Crash on I-10 in Louisiana
Pedestrian Killed, Driver Arrested in Fatal Early Morning Crash on I-10 in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on October 26, 2022, that on October 25, 2022, shortly after 2:00 a.m., LSP Troop I responded to a report of a stalled vehicle in the center eastbound lane of Interstate 10 west of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, around mile marker 108. The responding trooper discovered shortly after arriving that a person had been struck by a pickup truck just east of the abandoned vehicle.
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of October 20-27
Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of October 20-27: Matherne Johnson, Jr., 64, 1351 Maginnis St, Donaldsonville was charged w/ Possession of Cocaine, Parole Violation, and arrested pursuant to a bench warrant;. Bryan Cage, 37, 6132 Woodbend Dr, Zachary was charged w/ Hit and Run Driving,...
Three arrested in Livingston drug crackdown after month-long investigation, deputies say
DENHAM SPRINGS - Three people were arrested on various drug charges after a month-long investigation in Livingston Parish. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said they opened an investigation after being tipped off about narcotics being sold in the Denham Springs area. The month-long investigation led to the search of two...
Longtime deputy Joyce Jackson announces candidacy for Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff in 2023
Deputy Joyce McGee Jackson has officially announced her candidacy for Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Office (TPSO) for the primary election on October 14, 2023. A lifelong resident of Tangipahoa Parish, she has been employed with the sheriff’s office for seventeen years. Jackson has been married for 31 years to Willie “Rat” Jackson and she and her family are members of New Life Church of Christ. She says that after Sheriff Daniel Edwards announced he would not seek re-election she was approached by many members of the community about seeking the office. After prayerful consideration and consulting with family and friends, Jackson said she made the decision to run, and she is very excited about meeting the challenges the Sheriff’s Office will face in the years to come.
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office seeking 2 suspects accused of burglarizing storage units
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance in locating two suspects accused of burglarizing storage units. Jamie Woodson, 28, and Steven Woodson, 33, both from Virginia, are being accused of storage burglaries in multiple parishes. The silver Nissan Altima that Jamie was driving...
Man struck and killed overnight while crossing Nicholson Drive near Tigerland
BATON ROUGE - A man died after he was hit by a car while trying to cross a street near Tigerland late Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the crash happened after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Nicholson Drive and East Boyd Drive, near LSU's campus. Police...
Two arrested in connection with string of business burglaries
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office Chief Jimmy Travis announces the arrest of Alvin Roy Phillips and Earl Duncan, Jr after a string of Dollar General burglaries were reported during the month of October. During the course of the investigations, detectives were able to positively identify the primary suspect as 50-year-old Alvin...
Teen dies, another hospitalized from drug overdoses in Lafourche Parish
Deputies are urging anyone who bought drugs from 18-year-old Blayne Terrebonne to NOT take them because they say there's an increased risk of overdose.
Two men accused of robbing Mandeville smoke shop, police say
The Mandeville Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying those involved in an armed robbery.
Demoted NOPD officer suspended for 4 months
A New Orleans Police lieutenant, recently demoted from captain, has been suspended without pay for 120 days. The suspension is the maximum allowed under civil service rules.
Zachary theft suspects sought by detectives
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — Zachary detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying several theft suspects. The Zachary Police Department shared the images of three individuals accused of theft. No further details were shared. Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 225-964-2004.
Louisiana Felon Arrested for Multiple Hunting and Firearms Violations
Louisiana Felon Arrested for Multiple Hunting and Firearms Violations. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on October 27, 2022 that enforcement agents arrested an Erwinville, Louisiana man on October 26 in West Baton Rouge Parish for alleged hunting and weapon offenses. Hunter W. Varnado, 20, of Erwinville, Louisiana,...
HPD investigates criminal damage complaint
October 27, 2022, City of Hammond, LA – On October 25, 2022, the Hammond Police Department responded to the area of 204 West Thomas Street regarding a report of criminal damage. The victim reported while he was inside of Benny’s Bar an unknown white male punctured two of his tires with an unknown object. The incident was witnessed by several people who took photographs of the suspect and provided those photographs to HPD.
Train wrecks draw ire of parish council
Two accidents within a week involving southbound Amtrak trains that left one person dead have Tangipahoa Parish Council members seeking answers. On Oct. 14, an Amtrak train collided with an 18-wheeler south of Amite, sending the engineer to the hospital. Six days later a man was killed and another injured...
Duo pleads guilty after leaving children in ‘deplorable’ conditions
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — An duo previously accused of leaving children in “deplorable” conditions pled guilty to cruelty to juveniles. Delanea Settlemyre, 24, of Indiana and Megan Crawley, 30, of Napoleonville was arrested in July after a protective order investigation by deputies led them to find several children living in “unsuitable” conditions, according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said the children were not in good condition. The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) was called to investigate.
Man robs Regions Bank branch in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said deputies are trying to find the man who robbed a Regions Bank in Baton Rouge on Friday, Oct. 28. Investigators said it happened at the branch on Bluebonnet Boulevard at 3:45 p.m. According to EBRSO, the robber...
Larose girl dead, boy in hospital after suspected overdose
LAROSE, La. — The Lafourche Parish sheriff is searching for a Larose man who they say is a suspected drug dealer linked to two overdoses. According to the sheriff, Thursday morning a 15-year-old girl was found dead and a 16-year-old boy was hospitalized. Detectives took Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of...
One shot in neighborhood off Highland Road late Friday night
BATON ROUGE - A man was hurt in a shooting in a neighborhood off Highland Road late Friday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said they responded to reports of a shooting on Taft Street around 10 p.m. Police found a man at a different location with a gunshot wound....
One reportedly killed in school bus crash on Florida Boulevard
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was killed following a crash involving a school bus on Wednesday morning, according to officials. The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed the accident happened in the area of Florida Blvd., near Woodale Blvd. just after 6:30 a.m. Several others were injured in the...
Two juveniles charged as adults in armed robbery of vape store in Poplarville
Three juveniles were arrested by the Poplarville Police Department this week for their alleged part in an armed robbery that occurred at a local business. Poplarville Police Chief Daniel Collier said the incident was reported at t 11:30 p.m. on Oct, 27, 2022 at Sarah’s Market, located at 105 Hwy. 11 S.
