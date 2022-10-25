ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremore, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
moreclaremore.com

Halloween Fun in Claremore

Food Truck Thursday Fall Festival in downtown Claremore: October 27, 6-9p. Food trucks, kids zone, music, trick-or-treating with merchants. Robson PAC: October 28th, 29th and 31st, 6-9pm. Games, popcorn, prizes! Proceeds benefit the Imagine ACTion Theatre Camp. Games start at $.25!. The Belvidere Mansion Haunted House: October 28-29, 7-10p. Admission...
CLAREMORE, OK
moreclaremore.com

Food Truck Thursday – Fall Festival

Fall Festival is this months theme for Food Truck Thursday. This is a seasonal, monthly food truck and shopping event in downtown Claremore. Running from 6-9 p.m. during the month of May through October, Food Truck Thursday features live, local musicians, a ton of food trucks, late night shopping, a free Kids Zone and a fun atmosphere. Each month has a different theme for added fun. Downtown shops are open late!
CLAREMORE, OK
news9.com

Volunteers Transform Downtown Sapulpa Into Winter Wonderland

SAPULPA, Okla. - Sapulpa could become the next Green Country Christmas destination for families and shoppers. Downtown will be shining bright this Christmas season! News On 6's Ryan Gillin took us to downtown Sapulpa where residents are ready for the holiday spirit.
SAPULPA, OK
kggfradio.com

New Ice Cream Parlor Opens Today

A new ice cream parlor opens today in Coffeyville. Hersh's Ice Cream at 123 west 9th opens at 11:30 a.m. this morning after a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. with the Coffeyville Chamber of Commerce. Chamber Director Candi Westbrook says she's always excited when a new business opens in town.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
moreclaremore.com

Remembering Victor West

Victor (Vic) Trenton West, a longtime Claremore jeweler, passed away on October 19, 2022. A service in celebration of his life will be held at 10:30 A.M. at Rice Funeral Services in Claremore on Thursday, October 27, 2022. Vic was born to Jack Walton West and LaRea Faye (Nees) West,...
CLAREMORE, OK
moreclaremore.com

Joseph Sterline Hogue

Telling the history of Claremore…one story at a time. Long before the sun topped the mountains of Eastern Tennessee, on a morning sixty-one years ago, a mule team hitched to a wagon, headed west to begin the long trail to the Indian Territory. In this wagon was the young boy, Joe Hogue, who was to be an Oklahoma cowboy, cattleman and banker. He doesn’t remember just how long afterwards they landed in Maysville, I. T. but “It was just after Dan Tittle was killed, everybody wore 45’s then and mostly attended to their own law business.” He remained in Maysville for a year and then went to Van Buren, Arkansas, but after a year or so came back to the Territory and located in the full-blood country along Little Lees Creek, near Sallisaw. Reminiscing of those days, Mr. Hogue said “Dave Faulkner lived down there too. His father, Dave Sr., was an advisor for all the Indians; his brand was the D2. We used to ride to Ft. Smith, quite often and when night came we could just stay with anybody and were always welcome, the full bloods didn’t farm much and didn’t have much, but you were always welcome to what they had.”
CLAREMORE, OK
moreclaremore.com

Remembering Melvin Edward Reed

Melvin passed away at his home on Monday, October 17. He was 90. Born May 4, 1932, at home, in Lincoln County, Oklahoma to Ralph Leonard and Aretta (Parker) Reed, he received his education from Foyil. Following high school graduation, Melvin enlistment in the United States Army and proudly served his country during the Korean War. Melvin was highly decorated for his bravery during his time with the Army. He received the U.N. Service Medal for Korea, 2 Good Conduct Medals, an Infantry Badge, and the Purple Heart. When Melvin returned from his combat duties, he attended Oklahoma Military Academy for 2 years. On November 7, 1953, he married Elva “Marie” and the couple made their home in Claremore through the years and together raised 5 children.
CLAREMORE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

First responders at east Tulsa pond

TULSA, Okla. — First responders are at a pond in east Tulsa. Crime scene tape has been put up near East 21st Street and Interstate 44, and Tulsa police are at the scene. This is a developing story. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
TULSA, OK
moreclaremore.com

Remembering Ronald Dean Legg

Ronald Dean Legg passed away peacefully on Friday October 22nd surrounded by family. Ron was born in May 27th 1946, and grew up in Jay, Oklahoma. In high school he played football (captain at one point) and ran track. He was also into building race cars and enjoyed bull riding. Ron lived his life to the fullest. He loved to fish, hunt and he took great pride in caring for cattle and other various animals.
JAY, OK
addictedtovacation.com

12 Awesome RV Parks Near Grand Lake Oklahoma

If you’re looking for a great place to camp and relax, you should consider an RV park near Grand Lake, Oklahoma. There are plenty of different options, so you’re sure to find one perfect for your needs. Whether you’re looking for a place to camp with your family or you’re just looking for a great place to get away from it all, an RV park near Grand Lake, Oklahoma, is the perfect choice for you.
GRAND LAKE, CO
kgou.org

Bird flu found in Oklahoma backyard poultry flocks

State agriculture officials have confirmed a highly contagious viral disease in three noncommercial backyard poultry flocks in east-central Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry held a town hall meeting Thursday to help inform backyard flock owners how to mitigate the spread of the bird flu. Infections have...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
kggfradio.com

Community Elementary Lockdown Has Been Lifted

The lockdown at Community Elementary has been lifted according to Halie O’Connor, Public Relations/Administrative Assistant at Community Elementary. KGGF News received a confirmed report of a lockdown at Coffeyville’s Community Elementary earlier this morning. Although Coffeyville Police Department was on the scene, the situation was apparently resolved as just before noon the word came from O'Connor with Community Elementary via email that the lockdown had been lifted.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Muskogee firefighters contain car fire at a Sonic

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee Fire Department contained a fire after a BMW caught on fire inside a stall at a Sonic restaurant on N York Street Monday afternoon. Jeff Watkins, Muskogee Fire Department’s public information officer, told FOX23 that three stalls at the Sonic are now unusable because of the fire. The restaurant is only doing drive-thru services at this time as well, Watkins explained. Despite exterior damage, he said the fire didn’t cause any structural damage to the building.
MUSKOGEE, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy