moreclaremore.com
Halloween Fun in Claremore
Food Truck Thursday Fall Festival in downtown Claremore: October 27, 6-9p. Food trucks, kids zone, music, trick-or-treating with merchants. Robson PAC: October 28th, 29th and 31st, 6-9pm. Games, popcorn, prizes! Proceeds benefit the Imagine ACTion Theatre Camp. Games start at $.25!. The Belvidere Mansion Haunted House: October 28-29, 7-10p. Admission...
moreclaremore.com
Food Truck Thursday – Fall Festival
Fall Festival is this months theme for Food Truck Thursday. This is a seasonal, monthly food truck and shopping event in downtown Claremore. Running from 6-9 p.m. during the month of May through October, Food Truck Thursday features live, local musicians, a ton of food trucks, late night shopping, a free Kids Zone and a fun atmosphere. Each month has a different theme for added fun. Downtown shops are open late!
news9.com
Volunteers Transform Downtown Sapulpa Into Winter Wonderland
SAPULPA, Okla. - Sapulpa could become the next Green Country Christmas destination for families and shoppers. Downtown will be shining bright this Christmas season! News On 6's Ryan Gillin took us to downtown Sapulpa where residents are ready for the holiday spirit.
moreclaremore.com
kggfradio.com
New Ice Cream Parlor Opens Today
A new ice cream parlor opens today in Coffeyville. Hersh's Ice Cream at 123 west 9th opens at 11:30 a.m. this morning after a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. with the Coffeyville Chamber of Commerce. Chamber Director Candi Westbrook says she's always excited when a new business opens in town.
moreclaremore.com
Remembering Victor West
Victor (Vic) Trenton West, a longtime Claremore jeweler, passed away on October 19, 2022. A service in celebration of his life will be held at 10:30 A.M. at Rice Funeral Services in Claremore on Thursday, October 27, 2022. Vic was born to Jack Walton West and LaRea Faye (Nees) West,...
moreclaremore.com
Claremore to host ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Fitness Court® at Claremore Lake
New project is part of the National Fitness Campaign – a nationwide initiative to build Healthy Communities. Claremore will celebrate the opening of its outdoor Fitness Court® at Claremore Lake at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 27 at 10:00 a.m. Improving and enhancing the quality of life for...
moreclaremore.com
Joseph Sterline Hogue
Telling the history of Claremore…one story at a time. Long before the sun topped the mountains of Eastern Tennessee, on a morning sixty-one years ago, a mule team hitched to a wagon, headed west to begin the long trail to the Indian Territory. In this wagon was the young boy, Joe Hogue, who was to be an Oklahoma cowboy, cattleman and banker. He doesn’t remember just how long afterwards they landed in Maysville, I. T. but “It was just after Dan Tittle was killed, everybody wore 45’s then and mostly attended to their own law business.” He remained in Maysville for a year and then went to Van Buren, Arkansas, but after a year or so came back to the Territory and located in the full-blood country along Little Lees Creek, near Sallisaw. Reminiscing of those days, Mr. Hogue said “Dave Faulkner lived down there too. His father, Dave Sr., was an advisor for all the Indians; his brand was the D2. We used to ride to Ft. Smith, quite often and when night came we could just stay with anybody and were always welcome, the full bloods didn’t farm much and didn’t have much, but you were always welcome to what they had.”
JJ's Gourmet Burger, legendary Tulsa restaurant, closes after 53 years
The longtime restaurant posted about the closure on the Facebook page Monday night, the property has been on the market for several years.
Nurses At Muskogee Hospital Recognized As Best In The State
A group of nurses who work at the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center in Muskogee are being recognized for being the best in the state. They were included on this year’s Great 100 Nurses list. Robert Gaygay is a nurse who runs the vaccine clinic at the hospital.
Silver Alert issued for missing Claremore woman with dementia
CLAREMORE, Okla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 84-year-old Claremore woman. The Claremore Police Department issued the alert, asking for the public’s help finding Mary Ann Wilson. Wilson was last seen Tuesday night around 8:30 p.m. in Claremore. She drives a silver Kia Spectra with...
moreclaremore.com
Remembering Melvin Edward Reed
Melvin passed away at his home on Monday, October 17. He was 90. Born May 4, 1932, at home, in Lincoln County, Oklahoma to Ralph Leonard and Aretta (Parker) Reed, he received his education from Foyil. Following high school graduation, Melvin enlistment in the United States Army and proudly served his country during the Korean War. Melvin was highly decorated for his bravery during his time with the Army. He received the U.N. Service Medal for Korea, 2 Good Conduct Medals, an Infantry Badge, and the Purple Heart. When Melvin returned from his combat duties, he attended Oklahoma Military Academy for 2 years. On November 7, 1953, he married Elva “Marie” and the couple made their home in Claremore through the years and together raised 5 children.
First responders at east Tulsa pond
TULSA, Okla. — First responders are at a pond in east Tulsa. Crime scene tape has been put up near East 21st Street and Interstate 44, and Tulsa police are at the scene. This is a developing story. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
moreclaremore.com
Remembering Ronald Dean Legg
Ronald Dean Legg passed away peacefully on Friday October 22nd surrounded by family. Ron was born in May 27th 1946, and grew up in Jay, Oklahoma. In high school he played football (captain at one point) and ran track. He was also into building race cars and enjoyed bull riding. Ron lived his life to the fullest. He loved to fish, hunt and he took great pride in caring for cattle and other various animals.
addictedtovacation.com
12 Awesome RV Parks Near Grand Lake Oklahoma
If you’re looking for a great place to camp and relax, you should consider an RV park near Grand Lake, Oklahoma. There are plenty of different options, so you’re sure to find one perfect for your needs. Whether you’re looking for a place to camp with your family or you’re just looking for a great place to get away from it all, an RV park near Grand Lake, Oklahoma, is the perfect choice for you.
kgou.org
Bird flu found in Oklahoma backyard poultry flocks
State agriculture officials have confirmed a highly contagious viral disease in three noncommercial backyard poultry flocks in east-central Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry held a town hall meeting Thursday to help inform backyard flock owners how to mitigate the spread of the bird flu. Infections have...
kggfradio.com
Community Elementary Lockdown Has Been Lifted
The lockdown at Community Elementary has been lifted according to Halie O’Connor, Public Relations/Administrative Assistant at Community Elementary. KGGF News received a confirmed report of a lockdown at Coffeyville’s Community Elementary earlier this morning. Although Coffeyville Police Department was on the scene, the situation was apparently resolved as just before noon the word came from O'Connor with Community Elementary via email that the lockdown had been lifted.
Muskogee firefighters contain car fire at a Sonic
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee Fire Department contained a fire after a BMW caught on fire inside a stall at a Sonic restaurant on N York Street Monday afternoon. Jeff Watkins, Muskogee Fire Department’s public information officer, told FOX23 that three stalls at the Sonic are now unusable because of the fire. The restaurant is only doing drive-thru services at this time as well, Watkins explained. Despite exterior damage, he said the fire didn’t cause any structural damage to the building.
Tulsa police locate family of lost child in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (10/24/22 7:17 A.M.): Tulsa police said the mother of a child found walking along a south Tulsa street has been located. Police said the family lives about a block away from where the child was found. Police said they and the Department of Human Services...
Oklahoma ranchers worried after arson destroys hay bales
Ranchers in Rogers County are worried after a weekend arson fire destroyed hundreds of acres, also destroyed thousands of dollars worth of hay bales.
