Man dies after being found in retention pond along with vehicle

WELD COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Multiple agencies were in an area off of Highway 66 near County Road 19 in Platteville after a man and vehicle were found in a retention pond.

According to the Platteville Police Department, at around 8:48 a.m. the police chief located a vehicle that was partially submerged in a retention pond near the 9000 block of Colorado 66.

The chief also located a man laying face down in the pond. The chief entered the pond to pull the man out and began chest compressions and CPR.

According to PPD, multiple police, fire crews and dive teams responded to the area. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

On Wednesday, PPD confirmed the man was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The Greeley Fire Department Dive Rescue Team was called out to search for additional victims but none were found. The man was believed to be the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The vehicle was removed from the retention pond at 12 p.m. Tuesday.

The incident is under investigation by multiple crews.

