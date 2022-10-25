Collierville moves forward with hotel at Schilling Farms

Collierville is on the verge of adding a hotel to the existing retail, residences and business at Schilling Farms.

The suburb’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a preliminary site plan for a 110-room TownePlace Suites for the northwest corner of Boyle’s 443-acre mixed-use development on Collierville’s west side. The hotel is proposed for the northwestern 3 acres of the site.

Before moving forward with receiving the hotel’s building permits, the Planning Commission must review the final subdivision plat. Items of that nature are routine and usually placed on the consent agenda, meaning several procedural items may be considered at once with a single vote. The site will then go through a departmental review and must obtain a development agreement before getting building permits.

Minimal traffic impacts are expected by the hotel, but an increase is expected in the vicinity of the Water Tower District, a walkable neighborhood of apartments, retail and restaurant — currently under construction east of the hotel site. Town Planner Jaime Groce said a turn lane into Schilling Farms is planned, but the town must work with Norfolk Southern Corp. due to the desired turn lane’s proximity to the railway.

Principle Avenue will be extended to provide access to the hotel and overall development. For now, the board has decided to keep the street private, but Schilling Farms can ask for reconsideration in the future. Eventually, Principle is planned to go through Porter Farms all the way to Shea Road, Groce said. So in the future, some visitors to the development may go through Porter Farms, the residential development west of Schilling Farms.

The hotel will be painted a white alabaster color, in line with a Schilling Farms planned development guideline book, Groce said. White is allowed by those guidelines, and the Water Tower District will have some white buildings. Alderman John Worley asked staff to pay careful attention to the sample of alabaster and not just a name.

“Sherwin Williams alabaster is white and looks great,” he said. “In Porter Farms is yellow. They had somebody put an alabaster on a house and now it looks yellow.”

In other matters, the board also approved a preliminary site plan for Max Dental Center, a 5,000-square-foot building on less than an acre northwest of Winchester and Peyton Parkway.