ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Russian Court Denies Brittney Griner’s Appeal In Nine-Year Sentence

By J. Bachelor
97.9 The Box
97.9 The Box
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fGv9l_0im0PCYv00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vkm3j_0im0PCYv00

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

A Russian court has upheld the nine-year sentence of Brittney Griner . The 32-year-old basketball player will now be moved to a penal colony as her hopes of coming home early have become less of a reality.

Historically, Russian courts rarely overturn a verdict, but they did opt to adjust her time served. Acknowledging Griner’s pre-trial detainment, her overall sentence was slightly decreased to about eight years.

“We think we should use all legal tools available but that is her decision to take,” Maria Blagovolina, Griner’s lawyer , told reporters outside of the court. Blagovolina added that the two-time Olympic gold medalist was disappointed to hear the decision from the three-judge panel.

“She had some hope but that vanished today,” Blagovolina said.

Griner, who plays professionally in Russia during the WNBA offseason, was found guilty of smuggling vape cartridges with cannabis oil into Russia. In addition to her detainment, she was also ordered to pay 1 million rubles, approximately $16,301.

“This has been a very traumatic experience, waiting for this day … getting nine years for the crime.” Griner said. “People with more severe crimes have gotten less than what I was given.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Brittney Griner news – update: WNBA star heads to penal colony where abuse, forced work common

A Russian court has denied American basketball star Brittney Griner’s appeal to reduce her prison sentence for drug possession. Tuesday’s denial paves the way for Ms Griner to serve nine years in a prison colony, unless the US government is able to negotiate a deal for her release. In her final statement delivered via video from a detention centre outside Moscow, Griner emphasised how mentally taxing her eight-month detention and two trials had been, adding: “I was barely over the significant amount [of cannabis oil] ... People with more severe crimes have gotten less than what I was given.”“I...
hotnewhiphop.com

White House Pens Statement On Brittney Griner’s Appeal Denial

They stressed that she has been “wrongfully detained” & said she had to “undergo another sham judicial proceeding.”. Although the Biden administration has been chastised over Brittney Griner’s continued incarceration, the White House continues to denounce the WNBA star’s sentence. Earlier this year, Griner was detained while traveling in Russia after officials located cannabis oil cartridges in her luggage. Griner has long contested that it was all a mistake, reportedly stating that the marijuana was prescribed by a physician in the U.S.
US News and World Report

Airbus Faces Fresh Bribery Settlement, French Prosecutor Says

PARIS (Reuters) - French authorities are in talks with planemaker Airbus that could lead to the expansion of a record multi-national bribery settlement agreed in 2020, prosecutors said on Tuesday. French publication Mediapart reported that Airbus was facing an investigation into alleged bribery in the sale of 21 jets to...
97.9 The Box

97.9 The Box

885
Followers
1K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

The real sound of Houston!

 https://theboxhouston.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy