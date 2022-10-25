Read full article on original website
Biden Admin Announces Millions for Mental Health Crisis
The HHS announced a new funding opportunity for states to develop and transform Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics to address the country's mental health crisis. The post Biden Admin Announces Millions for Mental Health Crisis appeared first on The Washington Informer.
D.C. and Maryland Among Locations with Lowest Prevalence of Mental Illness; Greater Access to Care
The District of Columbia counts among the top 10 states with the best mental health, or the combination of the lowest prevalence of mental illness and greater access to care, according to Mental Health America’s annual State of Mental Health in America report. Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Delaware, Connecticut, New...
