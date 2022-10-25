Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
Henry Cavill reveals more about Superman’s return, Enola Holmes 2, and the status of his gaming rig
Henry Cavill has made a career out of portraying some of popular culture’s most iconic heroes, from comic-book hero Superman and world-famous detective Sherlock Holmes to monster hunter Geralt of Rivia, the protagonist of Netflix’s The Witcher series based on the popular book and video game series. In...
Digital Trends
Gotham Knights’ great story suffers from this video game writing trend
Gotham Knights has a “we” problem. WB Games Montreal’s latest follows four of Batman’s former sidekicks as they defend Gotham City and try to solve a case the caped crusader never could after Batman is killed. It’s a bold narrative hook, and by far the best part of this newly released superhero game. Unfortunately, Gotham Knights‘ writing has one flaw that’s become more prevalent in games as of late. Some game scripts, especially in multiplayer games or titles with more than one playable character, can feel impersonal, or even clinical, because they can’t attribute any actions to a single character.
Digital Trends
How to unlock fast travel in Gotham Knights
Gotham Knights has a lot of movement options to master as you team up to take down the baddies around the city. Not only can each class unlock unique movement skills, but you have the ability to summon vehicles and grapple hook across skyscrapers, too. In the beginning of the game, learning these movement options is plenty to work with … but once you start seeing just how big Gotham is on your many missions, you’ll want some shortcuts.
Digital Trends
5 more depraved and banned horror movies to watch this Halloween
If you’ve never seen a “video nasty” then you’re in for a dubious treat this Halloween. This was the name the tabloid media slapped on a string of cheap, unpleasant, and gory horror and exploitation films released in the U.K. during the 1980s, forcing a confused and unprepared government to ban the worst offenders.
'The White Lotus' returns for Season 2, slowed down and sexed up
Mike White's sorrows-of-the-rich comedy "The White Lotus" returns Sunday to HBO with a second season, set in Sicily. The first won some Emmys, for limited or anthology series, for White as a writer and director and for actors Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett. The tissue connecting that year and this is the eponymous White Lotus, a worldwide luxury hotel chain, and the presence of Coolidge, back as Tanya.
Digital Trends
How to pre-order Dead Island 2: retailers, editions, and bonuses
Some of us out there have been waiting on Dead Island 2 since 2014, when it was first revealed with a cinematic trailer. Little did we know at the time that the game would not only be delayed but that the original developers would leave the project. And then, the second team picking up where they left off would also be removed, and the game would finally land with its final team at Dambuster Studios. There are few games that can survive this long of a development cycle, and even fewer that can somehow still make it to market after passing hands so many times, and yet Dead Island 2 refuses to die.
Digital Trends
Wakanda comes under attack in new Black Panther 2 clip
In just under two weeks, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will take the MCU into new territory while also paying tribute to both Chadwick Boseman and his character, T’Challa. Although the heroes of Wakanda are mourning their king, they won’t have time to wallow in their grief. That’s because their nation is getting dragged into war with Talokan, an underwater kingdom led by Namor, the Sub-Mariner (Tenoch Huerta). And as you can see in the following preview scene, when Talokan attacks, they do so with overwhelming force.
Digital Trends
Every second counts in new Jack Ryan season 3 trailer
It’s been almost three years since the second season of Jack Ryan premiered on Amazon Prime Video. And that’s far too long for life to be calm for Tom Clancy’s ultimate Cold War action hero. The Jack Ryan series has updated the title character to fit in a modern context, and yet Jack just can’t escape the pull of Russia. The plot of the upcoming season revolves around a plot to restore the Soviet Union to its former “glory.” And can you guess whose shoulders it will fall upon to prevent that from happening? Spoiler warning: It’s always going to be Jack Ryan, just like it’s always going to be Russia.
Digital Trends
Prey for the Devil’s ending explained
October is always a great month for horror movies, and this month has already seen the release of Halloween Ends, Terrifier 2, and Hellraiser, among others. Now, just on the eve of Halloween, there’s Prey for the Devil. The new film from the director of The Last Exorcism tells...
Digital Trends
New Black Panther 2 preview scene introduces Ironheart
Last night in Los Angeles, Marvel Studios gave Black Panther: Wakanda Forever a world premiere on Hollywood Boulevard. The early word from critics is that it serves as a fitting tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman and his character, T’Challa. It also sets the stage for the future by putting the spotlight on the female characters from the first film. During a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live, two preview scenes from the movie were released. In the first clip, Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) explains to Okoye (Danai Gurira) why she couldn’t bear to stay in Wakanda after T’Challa’s death.
Comments / 0