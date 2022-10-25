ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownwood, TX

fox44news.com

No. 4 Jonesboro upsets No. 3 May

JONESBORO, TX (FOX 44) — In a battle of top teams in the state, the Eagles came out on top 65-40 over No. 3 May. Jonesboro finishes the regular season at home against Evant on Friday, November 4th at 7:30 p.m.
JONESBORO, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Lions clinch district championship, Mustangs fall to Huskies

The Brownwood Lions took on the Andrews Mustangs Friday night. The Lions win in another dominant offensive performance, 47-3. Only allowing a field goal for the Mustangs, the Lions defense walked over them. Brownwood is off for the final week of district play, but wins the district outright after tonight’s...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Local Football Standings – Prior to Week 10

— Week 9 Games (Oct. 20-22) Week 10 Games (Oct. 27-29) Week 9 Games (Oct. 20-22) Week 10 Games (Oct. 27-29) Week 9 Games (Oct. 20-22) Week 10 Games (Oct. 27-29) Week 9 Games (Oct. 20-22) Tolar 57, Bangs 0. San Saba 41, Goldthwaite 12. Hamilton 35, De Leon 20S.
BROWNWOOD, TX
High School Football PRO

Andrews, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Janice Ann Brown

Janice Ann (Leatherwood) Brown, 76, of Brownwood passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022. A visitation with the family will be held Sunday, October 30, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 PM at Heartland Funeral Home. The Funeral will be at Calvary Baptist Church, 1719 9th St, Brownwood, TX 76801, Monday, October 31, 2022 at 10:00 AM with Pastor Art Woodcox officiating. Graveside will be held in the Dawson County Cemetery, Lamesa, Texas at 10:30 AM, Tuesday, November 1, 2022.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Gloria Valles

Gloria Granado Valles, 63, of Brownwood, Texas passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022. A visitation with family will be held Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM with the Rosary from 7:00 – 8:00 PM. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Heartland Funeral Home Chapel.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brownwood native Susan Hays runs for Texas Ag Commissioner

Susan Hays is a Brownwood native and a 1986 graduate of Brownwood High School. Hays attended the University of Texas where she was part of a student lobby group. Hays went to law school at Georgetown Law in DC. Afterward, Hays worked at the Capital as a legislative aid in the House of Representatives, and a year later went to clerk at the Texas Supreme Court.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Bryan Jay Smith

Bryan Jay Smith, age 64 of Lampasas (formerly of Brownwood), passed away on Sunday, October 23rd, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, October 30th at the 4th & Stewart Church of Christ. A visitation meal will be held after the service. Bryan was born...
LAMPASAS, TX
brownwoodnews.com

First week of early voting concludes with 3,523 ballots cast

The first week of early voting in Brown County for the Nov. 8 general election concluded with 3,523 ballots cast. Friday marked the first day less than 700 voters came to the polls, as 683 ballots were cast. Early voting continues next week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday,...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Lake Brownwood nearing 8 feet below spillway, Stage 2 Drought Contingency Plan

Earlier this week, Lake Brownwood was reported at 7 feet and 9 tenths below spillway. Brown County Water Improvement District reminds area customers that we are still in Voluntary water restrictions, Stage 1 of the Drought Contingency Plan. Stage 2, Moderate Drought Conditions, begins when Lake Brownwood hits 8 feet below spillway so it’s nearing that level.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Carolyn Lynn Schwartz

Funeral services for Carolyn Lynn Schwartz, 65, of Goldthwaite, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Chapel in Goldthwaite. Burial will follow at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20 at the funeral home. She passed away...
GOLDTHWAITE, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brown and Coleman Counties Winter Beef Cattle Program set for Nov. 15

Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service Coleman and Brown Counties are hosting a Winter Beef Cattle Program on Tuesday, November 15th at the Coleman Livestock Auction located at HWY 84, Coleman, TX. Registration will begin at 10:30am and program will begin at 11:00am. There is a $10 registration fee if RSVP by November 9th and $20 thereafter both payable at the door. A noon meal will be provided.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

GSM’s Abundant Living – Simple Giving Chili Luncheon slated for Nov. 2

Take Aim Against Hunger with the Abundant Living –Simple Giving Chili Luncheon Wednesday, November 2, at Teddy’s located at 102 Fisk Avenue in Downtown Brownwood. From 11:30 a.m. —1 p.m. come enjoy chili and all the fixings while supporting the Good Samaritan Ministries Deer Project. Proceeds from the luncheon will help cover processing costs.
BROWNWOOD, TX

Community Policy