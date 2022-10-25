Read full article on original website
brownwoodnews.com
No. 10 Lions run the district table to capture title outright, 47-3 at Andrews
ANDREWS – The 12-year drought is over as the Brownwood Lions clinched their first outright district championship since 2010 in resounding fashion, rolling past the 2-4A Division I rival Andrew Mustangs, 47-3, in Friday night’s regular season finale. No. 10 Brownwood (8-2, 4-0) capped a dominant run through...
fox44news.com
No. 4 Jonesboro upsets No. 3 May
JONESBORO, TX (FOX 44) — In a battle of top teams in the state, the Eagles came out on top 65-40 over No. 3 May. Jonesboro finishes the regular season at home against Evant on Friday, November 4th at 7:30 p.m.
brownwoodnews.com
Lions JV, Freshman teams complete undefeated district runs with sweep of Andrews
The Brownwood Lions subvarsity football teams wrapped up their campaigns with a combined 23-7 record, winning two of their final three games Thursday. The Brownwood JV Lions completed a 9-1 season with a perfect 4-0 District 2-4A Division I mark thanks to Thursday’s 20-14 victory over Andrews at Gordon Wood Stadium.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Lions clinch district championship, Mustangs fall to Huskies
The Brownwood Lions took on the Andrews Mustangs Friday night. The Lions win in another dominant offensive performance, 47-3. Only allowing a field goal for the Mustangs, the Lions defense walked over them. Brownwood is off for the final week of district play, but wins the district outright after tonight’s...
HIGHLIGHTS: Andrews falls by 44 at home in loss to Brownwood
ANDREWS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Andrews Mustangs (5-4, 1-2) fell behind early against the Brownwood Lions and couldn’t recover losing 47-3. Watch the video above for highlights.
brownwoodnews.com
WEEK 10 GRIDIRON REWIND: Playoff-bound Blanket, Comanche, Coleman, Cross Plains and Richland Springs add to win totals
BLANKET – The Blanket Tigers clinched a playoff berth and set up a Week 11 winner-take-all showdown with the Zephyr Bulldogs for the District 15-A Division II championship thanks to Friday’s 58-28 victory over the Sidney Eagles. Blanket (8-1, 3-0), manufactured 452 yards of total offense – 367...
brownwoodnews.com
HPU seeks signature win, chance to remain perfect in ASC play at No. 9 Hardin-Simmons
Coming off their bye week, and facing the toughest two-game stretch of the season, the Howard Payne Yellow Jackets look to keep their American Southwest Conference championship hopes alive against Top 10 foes Hardin-Simmons and Mary Hardin-Baylor. First for the Yellow Jackets (6-1, 5-0) – who are in the midst...
brownwoodnews.com
Local Football Standings – Prior to Week 10
— Week 9 Games (Oct. 20-22) Week 10 Games (Oct. 27-29) Week 9 Games (Oct. 20-22) Week 10 Games (Oct. 27-29) Week 9 Games (Oct. 20-22) Week 10 Games (Oct. 27-29) Week 9 Games (Oct. 20-22) Tolar 57, Bangs 0. San Saba 41, Goldthwaite 12. Hamilton 35, De Leon 20S.
Andrews, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
brownwoodnews.com
Janice Ann Brown
Janice Ann (Leatherwood) Brown, 76, of Brownwood passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022. A visitation with the family will be held Sunday, October 30, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 PM at Heartland Funeral Home. The Funeral will be at Calvary Baptist Church, 1719 9th St, Brownwood, TX 76801, Monday, October 31, 2022 at 10:00 AM with Pastor Art Woodcox officiating. Graveside will be held in the Dawson County Cemetery, Lamesa, Texas at 10:30 AM, Tuesday, November 1, 2022.
brownwoodnews.com
Gloria Valles
Gloria Granado Valles, 63, of Brownwood, Texas passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022. A visitation with family will be held Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM with the Rosary from 7:00 – 8:00 PM. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Heartland Funeral Home Chapel.
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood native Susan Hays runs for Texas Ag Commissioner
Susan Hays is a Brownwood native and a 1986 graduate of Brownwood High School. Hays attended the University of Texas where she was part of a student lobby group. Hays went to law school at Georgetown Law in DC. Afterward, Hays worked at the Capital as a legislative aid in the House of Representatives, and a year later went to clerk at the Texas Supreme Court.
brownwoodnews.com
Bryan Jay Smith
Bryan Jay Smith, age 64 of Lampasas (formerly of Brownwood), passed away on Sunday, October 23rd, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, October 30th at the 4th & Stewart Church of Christ. A visitation meal will be held after the service. Bryan was born...
brownwoodnews.com
First week of early voting concludes with 3,523 ballots cast
The first week of early voting in Brown County for the Nov. 8 general election concluded with 3,523 ballots cast. Friday marked the first day less than 700 voters came to the polls, as 683 ballots were cast. Early voting continues next week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday,...
brownwoodnews.com
Lake Brownwood nearing 8 feet below spillway, Stage 2 Drought Contingency Plan
Earlier this week, Lake Brownwood was reported at 7 feet and 9 tenths below spillway. Brown County Water Improvement District reminds area customers that we are still in Voluntary water restrictions, Stage 1 of the Drought Contingency Plan. Stage 2, Moderate Drought Conditions, begins when Lake Brownwood hits 8 feet below spillway so it’s nearing that level.
brownwoodnews.com
Early voting total at 2,136 after third straight day with at least 700 ballots cast
An additional 702 voters took to the polls Wednesday, bringing the early voting count in Brown County to 2,136 head of the Nov. 8 general election, according to Brown County Elections Administrator Larry Franks. All early voting will take place at the Elections Administration Office, located at 613 N. Fisk...
brownwoodnews.com
Carolyn Lynn Schwartz
Funeral services for Carolyn Lynn Schwartz, 65, of Goldthwaite, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Chapel in Goldthwaite. Burial will follow at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20 at the funeral home. She passed away...
beckersdental.com
Why the oldest practicing dentist in the U.S. has no plans to retire soon
Robert Henry Johnson, DDS, is believed to be the oldest practicing dentist in the U.S. at 90 years old. He spoke with CBS affiliate KWTX Oct. 25 about why he has continued practicing dentistry. Dr. Johnson was born outside of Goldthwaite, Texas, in 1931. He told the news station he...
brownwoodnews.com
Brown and Coleman Counties Winter Beef Cattle Program set for Nov. 15
Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service Coleman and Brown Counties are hosting a Winter Beef Cattle Program on Tuesday, November 15th at the Coleman Livestock Auction located at HWY 84, Coleman, TX. Registration will begin at 10:30am and program will begin at 11:00am. There is a $10 registration fee if RSVP by November 9th and $20 thereafter both payable at the door. A noon meal will be provided.
brownwoodnews.com
GSM’s Abundant Living – Simple Giving Chili Luncheon slated for Nov. 2
Take Aim Against Hunger with the Abundant Living –Simple Giving Chili Luncheon Wednesday, November 2, at Teddy’s located at 102 Fisk Avenue in Downtown Brownwood. From 11:30 a.m. —1 p.m. come enjoy chili and all the fixings while supporting the Good Samaritan Ministries Deer Project. Proceeds from the luncheon will help cover processing costs.
