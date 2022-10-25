Susan Hays is a Brownwood native and a 1986 graduate of Brownwood High School. Hays attended the University of Texas where she was part of a student lobby group. Hays went to law school at Georgetown Law in DC. Afterward, Hays worked at the Capital as a legislative aid in the House of Representatives, and a year later went to clerk at the Texas Supreme Court.

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO