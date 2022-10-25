Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
WISH-TV
Zionsville family shares love of Halloween with front yard display
ZIONSVILLE, Ind (WISH) — Halloween is just days away and Jill and Rich Rezek live for this time of year. They’ve always loved Halloween — that’s why they put the time and effort into decorating their front yard. They want others to feel the love as well.
Current Publishing
Carmel resident’s collection of short stories set for release
Abe Aamidor’s boyhood dream was to be a novelist. “But I lost my way somewhere along the line and quite serendipitously fell into journalism in my 30s, first at the St. Louis Globe-Democrat and The News-Gazette in Champaign-Urbana, Ill., before coming to The Indianapolis Star,” Aamidor said. After...
Fox 59
Choctaw Ridge Way home named Indy’s Best Halloween display
It’s spooky how popular Halloween decorating is in Indiana!. We received a ghoulishly glowing response when we asked for Indy’s Best Halloween display. After more than 3,000 votes, the home on Choctaw Ridge Way was picked as the winner!. Homeowners TJ and Vicky Richards take great pride in...
Current Publishing
Namaste Cat Café eyes 2023 opening in Hamilton County
For years, Jenni Beesley has volunteered her time through the Paws on my Heart nonprofit to help adoptable cats and kittens find a home, but she wanted to do more. So, the Carmel resident is working to open one of Hamilton County’s first cat cafes, which would provide space for customers to enjoy freshly prepared food and beverages in an attached lounge filled with free-roaming felines looking for a home (Smitten Kitten Cat Cafe is set to open later this year in Fishers).
a-z-animals.com
The Most Haunted Places Near Indianapolis
The leaves are dying, and the grass is losing its green. Everything is changing colors because of the season. While the plants are preparing for the spooky season, you might also be. You may have decorations put out or be ready to tell ghost stories around a fire. Some people like to seek adventure at this time of year. You can visit several places around Indiana that can give you classic goosebumps.
bcdemocrat.com
AUTHOR SPOTLIGHT: Author documents 35 unsolved cases in debut book
A local author has compiled 35 little known unsolved crime cases from around the state, including one from Brown County, into a debut book. Author Autumn Bones took the time to answer some questions about her new book, “Unsolved Indiana,” which is available for purchase on Amazon. Q:...
wrtv.com
Anderson remembers 'Can Man' by collecting pop tabs in his honor
ANDERSON— The city of Anderson is honoring an icon. Larry "The Can Man" VanNess died earlier this week at 75 years old. He died after fighting for more than three weeks after being hit by a truck in downtown Anderson. VanNess collected pop tabs and aluminum cans in Anderson...
‘Thief has a small Halloweenie’: Irvington man hits back at spooky display thieves
INDIANAPOLIS — A circus-themed Halloween display has turned into a real-life carnival of crime for one Irvington homeowner, and he’s now modified his decorations to include a message to the thieves that stole his props. Chris Ray has lived at his home on Webster Avenue for six years, and he’s enjoyed decorating nearly every Halloween. […]
Good News: Waterman's Family Farm
INDIANAPOLIS — We stopped by an east side pumpkin patch this week, looking for Good News!. 13Sports director Dave Calabro visited Waterman's Family Farm, 7010 East Raymond Street on the southeast side of Indianapolis, asking people to share the positive, uplifting things going on in their lives. He learned the farm had a long and treasured history with some families.
Current Publishing
Carmel man runs with a purpose in London
J.R. Sandadi ran in college, but after that, he didn’t find the time. “I started running again nine years ago to get in better shape,” the 54-year-old Carmel resident said. “At first, I couldn’t run a quarter of a mile, I was so unfit. I started thinking of doing a 5K. The 5K turned into a 10K, which turned into a half-marathon.”
Dine at the Most Haunted Restaurant in Indiana
You can wine and dine with some paranormal guests at this haunted restaurant in Indiana. Typically when you go out to eat, you are mainly concerned with what to order off of the menu. However, there are some establishments throughout the country where you might have to also consider that you might be joined by some uninvited guests. There are a lot of restaurants that are known for their food, as well as their haunted past.
Southside Times
Year-round fall and Halloween home decor store opens in Greenwood
For store owners Cory and Scott Steenbergen, fall has always been a happy, feel-good season. A time where the changing weather and the holidays seem to brighten people’s mood. As they noticed the way people seemed to become more carefree and cheery around this time of year, they thought they should take some of their passion for the season and turn it into something they could share with others. And so in late August, Greenwood Happy Haunts was opened.
Delphi community hopes arrest brings closure after nearly 6 year nightmare
DELPHI, Ind. — The news of an arrest made in connection with the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German spread around the small town like wildfire. “I literally just found out like five minutes ago,” Lisa Bridwell said. “It’s about time.” Many residents told FOX59 hearing of an arrest brought forth a mix of […]
Current Publishing
Marquette resident devotes life to teaching tennis to children
Barbara Wynne has long been the first lady of Indianapolis tennis. Wynne has been a lifelong player, children’s coach, fan and tireless promoter of the sport. Wynne, 89, started teaching in her backyard in 1955. She officially formed the Washington Township Tennis Program in 1964, which is now called the Indianapolis Community Tennis Program. She still teaches children in the program four or five days a week on small courts.
Yellowstone Star Forrie A. Smith to Make Appearance in Indiana
If you are one of the many folks out there that are a fan of the hit Paramount Network series, Yellowstone you might be excited to hear that an actor from the show is going to be coming to Indianapolis this Saturday, October 29th as a part of a horse racing event! Season 5 of Yellowstone is set to premiere on November 13th on Paramount.
Photo obtained of Richard Allen, arrested in connection with Delphi murders of Abby Williams and Libby German
DELPHI, Ind. – We now have a face to go with the name. FOX59 has obtained a photo of Richard Allen, the 50-year-old man arrested in connection with the Delphi murder case. A government source confirmed the image is a state-issued photo of him. Allen was booked into the Carroll County Jail Friday in connection […]
WIBC.com
Mother Of Teenager Stabbed On Bus Is Suing IndyGo
INDIANAPOLIS — The mother of a teenage girl is suing IndyGo after her daughter was stabbed and nearly died on an IndyGo bus. Back in September Daian Manns, 17, was riding home from school on an IndyGo bus near 21st and Olney. According to IMPD, 32-year-old Dominique Bailey stabbed Mann while they were riding. It’s not clear exactly what led to the stabbing.
'One of Indiana's best kept secrets': Program helping, empowering families
A not-for-profit organization that's been around for decades says their adoption and family services are more in demand now than ever before.
Indianapolis pub named one of the ‘best gay bars in America’
According to the magazine, English Ivy considers itself an “LGBTQ+-enthused” “gay-thering place.”
townepost.com
The Cabin Opens Doors in Westfield
Counseling and Resource Center opens new location in Westfield. It all started in a cabin in 2010, a place where people looking for help navigating mental issues and life’s obstacles. It has since expanded into a counseling center servicing Indiana, with its Hamilton County location in Westfield. The Cabin...
