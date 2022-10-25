ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel resident’s collection of short stories set for release

Abe Aamidor’s boyhood dream was to be a novelist. “But I lost my way somewhere along the line and quite serendipitously fell into journalism in my 30s, first at the St. Louis Globe-Democrat and The News-Gazette in Champaign-Urbana, Ill., before coming to The Indianapolis Star,” Aamidor said. After...
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

Choctaw Ridge Way home named Indy’s Best Halloween display

It’s spooky how popular Halloween decorating is in Indiana!. We received a ghoulishly glowing response when we asked for Indy’s Best Halloween display. After more than 3,000 votes, the home on Choctaw Ridge Way was picked as the winner!. Homeowners TJ and Vicky Richards take great pride in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Namaste Cat Café eyes 2023 opening in Hamilton County

For years, Jenni Beesley has volunteered her time through the Paws on my Heart nonprofit to help adoptable cats and kittens find a home, but she wanted to do more. So, the Carmel resident is working to open one of Hamilton County’s first cat cafes, which would provide space for customers to enjoy freshly prepared food and beverages in an attached lounge filled with free-roaming felines looking for a home (Smitten Kitten Cat Cafe is set to open later this year in Fishers).
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
a-z-animals.com

The Most Haunted Places Near Indianapolis

The leaves are dying, and the grass is losing its green. Everything is changing colors because of the season. While the plants are preparing for the spooky season, you might also be. You may have decorations put out or be ready to tell ghost stories around a fire. Some people like to seek adventure at this time of year. You can visit several places around Indiana that can give you classic goosebumps.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
bcdemocrat.com

AUTHOR SPOTLIGHT: Author documents 35 unsolved cases in debut book

A local author has compiled 35 little known unsolved crime cases from around the state, including one from Brown County, into a debut book. Author Autumn Bones took the time to answer some questions about her new book, “Unsolved Indiana,” which is available for purchase on Amazon. Q:...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
wrtv.com

Anderson remembers 'Can Man' by collecting pop tabs in his honor

ANDERSON— The city of Anderson is honoring an icon. Larry "The Can Man" VanNess died earlier this week at 75 years old. He died after fighting for more than three weeks after being hit by a truck in downtown Anderson. VanNess collected pop tabs and aluminum cans in Anderson...
ANDERSON, IN
WTHR

Good News: Waterman's Family Farm

INDIANAPOLIS — We stopped by an east side pumpkin patch this week, looking for Good News!. 13Sports director Dave Calabro visited Waterman's Family Farm, 7010 East Raymond Street on the southeast side of Indianapolis, asking people to share the positive, uplifting things going on in their lives. He learned the farm had a long and treasured history with some families.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel man runs with a purpose in London

J.R. Sandadi ran in college, but after that, he didn’t find the time. “I started running again nine years ago to get in better shape,” the 54-year-old Carmel resident said. “At first, I couldn’t run a quarter of a mile, I was so unfit. I started thinking of doing a 5K. The 5K turned into a 10K, which turned into a half-marathon.”
CARMEL, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Dine at the Most Haunted Restaurant in Indiana

You can wine and dine with some paranormal guests at this haunted restaurant in Indiana. Typically when you go out to eat, you are mainly concerned with what to order off of the menu. However, there are some establishments throughout the country where you might have to also consider that you might be joined by some uninvited guests. There are a lot of restaurants that are known for their food, as well as their haunted past.
INDIANA STATE
Southside Times

Year-round fall and Halloween home decor store opens in Greenwood

For store owners Cory and Scott Steenbergen, fall has always been a happy, feel-good season. A time where the changing weather and the holidays seem to brighten people’s mood. As they noticed the way people seemed to become more carefree and cheery around this time of year, they thought they should take some of their passion for the season and turn it into something they could share with others. And so in late August, Greenwood Happy Haunts was opened.
GREENWOOD, IN
Current Publishing

Marquette resident devotes life to teaching tennis to children

Barbara Wynne has long been the first lady of Indianapolis tennis. Wynne has been a lifelong player, children’s coach, fan and tireless promoter of the sport. Wynne, 89, started teaching in her backyard in 1955. She officially formed the Washington Township Tennis Program in 1964, which is now called the Indianapolis Community Tennis Program. She still teaches children in the program four or five days a week on small courts.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KISS 106

Yellowstone Star Forrie A. Smith to Make Appearance in Indiana

If you are one of the many folks out there that are a fan of the hit Paramount Network series, Yellowstone you might be excited to hear that an actor from the show is going to be coming to Indianapolis this Saturday, October 29th as a part of a horse racing event! Season 5 of Yellowstone is set to premiere on November 13th on Paramount.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Mother Of Teenager Stabbed On Bus Is Suing IndyGo

INDIANAPOLIS — The mother of a teenage girl is suing IndyGo after her daughter was stabbed and nearly died on an IndyGo bus. Back in September Daian Manns, 17, was riding home from school on an IndyGo bus near 21st and Olney. According to IMPD, 32-year-old Dominique Bailey stabbed Mann while they were riding. It’s not clear exactly what led to the stabbing.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
townepost.com

The Cabin Opens Doors in Westfield

Counseling and Resource Center opens new location in Westfield. It all started in a cabin in 2010, a place where people looking for help navigating mental issues and life’s obstacles. It has since expanded into a counseling center servicing Indiana, with its Hamilton County location in Westfield. The Cabin...
