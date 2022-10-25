Read full article on original website
Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro review: Pushing the limits of mobile gaming
Just like Google, ASUS has refined its hardware strategy with its sixth attempt. The ROG Phone 6 Pro is a distinct upgrade over last year's ROG Phone 5, paired with a continued focus on providing the best mobile gaming experience on the market. A combination of powerful hardware and useful...
Google's Pixel 8 Pro might feature its fastest fingerprint sensor yet
The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have only been available on store shelves for a couple of weeks now, but it's safe to call them a success. A couple of early bugs aside, it's clear that this year's launch is off to considerably smoother sailing than what we saw with the Pixel 6. It's no secret that Google is working on a whole slate of future devices, including the Pixel Fold and — yes, seriously — a potential "Pixel Ultra." In addition, it seems like a prototype device might hint at a long-awaited feature coming to next year's phones.
Google finally fixes Play Services system updates on the Pixel 7 — but not that annoying Wallet bug
It should come as no surprise that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are two of our favorite Android phones available right now. They each build on the success of their predecessors in some key ways, offering improved designs, some new software tricks, and more. Their launch has also been significantly less bug-ridden, though that's not to say it's been without any flaws. Today, two lingering system updates are arriving to help alleviate some of the biggest headaches for Pixel 7 owners.
Jetpack Compose debuts new Material Design 3 controls and expands to Android TV
Google is kicking off its annual Android Dev Summit with a welcome lineup of updates, new development libraries, and enhanced tooling. This year's big talking points feature Jetpack Compose, Material Design 3, and Android Studio Flamingo, but most of the individual form factors are also making appearances. This year’s event...
Samsung supports Unicode 15 emoji with One UI 5, ahead of everyone else
Samsung has begun rolling out One UI 5, starting with the Samsung Galaxy S22 range and soon following on the rest of the company's recent phone lineup, all around the world. While it might take a few days to reach everyone's devices, the wait is worth it, as it's an update that's packing a wide range of improvements. One of these came unexpectedly, though. Samsung is known to lag behind when it comes to emoji, but with One UI 5, not only is the company catching up, but it's also now ahead of the curve, bringing brand-new Unicode 15 emoji to your Samsung phone.
Silicon Valley quake shows off Android Earthquake Alert System in action
Several countries prone to earthquakes have an effective national early warning system that lets their citizens take action seconds, perhaps even minutes before ground-level shaking begins. That's great for those countries, but most of the world — including most of the United States — does not have the systems in place to facilitate such advanced warnings. Google, though, has been working on spreading its Android Earthquake Alert System, which provides a literal surface-level warning to device owners in quake zones, across the world. Yesterday, the United States got to see it in action.
The Pixel 7 now pairs with Pebble watches thanks to a major update
When we're talking about the best of the best fitness trackers and smartwatches these days, examples like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 come to mind. But if you've been into smart wear for a while, you'll be aware of Pebble, a promising startup crowdfunded its way to producing adorable, cult-favorite watches with e-paper displays, only to acquired by Fitbit, which has since been acquired by Google. Perhaps, owing to its fandom and where it's ended up, the official Pebble watch app is now getting a new lease on life with Google enabling 64-bit support for the app, thus making it compatible with the newly launched Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro flagships.
Google explains the Pixel 7 is 64-bit only, says 32-bit apps still have roles to play
When it comes to phones and tablets, Google is making Android all about 64-bit apps. It's taken years of transition policy to whip app makers into shape and achieve this end. A couple weeks ago, we found out that the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro weren't installing 32-bit apps, perhaps signaling that the company was ready to end Android's 32-bit era. But there hasn't been official word on the matter until now.
The Pixel Tablet is set to pick up a handy shortcut courtesy of Samsung
With Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3 reaching eligible Pixel devices this week — including the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro — we're still in the early stages of uncovering what's new with the release. While Google's most recent flagship smartphones are getting an early taste of features like Clear Calling, it seems like there is at least one new feature designed with tablet users in mind. The feature comes in the lead-up to the launch of the Pixel Tablet.
Google forgets the Pixel 7 now supports Android 13's QPR1 beta in latest survey
Android 13 has been out for a few months now, and we didn't have to wait very long after its arrival to get our hands dirty with some fresh beta action, trying out Google's latest features while still under development. The first Quarterly Platform Release beta landed for Pixel phones in early September, and we've gotten two more since. But as Google asks for feedback about its latest build, it seems to have forgotten about its two brand-new smartphones.
Google Play services update reveals more Wear OS backups details
Google has been working on adding a backup functionality to Wear OS watches for a while, though it didn’t make it in time for the Google Pixel Watch. These backups will fix one of the biggest issues with the process of connecting any Wear OS watch out there to a new phone. Right now, you have to set up your watch from scratch whenever you re-pair it to another handset. With backups, this process could become more seamless, allowing you to restore your watch in great parts when you get a new phone. A teardown reveals the latest progress Google is making in this area.
Samsung wants to give you a Galaxy Z Flip 4 for as little as $100
It's been a big week for Samsung sales, as we've already seen big discounts on their Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Tabs, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. We're keeping things rolling today with a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung's other flagship foldable. It has a clamshell design, high-end performance, and right now you can pick one up for as little as $310.
Best business apps for Android in 2022
Old and new businesses have benefited from the relentless march of technology. From APIs that make connecting and leasing with customers more accessible to algorithms designed for maximizing advertisement efficiency, businesses and technology go hand-in-hand. These platforms benefit smaller startups of lesser means looking to grow their business amidst a sea of opposition. With the help of these great Android apps, you will have access to professional business tools that are perfect for managing your enterprises anywhere, anytime, from your favorite Android phone.
Google Home will let you share control with household routines
Big things are happening in Google's smart home ecosystem, starting with a revamped user interface for the Home app, which is still in the preview phase. Ahead of its widespread rollout, we saw the app extend the convenience of device triggers to some users last week. That feature is now making its way to even more Google Home users, alongside a new option for household routines.
Disney Plus ad-supported tier may not let you use SharePlay and GroupWatch
Streaming platforms want two things: as big an audience as possible, and to collect as much money from that audience as they can. When people stop wanting to sign up and pay, introducing an ad-supported tier can be one way to continue fueling growth. That's exactly why Hulu and HBO Max have their own such tiers, Netflix is just about to follow up with one of its own, and Disney Plus is due to launch its offering before the year's out. Early details about that new Disney Plus tier are trickling in, and it looks like ad-supported viewers might end up missing out on some features.
Vivo is rolling out stable Android 13 to its flagship phone, a day after Samsung
Vivo may not have the brand recognition OnePlus and Oppo enjoy, but it’s also part of the same BBK Electronics group and offers a lot of bang for the buck. Its latest flagship is the Vivo X80 Pro, which is also the first one in its lineup to receive the stable update to Android 13, just a day after Samsung released its One UI 5-flavored Android 13 to its flagship phones.
You can soon start your Samsung phone's hotspot right from your Windows 11 PC
Unlike iPhones, Android phones do not integrate as deeply with Macs. On the Windows side, Microsoft aims to provide a similar level of integration between the best Samsung phones and Windows devices through its Phone Link app. You can access your recent photos, text messages, view notifications, and even make phone calls right from your Windows PC. Over time, Microsoft and Samsung have further deepened their partnership to add more features to Phone Link. The latest Windows 11 25231 preview build adds the ability to automatically turn on the hotspot on your Galaxy device and connect your PC or laptop to it.
Google Messages is testing Signal-style read receipts and delivery indicators
Google has been nothing short of vocal in its support for RCS, playing an instrumental role even as holdouts like Apple refuse to consider switching. Beyond its advocacy of the standard, Google has also given the Messages app a lot of attention: it sports a new icon now, and several other cosmetic and functional improvements are in the works. For its latest change, the Messages developers are testing some Signal-like delivery indicators and read receipts in RCS chats.
Google’s latest earnings confirm new hardware focus, fewer moonshots, and economic downturn
Google’s parent company, Alphabet, announced its quarterly earnings for Q3 2022 this week. The company reports a revenue of $69.1 billion, which is 6% more than the same period last year (or 11% when adjusted for inflation). At the same time, the company reports a lower operating income, making only 17 billion rather than 21 billion in Q3 2021. What’s more interesting than these raw numbers is a new humbleness and focus for the company, though.
Processor hint lends credence to Chromecast Audio revival rumors
2023 is shaping up to be another interesting year in Google hardware already and it's not just because we've been covering boatloads of rumors about the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet. The amount of investment the company is supposedly tilting into its hardware division is expected to bring about a gradual, but major expansion in the Pixel ecosystem. Still, there's always an opening to present an upgrade opportunity for repeat customers (which can reinforce purchase decisions for new buyers) and that's where great smart speakers come into play: specifically, we're hearing about at least one new Nest speaker in development.
