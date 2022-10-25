Read full article on original website
Local activists demand that the OC Animal Care Shelter fully reopen to the public
Local activists are demanding that the OC Animal Care Shelter in Tustin reopen and that animals are being euthanized because of the shelter’s current policies. Pet adoptions are currently by appointment only, for a specific animal that must first be selected from the OCAC website. Interactions between members of the public and animals are currently allowed only IF a potential adopter secures a supervised appointment.
The Smart Fit Method Debuts First Orange County Location
The Smart Fit Method has opened its first Orange County studio at 2675 Irvine Ave, Suite E, Costa Mesa near Newport’s Back Bay as part of their franchising expansion plan. The Costa Mesa studio will be the company’s third location, in addition to their original Cardiff studio located in San Diego and their Koloa Village studio located on the island of Kaua’i, HI.
Newport-Based OC Community Foundation Hosts ‘Preserving Dignity’ Giving Day
On Wednesday, Nov. 2, the Newport Beach-based Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) will host Preserving Dignity—a collaborative online Giving Day which aims to raise $100,000 for five local nonprofits serving Orange County’s older adults in need. According to OCCF, a demographic shift is accelerating in Southern California that...
Breezy Offers Customers a Taste of Island Cuisine
Rancho Mission Viejo Is Family Nexus for Resident
Will anti-police views doom Sarmiento, Tinajero and their allies on Nov. 8?
Santa Ana Mayor Vicente Sarmiento opted not to run for Mayor again this year. His ally Sal Tinajero is running for Mayor in Sarmiento’s stead while Sarmiento is running for the OC Board of Supervisors. Unfortunately for Sarmiento and Tinajero their anti-police agenda is set to backfire on them as California voters are increasingly upset with rising crime in our once Golden State.
A fire broke out at the old O.C. Register building in Santa Ana
OCFA fire crews knocked down a fire at the old O.C. Register building at 625 N. Grand Ave. in Santa Ana. The building has been vacant for a while, since the O.C. Register moved their offices to Anaheim. Their production is now done in Riverside, where they previously acquired another newspaper company.
City Officials Answer Resident Questions on Homelessness, Crime at Town Hall
A toddler on a scooter died after being struck by a vehicle in Irvine
A two-year-old child has died in Irvine after a collision involving a vehicle. on Oct. 27, at approximately 8:05 p.m., the Irvine Police Department (IPD) and Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) responded to a reported traffic collision involving a child and a black Honda Odyssey. The collision occurred near the parking lot exit of the Cross Creek Apartments at 22 Creek Road.
Ecology Center Gears Up for New Musical Festival in November
Elderly man with dementia missing in Garden Grove
The Garden Grove Police announced that Robert Green, a 79-year-old male suffering from dementia, is missing. Green was last seen today at 3:00 AM at the Delta Hotel (12021 Harbor Blvd.), wearing glasses, a blue/white Ralph Lauren polo shirt and long khaki pants. Please share and help to locate him....
Renovations Ongoing at San Juan Capistrano Library
55,000 fentanyl pills and over $20K in cash seized by police in Santa Ana
The Costa Mesa POlice Special Investigations Unit (SIU), working with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Orange County on active narcotics trafficking investigations, recently arrested three suspects in Santa Ana who were in possession of 55,000 fentanyl pills and over $20,000 in cash. Fentanyl pills, “rainbow” and blue, have been in the...
Twenty transients refused assistance and two were arrested at a Westminster homeless camp cleanup
Earlier this week, the Westminster Police Homeless Outreach Team, along with the Community Preservation Unit and Public Works, cleaned up the area of Beach Blvd. under the 22 Freeway. Twenty individuals were contacts and offered services, however, they all refused assistance. Two individuals were arrested, and debris and discarded property...
Newport Beach Police Department Reminds Drivers to Be Alert for Trick-or-Treaters on Halloween Night
As Halloween creeps closer, the Newport Beach Police Department encourages everyone on the road to be extra careful as more children are out walking the neighborhood haunting for treats. “We want our community to have a fun night out on Halloween, but to also stay safe and make responsible choices,”...
Newport Beach Veteran to Row Across the Atlantic To Raise Attention of Vet Suicides
As Chinese sage Lao Tzu observed in 500 BCE, “A journey of 1,000 miles begins with a single step.”. Likewise, a similar odyssey in a 24-foot boat begins this December, when 71- year-old Robert Owens of Newport Beach, along with 11 others, takes the “first” of many thousands of rows across the Atlantic from the Canary Islands, en route to an Antigua landfall 3,500 challenging miles and 40 to 50 days to the Southwest.
Los Angeles GOP Chairman Tim O’Reilly to speak to Long Beach Republican Women Federated
Tim O’Reilly, chairman of the Los Angeles GOP Executive Board, will be the featured speaker at the Long Beach Republican Women Federated’s Saturday, November 12, 2022, breakfast meeting. Conveniently held at The Grand in Long Beach (4101 E. Willow Street), registration starts at 9 a.m. with a scrumptious all-you-can-eat breakfast served at 9:30 a.m. The cost is just $30 for members and $35 for non-members and there is free covered parking.
Business of the Week: The Smart Fit Method
THE BEST TRAINING STUDIO FOR 40+ IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA. The Smart Fit Method is thrilled to announce the opening of their first studio in Orange County, CA as part of their franchise expansion plan. The Costa Mesa studio will be the company’s third location. The new Costa Mesa studio will be locally owned and operated by Arthur Bichler and Brad Bush. Combined the two of them have over 40 years’ experience growing and developing businesses both nationally and in the Southern California area.
An Irvine man was charged with brutally killing a service dog in Santa Ana
Randy Francois of Irvine, a 40-year-old man, is facing felony charges for allegedly beating a service dog to death in a parking lot in Santa Ana. Francois is accused of killing a Yorkshire Terrier service dog on June 28 in a parking lot at the 1500 block of East 17th St., according to the SAPD. Francois had apparently become incensed after the dog had defecated in his car.
Call for Entries: Newport Beach Student Art Exhibition
The Cultural Arts Commission of Newport Beach is pleased to present a new and exciting program for young artists. The Student Art Exhibition is an opportunity for students grades pre-K through 12 to showcase their creativity. Artists may submit one original work of art, two-dimensional format only, that will be...
