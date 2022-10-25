ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

localocnews.com

Local activists demand that the OC Animal Care Shelter fully reopen to the public

Local activists are demanding that the OC Animal Care Shelter in Tustin reopen and that animals are being euthanized because of the shelter’s current policies. Pet adoptions are currently by appointment only, for a specific animal that must first be selected from the OCAC website. Interactions between members of the public and animals are currently allowed only IF a potential adopter secures a supervised appointment.
TUSTIN, CA
localocnews.com

The Smart Fit Method Debuts First Orange County Location

The Smart Fit Method has opened its first Orange County studio at 2675 Irvine Ave, Suite E, Costa Mesa near Newport’s Back Bay as part of their franchising expansion plan. The Costa Mesa studio will be the company’s third location, in addition to their original Cardiff studio located in San Diego and their Koloa Village studio located on the island of Kaua’i, HI.
COSTA MESA, CA
localocnews.com

Newport-Based OC Community Foundation Hosts ‘Preserving Dignity’ Giving Day

On Wednesday, Nov. 2, the Newport Beach-based Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) will host Preserving Dignity—a collaborative online Giving Day which aims to raise $100,000 for five local nonprofits serving Orange County’s older adults in need. According to OCCF, a demographic shift is accelerating in Southern California that...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Breezy Offers Customers a Taste of Island Cuisine

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

Rancho Mission Viejo Is Family Nexus for Resident

MISSION VIEJO, CA
localocnews.com

Will anti-police views doom Sarmiento, Tinajero and their allies on Nov. 8?

Santa Ana Mayor Vicente Sarmiento opted not to run for Mayor again this year. His ally Sal Tinajero is running for Mayor in Sarmiento’s stead while Sarmiento is running for the OC Board of Supervisors. Unfortunately for Sarmiento and Tinajero their anti-police agenda is set to backfire on them as California voters are increasingly upset with rising crime in our once Golden State.
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

A fire broke out at the old O.C. Register building in Santa Ana

OCFA fire crews knocked down a fire at the old O.C. Register building at 625 N. Grand Ave. in Santa Ana. The building has been vacant for a while, since the O.C. Register moved their offices to Anaheim. Their production is now done in Riverside, where they previously acquired another newspaper company.
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

City Officials Answer Resident Questions on Homelessness, Crime at Town Hall

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

A toddler on a scooter died after being struck by a vehicle in Irvine

A two-year-old child has died in Irvine after a collision involving a vehicle. on Oct. 27, at approximately 8:05 p.m., the Irvine Police Department (IPD) and Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) responded to a reported traffic collision involving a child and a black Honda Odyssey. The collision occurred near the parking lot exit of the Cross Creek Apartments at 22 Creek Road.
IRVINE, CA
localocnews.com

Ecology Center Gears Up for New Musical Festival in November

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

Elderly man with dementia missing in Garden Grove

The Garden Grove Police announced that Robert Green, a 79-year-old male suffering from dementia, is missing. Green was last seen today at 3:00 AM at the Delta Hotel (12021 Harbor Blvd.), wearing glasses, a blue/white Ralph Lauren polo shirt and long khaki pants. Please share and help to locate him....
GARDEN GROVE, CA
localocnews.com

Renovations Ongoing at San Juan Capistrano Library

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

55,000 fentanyl pills and over $20K in cash seized by police in Santa Ana

The Costa Mesa POlice Special Investigations Unit (SIU), working with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Orange County on active narcotics trafficking investigations, recently arrested three suspects in Santa Ana who were in possession of 55,000 fentanyl pills and over $20,000 in cash. Fentanyl pills, “rainbow” and blue, have been in the...
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

Newport Beach Veteran to Row Across the Atlantic To Raise Attention of Vet Suicides

As Chinese sage Lao Tzu observed in 500 BCE, “A journey of 1,000 miles begins with a single step.”. Likewise, a similar odyssey in a 24-foot boat begins this December, when 71- year-old Robert Owens of Newport Beach, along with 11 others, takes the “first” of many thousands of rows across the Atlantic from the Canary Islands, en route to an Antigua landfall 3,500 challenging miles and 40 to 50 days to the Southwest.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Los Angeles GOP Chairman Tim O’Reilly to speak to Long Beach Republican Women Federated

Tim O’Reilly, chairman of the Los Angeles GOP Executive Board, will be the featured speaker at the Long Beach Republican Women Federated’s Saturday, November 12, 2022, breakfast meeting. Conveniently held at The Grand in Long Beach (4101 E. Willow Street), registration starts at 9 a.m. with a scrumptious all-you-can-eat breakfast served at 9:30 a.m. The cost is just $30 for members and $35 for non-members and there is free covered parking.
LONG BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Business of the Week: The Smart Fit Method

THE BEST TRAINING STUDIO FOR 40+ IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA. The Smart Fit Method is thrilled to announce the opening of their first studio in Orange County, CA as part of their franchise expansion plan. The Costa Mesa studio will be the company’s third location. The new Costa Mesa studio will be locally owned and operated by Arthur Bichler and Brad Bush. Combined the two of them have over 40 years’ experience growing and developing businesses both nationally and in the Southern California area.
COSTA MESA, CA
localocnews.com

An Irvine man was charged with brutally killing a service dog in Santa Ana

Randy Francois of Irvine, a 40-year-old man, is facing felony charges for allegedly beating a service dog to death in a parking lot in Santa Ana. Francois is accused of killing a Yorkshire Terrier service dog on June 28 in a parking lot at the 1500 block of East 17th St., according to the SAPD. Francois had apparently become incensed after the dog had defecated in his car.
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

Call for Entries: Newport Beach Student Art Exhibition

The Cultural Arts Commission of Newport Beach is pleased to present a new and exciting program for young artists. The Student Art Exhibition is an opportunity for students grades pre-K through 12 to showcase their creativity. Artists may submit one original work of art, two-dimensional format only, that will be...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA

