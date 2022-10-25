Read full article on original website
ffnews.com
Moneyhub kicks off funding round with initial £40 million from Legal & General, Lloyds Banking Group and Shawbrook Bank
Moneyhub, a market leading Open Finance, Open Data, and payments platform, today announces that it has secured an initial £35m in funding from high profile backers Legal & General and Lloyds Banking Group, with an additional £5m debt facility provided by Shawbrook. Legal & General’s investment is partially subject to regulatory approval.
ffnews.com
Banking Tools to Implement Safeguarding Customers’ Funds
Once a business understands why it’s so important to safeguard customer funds, and the key considerations they need to take, the next step is to review the tools they use to both create and execute these processes. Given that time and money are often barriers to progress when it comes to safeguarding customers’ funds, finding the right solution, or partner, is vital.
financefeeds.com
Q9 Capital gets crypto investment licence in Dubai
Crypto investment platform Q9 Capital has secured a provisional virtual assets licence to operate in Dubai. The Hong Kong-headquartered firm has obtained the approval from Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (Vara). Founded in 2020, Q9 Capital offers an Auto-Invest package to deliver systematic investment strategies to the crypto market...
ffnews.com
Ashman Bank Partners With nCino to Bolster Its Tech Platform, After Being Awarded First UK Banking Licence of the Year
NCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced its partnership with Ashman Bank, a new entrant bank with plans to transform the banking experience for UK property SMEs (small and medium sized enterprises), a £90bn[1[1]] market opportunity. Ashman Bank, which was awarded the UK’s first new banking licence in 2022, has selected nCino’s Bank Operating System® as its foundational technology for its life cycle property finance solution, from refurbishment right through to development and investment.
CNBC
'Seismic shift' in bank payments to help business and consumers, says EU
A draft EU law will require banks across the union to offer and receive "instant payment" (IP) services for a fee equal to or lower than for traditional credit transfers. Currently, some banks charge far more for an IP transfer, up to 30 euros ($30) in some cases, compared with traditional transfers.
U.S. consumer agency to move ahead with 'open banking' rule this week
(Reuters) -The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) will move forward this week with an “open banking” rule that could dramatically boost competition in the consumer finance industry and increase Americans’ access to financial services.
ffnews.com
ID-Pal gains government certification for digital Right to Work and Right to Rent checks in the UK
Global identity verification provider ID-Pal today announced it is a government-certified identity service provider (IDSP) for digital right to work and right to rent checks in the UK. Following a rigorous audit and comprehensive assessment process, ID-Pal was awarded certification in line with the UK Digital Identity & Attributes Trust...
ffnews.com
Molo Finance Partners with Brilliant Solutions to Relaunch its Expanded Buy-to-let Product Range
Molo Finance partners with Brilliant Solutions, an award-winning and leading distributor of mortgages that sits between mortgage brokers and lenders. This partnership further underlines Molo’s ambitions to offer fully-digital mortgages on a larger scale and it will provide Brilliant Solutions’ membership of directly authorised (DA) brokers with access to Molo’s extensive specialised buy-to-let product range.
ffnews.com
Lightyear Rolls Out Shareholder Engagement and Voting for Retail Investors Across Europe
Today, European investment platform Lightyear rolls out voting alongside in-app communication, giving shareholders and publicly traded companies a seamless way to engage with each other. This feature is a first for many countries around Europe, where this level of ownership and transparency is lacking for retail investors. Democratising the access...
ffnews.com
REAP Raises $40 Million Investment in their Series A Funding
Reap, a fintech company powering global financial transactions through the industry first Reap Visa Corporate Card (“Reap Card”) platform, today announces a US$ 40 million Series A funding round led by Acorn Pacific Ventures, Arcadia Funds and HashKey Capital through a combination of equity and debt financing. Hustle Fund, Fresco Capital, Abacus Ventures also invested as returning investors in this round, joined by Payment Asia as a co-investor. The Reap Series A funding will be used to quickly expand into international markets, set up regional hubs and round out management hires throughout Asia, North America and Europe as a part of this market expansion.
ffnews.com
Adyen launches Moments that Matter programme to unlock charity funding at scale
Adyen (AMS: ADYEN), the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, today launched its global holiday campaign, a part of Adyen’s wider Moments that Matter programme. Moments that Matter leverages Adyen’s Impact Technology to offer its customers opportunities to support important causes at moments throughout the year, or in response to an emergency. The first campaign begins this holiday season, featuring the UN Refugee Agency, WWF, Make-A-Wish, and Feeding America.
cryptopotato.com
Monitoring Crypto Whales: Korean Regulators With New Legislation (Report)
South Korea’s Financial Intelligence Unit will observe whether local crypto whales abide by anti-money laundering laws. South Korea’s top monetary regulator – the Financial Service Commission (FSC) – thinks cryptocurrencies and stablecoins could facilitate money-laundering activities. As such, it will reportedly closely monitor the actions of...
ffnews.com
JCB and Trust Payments Enter New Partnership to Increase Card Acceptance Across 48 European Regions
JCB International, today announced a new partnership with Trust Payments, a leader in fintech powering truly innovative customer commerce solutions. JCB’s growing community of over 140 million cardmembers will now be able to seamlessly make payments across Trust Payments’ vast network of online and physical merchants, spanning 48 regions in Europe.
ffnews.com
Raisin partners with ClearBank to strengthen UK platform
Global leader for the savings and investment market, Raisin, has announced the migration of its UK platform to ClearBank, the enabler of secure accounts, real-time clearing, and embedded banking for financial institutions. ClearBank will underpin the FSCS protected account Raisin UK customers use to manage money they wish to deposit...
ffnews.com
Mint Property Finance Introduces New Streamlined Legal Process
Leading specialist finance lender Mint Property Finance has streamlined its legal procedures, positioning the business in line with the industry’s fastest lenders. Under the business’s new guidelines, Mint Property Finance’s hand-picked expert panel of solicitors now has the option of an increased use of Title Insurance to progress an application, significantly reducing the time and cost to Borrowers.
ffnews.com
Foreign Exchange (FX) Market Guide Predicts Increased Risk of Failure for UK Businesses in 2023
A foreign exchange (FX) market guide published by iBanFirst, a global financial services provider, shows that UK market volatility is increasing foreign exchange risk, making it more costly for UK businesses to make international payments and adding to their risk of insolvency. Market volatility is being caused by a weakened...
fintechfutures.com
Dutch fintech start-up Floryn lands €65m from NatWest
Dutch lendtech Floryn has raised €65 million in senior debt financing from UK bank NatWest. The start-up says it intends to use the money to strengthen its position as “the most cost-effective alternative to banks” and expand its customer segment. Founded in 2016, Floryn offers small and...
