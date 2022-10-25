ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ffnews.com

Banking Tools to Implement Safeguarding Customers’ Funds

Once a business understands why it’s so important to safeguard customer funds, and the key considerations they need to take, the next step is to review the tools they use to both create and execute these processes. Given that time and money are often barriers to progress when it comes to safeguarding customers’ funds, finding the right solution, or partner, is vital.
PYMNTS

Businesses Push Banks, FIs for Innovation in B2B Payments

You could call it a case of better late than never. This is as financial institutions (FIs) around the globe work to bring the speed and convenience that is the expected norm for consumer transactions into the business-to-business (B2B) payments world. In fact, this month alone, The Clearing House (TCH),...
financefeeds.com

Q9 Capital gets crypto investment licence in Dubai

Crypto investment platform Q9 Capital has secured a provisional virtual assets licence to operate in Dubai. The Hong Kong-headquartered firm has obtained the approval from Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (Vara). Founded in 2020, Q9 Capital offers an Auto-Invest package to deliver systematic investment strategies to the crypto market...
ffnews.com

Ashman Bank Partners With nCino to Bolster Its Tech Platform, After Being Awarded First UK Banking Licence of the Year

NCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced its partnership with Ashman Bank, a new entrant bank with plans to transform the banking experience for UK property SMEs (small and medium sized enterprises), a £90bn[1[1]] market opportunity. Ashman Bank, which was awarded the UK’s first new banking licence in 2022, has selected nCino’s Bank Operating System® as its foundational technology for its life cycle property finance solution, from refurbishment right through to development and investment.
CNBC

'Seismic shift' in bank payments to help business and consumers, says EU

A draft EU law will require banks across the union to offer and receive "instant payment" (IP) services for a fee equal to or lower than for traditional credit transfers. Currently, some banks charge far more for an IP transfer, up to 30 euros ($30) in some cases, compared with traditional transfers.
ffnews.com

Molo Finance Partners with Brilliant Solutions to Relaunch its Expanded Buy-to-let Product Range

Molo Finance partners with Brilliant Solutions, an award-winning and leading distributor of mortgages that sits between mortgage brokers and lenders. This partnership further underlines Molo’s ambitions to offer fully-digital mortgages on a larger scale and it will provide Brilliant Solutions’ membership of directly authorised (DA) brokers with access to Molo’s extensive specialised buy-to-let product range.
ffnews.com

Lightyear Rolls Out Shareholder Engagement and Voting for Retail Investors Across Europe

Today, European investment platform Lightyear rolls out voting alongside in-app communication, giving shareholders and publicly traded companies a seamless way to engage with each other. This feature is a first for many countries around Europe, where this level of ownership and transparency is lacking for retail investors. Democratising the access...
ffnews.com

REAP Raises $40 Million Investment in their Series A Funding

Reap, a fintech company powering global financial transactions through the industry first Reap Visa Corporate Card (“Reap Card”) platform, today announces a US$ 40 million Series A funding round led by Acorn Pacific Ventures, Arcadia Funds and HashKey Capital through a combination of equity and debt financing. Hustle Fund, Fresco Capital, Abacus Ventures also invested as returning investors in this round, joined by Payment Asia as a co-investor. The Reap Series A funding will be used to quickly expand into international markets, set up regional hubs and round out management hires throughout Asia, North America and Europe as a part of this market expansion.
ffnews.com

Adyen launches Moments that Matter programme to unlock charity funding at scale

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN), the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, today launched its global holiday campaign, a part of Adyen’s wider Moments that Matter programme. Moments that Matter leverages Adyen’s Impact Technology to offer its customers opportunities to support important causes at moments throughout the year, or in response to an emergency. The first campaign begins this holiday season, featuring the UN Refugee Agency, WWF, Make-A-Wish, and Feeding America.
cryptopotato.com

Monitoring Crypto Whales: Korean Regulators With New Legislation (Report)

South Korea’s Financial Intelligence Unit will observe whether local crypto whales abide by anti-money laundering laws. South Korea’s top monetary regulator – the Financial Service Commission (FSC) – thinks cryptocurrencies and stablecoins could facilitate money-laundering activities. As such, it will reportedly closely monitor the actions of...
ffnews.com

Raisin partners with ClearBank to strengthen UK platform

Global leader for the savings and investment market, Raisin, has announced the migration of its UK platform to ClearBank, the enabler of secure accounts, real-time clearing, and embedded banking for financial institutions. ClearBank will underpin the FSCS protected account Raisin UK customers use to manage money they wish to deposit...
ffnews.com

Mint Property Finance Introduces New Streamlined Legal Process

Leading specialist finance lender Mint Property Finance has streamlined its legal procedures, positioning the business in line with the industry’s fastest lenders. Under the business’s new guidelines, Mint Property Finance’s hand-picked expert panel of solicitors now has the option of an increased use of Title Insurance to progress an application, significantly reducing the time and cost to Borrowers.
fintechfutures.com

Dutch fintech start-up Floryn lands €65m from NatWest

Dutch lendtech Floryn has raised €65 million in senior debt financing from UK bank NatWest. The start-up says it intends to use the money to strengthen its position as “the most cost-effective alternative to banks” and expand its customer segment. Founded in 2016, Floryn offers small and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy