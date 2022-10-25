Read full article on original website
Danville Parks and Rec Hosting Annual Market Monster Mash
Danville Parks and Recreation is holding the annual Market Monster Mash on Monday, October 31 at the Danville Community Market from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Attendees will be able to participate in trunk-or-treat, face painting, caricatures, a photo booth, and more!. “We’re so excited to be able to host...
Bubba’s Ice Cream Changing Locations
A Danville institution is changing locations after 64 years in the same spot. Bubba’s Ice Cream announced yesterday in a Facebook post that Sunday will be their last day at 2626 North Main Street. Bubba’s will be opening a new location at 2455 Franklin Turnpike, beside of Rubens Too....
Academia, Business Sectors Forge New Connections at 2022 Debut Edition of CEA Summit East in Danville
New connections and collaboration were clear themes that emerged from the October 25-26, 2022, debut edition of the Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) Summit East held at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research (IALR) in Danville, Va. Co-hosted by Indoor Ag-Con and the. Controlled Environment Agriculture Innovation Center (a joint...
